West York girls spoil Northeastern's party, wait on league tournament spot

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MANCHESTER — Friday night was supposed to be a celebratory one for the Northeastern girls’ basketball team.

After locking up the program’s first York-Adams divisional title since 2009, the Bobcats were set to honor that accomplishment along with the four seniors on this year’s club. The only thing that could have put a damper on things was for visiting West York to upset the Division II champs.

And that's exactly what happened.

Spurred on by a strong third quarter in which the Bulldogs put up 20 points, the visitors from West York reveled in playing the spoiler as they claimed a 61-47 triumph.

Despite the sour ending, the Northeastern girls nevertheless went on with a postgame celebration in which they cut down the nets to commemorate their achievement.

“Yeah, yeah,” Northeastern coach Moe Coleman said. “This sucks. I knew it was going to be a good game, but I didn’t expect that type of ending.”

Neither did the sizeable crowd that came out to watch the first Northeastern squad to capture a division title in 14 years. Several times this year already the Bobcats rallied back in the final period to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. One of those instances just happened to come a few weeks ago as the Manchester girls stormed back from a seven-point deficit late to claim a 60-54 victory.

No such heroics were in the cards Friday. At least not ones wearing white jerseys.

Instead, it was the duo of West York junior Faith Walker and sophomore guard Reagan Doll that helped turn the music off at Northeastern’s party. Doll led all scorers with 19 points and Walker chipped in 18; those two combined for eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 points in the final stanza.

“We’re playing better as a team,” West York coach Jason Getz said. “We’ve also kept our composure more. The last time we played them, we were up seven but just had a lot of turnovers in the second half … huge turnovers. Tonight they played with a little more confidence and they’re playing with each other.”

While all regular-season league contests are important, this was particularly critical for the Bulldogs for a couple of reasons. Getz and his club needed a win Friday and a York Suburban home loss to last-place Dover on Saturday to make the eight-team York-Adams League tournament. Both teams would be 8-4 and tied for third place with a Trojan win, but Suburban owns the tiebreaker by virtue of sweeping both clashes with West York this season.

So, with perhaps just one more game — at Muhlenberg on Saturday afternoon — before the District 3 Class 5A draw begins in a few weeks, it was also important for the Bulldogs to get some live action under their feet with guard Rylee Cessna, who wore a protective facemask, back after missing a half-dozen games.

“Having (Rylee) back after she had the broken nose and missed six or seven games was big,” Getz said. “Her being out allowed other girls to grow up a bit and get some playing time in big situations. We’ve been tested — I think we have like the second or third strongest strength of schedule of anyone in the league — so it’s just kind of fun to see where we can go from here.”

Fun was the key word for Walker all night. A Division I college prospect, the 6-foot-1 forward riled her team up when they needed it while providing a steady hand with ball control as well as her imposing presence in the paint.

“This was huge,” Walker said. “The first time we played Northeastern, we didn’t play the way we wanted to. We had a lead, but we lost it and I just don’t think we played all that well as a team that game. Tonight we came out here and did what we wanted to.”

That included a game-changing third quarter in which the Bulldogs outscored the Bobcats by a 20-14 margin. The final West York points of the frame came on a controversial last-second 3-pointer by M.J. Rupp. It appeared that Rupp’s shot came a split-second before the clock hit 0.0, but the shot counted to turn a 47-43 advantage to 50-43.

“It definitely gave them more momentum,” Coleman said of Rupp’s shot.

Coleman’s club fizzled down the stretch, managing just four points in a fourth-quarter in which they trailed by seven.

The somber mood didn’t prevent the cutting down of the nets, which every team member took part in after the contest. Coleman is hoping that at least some good could come of the experience as the Bobcats prepare to capture the Y-A crown for the first-time in program history.

Northeastern will start off one of the most challenging draws in recent history with a first-round clash against either Dallastown or Red Lion next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at West York High School. The former Division I rivals have not played one another this season, although they very well could see each other again in the District 3 Class 6A draw.

“It should be a good test for us,” Coleman said. “There are five Y-A teams all bunched in (the top 12 of the 6A draw) so it will be interesting.”

Senior Aleyah Starkes led Northeastern (17-5, 10-2 Division II) with 12 points while sophomore guard Lauralye Kennedy chipped in 10 in the setback.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS' TOURNAMENT NOTES

The other unofficial pairings from next week’s bracket include York Catholic, the No. 2 seed from Division III, against the Division I runner-up in the first game at 6 p.m. at West York. Dallastown will clinch that runner-up spot with a win Monday at South Western.

The No. 3 seed from Division II (presumably York Suburban) will get Division I champ Central York in the 6 p.m. game at Red Lion High School while Dallastown, the Division I runner-up, will face D-III champ Delone Catholic in the nightcap at Red Lion.

Tiebreakers: While the Squirettes and Irish will play Monday at York Catholic, the Delone girls still would take the top spot even with a loss by virtue of a higher District 3 power rating over their parochial rival.

Should Dallastown and Red Lion — which split their two meetings this season — tie for second in Division I at 9-3, the Wildcats will own the tiebreaker by virtue of defeating Central York once, while the Lions dropped both contests against the Panthers.

Either York Suburban or West York would win the No. 3 spot from Division II/III by virtue of a higher power rating against Division III No. 3 seed, Bermudian Springs.

BOYS' TOURNAMENT NOTES

The York-Adams boys' tournament will begin with four games next Friday. At West York High School, the Division I champs from Central York will get Susquehannock, the No. 3 seed from Division II, at 7:30 p.m. The first game at West York will feature York High, the Division I runner-up, against York Catholic, the Division III co-champ.

Fellow Division III co-champ Littlestown gets Eastern York, the Division II runner-up, in the first game at Red Lion High School Friday. The other contest pits Division II champion West York against the No. 3 seed from Division I, Dallastown. Those two played in last year’s game also at Red Lion with the Bulldogs needed three OTs to get past the Wildcats.

Tiebreakers: The Littlestown and York Catholic boys will definitely share the Division III title. The Bolts, however, earn the No. 1 seed by owning the higher District 3 power rating.

Dallastown and Red Lion could finish tied for third in Division I (7-5) and they split their regular season contests. The Wildcats, however, own the tiebreaker by virtue of defeating Central York once, while the Lions dropped both contests against the Panthers.

Susquehannock, the No. 3 seed from Division II, owns a higher District 3 power rating than Delone Catholic, the No. 3 seed from Division III, and thus earns a berth into the draw.