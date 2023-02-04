York-Adams League weekend basketball roundup: Central York boys clinch outright D-I title

The Central York boys’ basketball team has been one of the youngest in the York-Adams League this season. The Panthers’ lone senior has been injured since December, leaving head coach Jeff Hoke’s team reliant entirely on underclassmen. But with size, talent and guts, the group put together a year to remember.

The Panthers locked down the outright York-Adams Division I title Friday night with a 76-60 home win over Northeastern. While Central had won a share of the crown in 2020, this was the program’s first outright D-I championship since 2016.

“These kids deserve this. They absolutely deserve it,” Hoke said. “They weren’t waiting for next year or the following year with our youth. We found a way. These kids found a way to win games, and this division is tough … so I’m really proud of the kids. This was goal number one, to win the division this year, and we did.”

Central York’s big three all filled the scorebook once again. Greg Guidinger, the 6-foot-7 junior wing, led all scorers with 23 points, while 6-8 sophomore Ben Rill notched 20 and sophomore guard Ben Natal added 18 (including 15 in the first half). All three players have tallied over 15 points per game this season; senior guard Ethan Dodson was averaging 14.2 before breaking his wrist in the fifth game of the year.

The Panthers (16-6, 11-1) made a habit of slow starts throughout their division slate but led 26-9 after a dominant first quarter Friday. The lead was 39-28 at halftime and 56-41 through three quarters before stretching as high as 20 in the fourth.

Hoke’s team will face Susquehannock in the York-Adams League tournament quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 10. Central York sits sixth in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings as of Saturday morning but will carry plenty of confidence into the district tournament. They nearly took down second-ranked Cumberland Valley (18-2) on the road Thursday, losing 63-60 with less than their best.

“We have not had an easy game and there hasn’t been a decent night’s sleep all season,” Hoke said. “And we’re starting to get better and we’re still not even close to there, which is great. We know every day is a battle, but we know everybody we play, we can beat.”

Chase Kloster scored 16 points, Isaiah Beatty had 14 and Sam Walter notched 11 for the Bobcats, who finished the season 4-8 in D-I and 8-14 overall. Northeastern played a challenging schedule and was in plenty of games, but struggled to put together complete performances.

Multiple other York-Adams League teams celebrated titles Friday, while several squads saw their seasons come to a close. Here’s the rundown.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

York High 82, South Western 74: Bearcats head coach Clovis Gallon won his 100th career game and York High (17-4, 9-2) secured second place in the division. The hosts had five players in double figures — Juelz Tucker 18, David Warde 17, Daveyon Lydner 14, Jacere Vega 13 and Omarion Newson 13 — and scored at least 20 points in each quarter. Aidan Littleton led the Mustangs (4-18, 1-11) with 26 points, while Max Wisensale added 15.

Red Lion 63, Spring Grove 52: The visiting Lions, after a 2-8 start to the season, rallied to finish 11-11 (7-5). They’re still two spots outside the Class 6A playoffs as of Saturday morning and will need plenty of help to sneak in, but they did their part with this comeback win. The Rockets (7-14, 2-10) led 30-23 at the half and were up 36-27 in the third period, then got outscored 36-16 from that point.

Division II

Eastern York 70, Kennard-Dale 64 (2OT): Carter Wamsley scored 29 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, and the Golden Knights (15-6, 9-3) needed every bit of it in a comeback effort. Eastern trailed 33-23 at the half and needed a Brady Seitz 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime at 54-54. Seitz finished with eight points, while Austin Bausman tallied 13 and Simon Lipsius had 10.

Levi Sharnetzka led the host Rams (12-10, 6-6) with 18 points. Brock Morris scored 13 and Garrett McCleary added 10. Kennard-Dale entered the night holding the eighth of 10 district playoff spots in Class 4A and will now wait to learn its fate.

West York 72, New Oxford 40: The Bulldogs clinched a repeat outright D-II title Thursday with Eastern York’s loss to Susquehannock, but Friday was still a celebration. The home win on senior night was also the 100th of head coach Garrett Bull’s career. West York (15-6, 11-1) had four players in double figures — David McGladrie had 17, Jovan DeShields 14, Braedyn Detz 12 and Blake Nalls 11 — while Lake Lawrence led the Colonials (9-13, 5-7) with 10 points.

York Suburban 50, Dover 45: The visiting Trojans closed Division II play 4-8 and improved to 7-13 overall with two non-league games remaining. They led 26-25 at the half and maintained a slim lead for most of the night. The Eagles (1-20, 0-12) have one game remaining Wednesday at Shippensburg.

Division III

York Catholic 68, York Tech 56: The Fighting Irish (15-6, 13-1) were tested at home, as they held just a 30-28 halftime lead, but they pulled away to grab a share of the division title for the second straight season. The Spartans finished the season 7-15 (6-8).

Littlestown 73, Biglerville 39: Jake Bosley scored 23 points, Christopher Meakin added 17 and the host Thunderbolts (18-4, 13-1) clinched a share of the D-III title on senior night. Littlestown led 41-28 at the half and outscored the Canners 32-11 after intermission. Cameron Tyson had 11 points for Biglerville (4-18, 2-12).

Hanover 58, Delone Catholic 55: It was a game of massive swings, as the host Nighthawks led 38-22 in the middle of the third quarter but found themselves down 48-42 just eight minutes later. But Hanover delivered the decisive blow with a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead and capture the rivalry win. Ethan Herndon and Chase Roberts led Hanover (10-12, 5-9) with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Bryson Kopp scored a game-high 23 points for the Squires (14-7, 9-5).

Bermudian Springs 61, Fairfield 29: After leading 24-18 at the break, the host Eagles (9-13, 7-7) outscored the Green Knights 37-11 in the second half. Tyson Carpenter led Bermudian with 18 points and Dylan Hubbard notched 15, while Andrew Koons had seven for Fairfield (2-17, 0-14).

Non-league

Governor Mifflin 54, Dallastown 50: The visiting Wildcats (12-9) trailed 44-31 through three quarters and saw their comeback bid fall just short. Will Scott led Dallastown with 14 points, while Michael Scott hit three triples in the fourth period to finish with nine. Governor Mifflin (7-14) pushed the Wildcats down to the 11th of 12 playoff spots in Class 6A.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Central York 53, New Oxford 20: The Panthers had already clinched the outright division crown, but they put the final touch on a 19-2 (11-1) regular season with a dominant road victory. Central had 10 players in the scorebook, led by Emily Crouthamel’s 12 and Jazmine Parker’s 10. Lily Crabbs led the Colonials (6-16, 3-9) with six points. Central led 29-11 at halftime.

Red Lion 47, Spring Grove 36: Bhrooke Axe tallied 16 points, Kamauri Gordon-Bey added 10 and the host Lions (15-6, 9-3) secured at least a tie for second in the division. Red Lion never trailed, although Spring Grove got within six early in the fourth quarter. Kacie Boyer scored 17 points to lead the Rockets (6-16, 3-9).

York High 46, South Western 37: The teams were tied at 33-33 through three quarters, but the visiting Bearcats (16-6, 7-5) pulled away late for a critical victory as they seek a district playoff berth. Ciarra Gibbs scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, while Carly Louey led the Mustangs (7-14, 0-11) with 10.

Division II

West York 61, Northeastern 47: While the Bobcats had already clinched the outright D-II crown, the visiting Bulldogs kept their league tournament hopes alive with a gutsy road victory. West York (12-9, 8-4) led 30-29 at the half and pulled ahead 50-43 through three quarters. Reagan Doll tallied 19 points and Faith Walker scored 18 for the visitors. Aleyah Starkes led Northeastern (17-5, 10-2) with 12 and Lauralye Kennedy had 10.

West York needs a York Suburban loss to last-place Dover to secure third place in the division and earn a spot next weekend.

Eastern York 39, Kennard-Dale 32: The host Golden Knights (16-5, 9-3) trailed 10-2 after a quarter but rallied to lead 18-14 at the half and come away with the senior night victory. Arianna Seitz notched 12 points and Alaina Neal had 10 for Eastern, while Hannah Price led the Rams (7-13, 2-10) with 15.

Dover at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Division III

Delone Catholic 54, Hanover 18: The host Squirettes (20-1, 11-0) secured a share of the division crown with one game remaining Monday at second-place York Catholic. There was little drama in this one, as the hosts led 36-11 at the half. Kaitlyn Schwarz led the way with 14 points, while Reece Meckley had 10. Alanys Perez Beltran led the Nighthawks (8-14, 5-7) with five.

Bermudian Springs 54, Fairfield 42: With both teams clinging to district playoff spots entering the night, the visiting Eagles (12-10, 8-4) controlled the contest, leading 28-15 at the half. Victoria Bross led Bermudian with 18 points and hit three 3-pointers. Breana Valentine had 17 for the Green Knights (8-12, 1-11), who are inside the projected Class 2A field and would snap the fourth-longest playoff drought in District 3 girls’ basketball.

Biglerville 63, Littlestown 40: The host Canners (9-13, 5-7) led 30-10 at the half and cruised to the finish in their season finale. Emily Woolson led Biglerville with 14 points and Rylie Brewer added 11. Celi Portillo notched 22 points for the Thunderbolts (2-20, 1-11).

SATURDAY GAMES

York Suburban’s boys visit Columbia (17-1) at noon. West York’s girls close their regular season at Muhlenberg (6-13) at 2:30 p.m., while Red Lion’s girls host Manheim Township (14-6) at 4.

In the lone division game of the day, York Suburban’s girls host Dover at 7:30 as they look to clinch a league tournament berth.