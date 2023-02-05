Red Lion girls' basketball keeps up hot streak, handles Manheim Township

Ryan Vandersloot

RED LION — As the high school basketball postseason approaches, every coach hopes to have their team playing at a high level late in the regular season. And the Red Lion girls’ team, winners of five straight entering Saturday, had a chance to see just where it stacked up against the competition Saturday as the Lions hosted Manheim Township in a non-league tilt.

Both teams entered the afternoon clash in the top six of the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, with Red Lion occupying No. 5 and the Blue Streaks right behind them at No. 6. While those numbers would indicate a showdown that should have been tight, the Lions made sure it was anything but that.

The Red Lion girls raced out to a 15-4 lead over the first six minutes to take control. Behind a standout performance by Grace Masser, who matched a career best with 23 points, the hosts cruised to an impressive 53-29 triumph.

“I thought we did a really, really good job of pressuring them early,” Red Lion coach Don Dimoff said. “We got them to turn it over and got out to a nice lead.”

While the early lead was never really in danger, there were certainly some challenging moments for Dimoff’s club. The pressure was working, but the Lions (16-6) were hampered by a string of fouls called as a result of being a little too aggressive. Red Lion was whistled for 14 fouls in the first half with three starters picking up three fouls apiece.

“I thought we got a little over-anxious,” Dimoff said. “Maybe we turned them over a little too easily and instead of doing what we were doing, we tried to amp it up and that got us in trouble.”

Fortunately for Dimoff and his players, the Streaks were unable to turn those fouls into free points at the charity stripe. Manheim Township converted just six of 11 free throws during a second quarter in which the visitors were in the bonus throughout the eight-minute session.

“The first half was a little rough,” Masser said. “But we came out after a good halftime speech. Coach just told us that we had to control ourselves and control our posture and stick with our Red Lion attitude and keep our heads in the game.”

Dimoff removed the full-court press after the intermission due to his team’s foul trouble, opting to instead play a more mild halfcourt set defensively. That worked beautifully, as the Lions held MT to just three points in the third period.

“We played some really good halfcourt defense there in that third quarter,” Dimoff said. “They are a really good team and they’ve been giving a lot of people trouble.”

The defensive efforts of the Lions were certainly aided by the hot shooting of Masser, who scored 14 points in the third quarter. Masser’s barrage, which included a 3-pointer just before the period ended, helped stretch a 23-16 lead at the break to 41-19.

“We came in ready to play,” Masser said. “We were well prepared to play them and had a good mindset. We watched a few of their games and just came out and did what we had to do to execute.”

Senior Bhrooke Axe finished with 12 points for the Lions while Kamauri Gordon-Bey and Brooke Carr each chipped in eight points apice for the Lions. Ava Byrna led Manheim Township (14-6) with 11 points.

Now the Lions will have some time to practice before a likely clash with Division II champion Northeastern next Saturday. The Bobcats, who were in Division I up until getting moved down to Division II this season, are ranked No. 7 in the District 3 Class 6A rankings as of Saturday night.