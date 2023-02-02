York-Adams League weekend preview: What's at stake as regular season closes

Just over a week ago, West York boys’ basketball’s dreams of an outright York-Adams Division II title seemed distant at best. The Bulldogs needed a road win over first-place Eastern York, which had taken the first head-to-head matchup in commanding fashion, and no stumbles elsewhere to even secure a share of the crown.

But in high school sports, drama is always just around the corner.

West York closed last Friday’s game in Wrightsville on a 12-0 run to win 47-45; paired with Eastern York’s loss to Susquehannock earlier in the week, the Bulldogs were suddenly alone in first at 10-1 in the division. They can clinch the outright title at home Friday night against fifth-place New Oxford.

Friday is the final full night of York-Adams division basketball games, with many teams set to play their regular-season finales. Multiple division titles are still at stake — Central York’s boys can clinch Division I outright with a home win over Northeastern, while York Catholic and Littlestown are tied atop D-III and will share the title if both win at home.

There’s less immediate drama on the girls’ side. Central York and Northeastern have already locked up outright titles in D-I and D-II, respectively, while Delone Catholic is unbeaten in D-III but still has a rematch looming with second-place York Catholic next Monday. That’s one of just three YAIAA division contests yet to be made up — Dallastown’s girls will visit South Western on Monday, while the Wildcat boys are set to host York High on Tuesday.

From teams gearing up for the playoffs to those honoring seniors or simply looking to close the winter on a winning note, every squad has something to play for this weekend.

Playoff positioning: The eight-team York-Adams League tournament starts Feb. 10 for the boys and Feb. 11 for the girls. Both tournaments will have three teams from Division I, three from D-II and two from D-III.

A small number of spots are still up for grabs, most notably in the three-team chase for second place in girls’ Division II. Eastern York entered Thursday at 7-3 while York Suburban and West York were both 7-4. Only two of those three will join Northeastern in the tournament. On the boys’ side, Dallastown and Susquehannock appear in strong position to secure third place in Divisions I and II, respectively.

A handful of teams are also on the bubble for the district tournament. Kennard-Dale’s boys, for instance, are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, where 10 teams make the field. The Rams would surely lock up a spot with a win Friday against Eastern York, but a loss could keep them nervously checking the rankings page throughout the coming weeks.

Teams in similar spots include Dallastown’s boys (ninth of 12 in Class 6A) and girls (10th of 12); Bermudian Springs’ girls (10th of 10 in 4A); Susquehannock’s girls (10th of 14 in 5A); and York High’s girls (11th of 12 in 6A). A handful of squads could also play their way in with wins and some help from around the district.

Saturday’s slate is light on hoops, although Dover and York Suburban will play a D-II girls’ game and a handful of wrestling squads will be in action. Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming this weekend. (All tipoff times are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, and team records are updated as of Thursday morning.)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York (15-5, 10-1 entering Thursday) can clinch the outright D-I title with a win over Northeastern (8-13, 4-7) in a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Panthers could also clinch if South Western (4-17, 1-10) pulls off an upset at York High (16-4, 8-2).

Red Lion (10-11, 6-5) visits Spring Grove (7-13, 2-9) to round out the slate. The Lions are 15th in the Class 6A rankings but could help close the narrow gap to 12th with a road win.

Division II: After Susquehannock (16-5, 7-4) wraps its regular season at home Thursday against Eastern York (14-5, 8-2), the Golden Knights and the rest of the division will be in action Friday. Eastern needs to win Thursday’s game and Friday’s contest at Kennard-Dale (12-9, 6-5) to keep its division title hopes alive.

West York (14-6, 10-1) can render that moot with a home win against New Oxford (9-12, 5-6). Rounding out the night, Dover (1-19, 0-11) will have one more shot at a division victory when it hosts York Suburban (6-13, 3-8).

Division III: Littlestown (17-4, 12-1) hosts Biglerville (4-17, 2-11) and York Catholic (14-6, 12-1) hosts York Tech (7-14, 6-7); the Thunderbolts and Fighting Irish will share the division title for the second consecutive season should they both handle business at home.

Elsewhere, Delone Catholic (14-6, 9-4) visits Hanover (9-12, 4-9) and Fairfield (2-16, 0-13) visits Bermudian Springs (8-13, 6-7).

Saturday: York Suburban, which is out of the postseason chase in a rebuilding year, will take its young team to Columbia and face the 16-1 Crimson Tide at noon.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York (18-2, 10-1) visits New Oxford (6-15, 3-8) and Spring Grove (6-15, 2-8) has a 7:15 visit to Red Lion (14-6, 8-3). The Colonials and Rockets are actually within shouting distance of the 5A playoffs — sitting 18th and 17th, respectively — but would need to pull off an upset to think about it.

York High (15-6, 6-5) won’t be part of the league tournament, so Friday’s 6:45 p.m. game at South Western (7-13, 0-1) is the Bearcats’ last chance to help their cause for districts.

Division II: Thursday’s tilt between Susquehannock (12-9, 5-6) and Eastern York (14-5, 7-3) sets up a busy Friday evening with league tournament spots at stake. The Golden Knights can secure second place to themselves with a win Friday against Kennard-Dale (7-12, 2-9).

West York (11-9, 7-4) will likely need a road win over division champion Northeastern (17-4, 10-1) to give itself a chance at one of those spots. Meanwhile, York Suburban (12-6, 7-4) needs a home victory Saturday night against Dover (4-17, 0-11).

Division III: Delone Catholic (19-1, 10-0) will go for its 20th victory of the season when it hosts Hanover (8-13, 5-6). Bermudian Springs (11-9, 7-4) visits Fairfield (8-11, 1-10) and Littlestown (2-19, 1-10) is at Biglerville (8-13, 4-7).

York Catholic (16-5, 10-1) is off this weekend and will close its regular season at home Monday vs. Delone Catholic.

Saturday: West York visits Muhlenburg (6-13) at 2:30 and Red Lion hosts Manheim Township (13-6) at 4, with Dover-York Suburban tipping off at 7:30.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Wrestling: Biglerville advanced past Eastern York into the District 3 Class 2A consolation semifinals; the No. 8-seed Canners will face No. 6-seed Upper Dauphin at 10:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to the third-place match win the afternoon. In Class 3A, Central York and Spring Grove entered Thursday needing two consolation victories to reach Saturday’s third-place matchup.

The Eastern York Duals start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will feature the host Golden Knights and York Tech among a five-team field. Kennard-Dale and Dover will both compete at the eight-team Hershey Invitational that day.

Bowling: A competitive YAIAA season could end in a three-way tie for first place between Central York, Spring Grove and York Tech. It would be somewhat fitting, as the teams essentially formed their own rock-paper-scissors scenario this year. Spring Grove spent the majority of this season in first thanks to two wins over Central, but lost twice against York Tech. The defending state champion Panthers, meanwhile, toppled the Spartans twice.

Central York is in the house with a 10-2 league record, a share of the league title secured. Spring Grove was just behind at 9-2 entering Thursday’s bout with New Oxford (2-8). York Tech followed in third with matches against Dallastown (6-5) and Kennard-Dale (3-8) on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Swimming: The final York-Adams division title was set to be decided Thursday when Dover’s boys visited Susquehannock. Dallastown’s boys clinched the D-I outright crown Tuesday, while Central York and South Western split the girls’ title and York Suburban’s girls finished atop D-II.

The York-Adams swimming and diving championships begin next week at Central York, with the diving taking place Thursday, Feb. 9, and the swimming following on Feb. 10 and 11.