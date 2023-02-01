York Catholic boys pull even in division race with scrappy win over Littlestown

As the game dragged into the muck and a lid seemed to envelop the basket, the intensity between York Catholic and Littlestown never wavered.

The teams had been going back and forth for years with several of the same players, and the host Fighting Irish needed this win to even the York-Adams Division III race once again. The home student section knew it and made its voice heard at every opportunity, bellowing for whatever reasons seemed appropriate in the moment.

York Catholic prevailed with a 41-36 victory Tuesday night, avenging a road loss to the Thunderbolts three weeks ago and all but ensuring the teams would finish tied atop the division for the second straight winter. The Irish had to fight for it after falling behind 15-2 in the first quarter, but pulled ahead by halftime and survived a late Littlestown run down the stretch.

“It’s real satisfying for these guys,” York Catholic head coach Dustin Boeckel said. “They’ve fought so hard, and that’s kind of been our M.O. a little bit, where we dig ourselves a hole and fight out of it. … I thought we did just a fantastic job defensively, and everybody stepped up and played their part on the offensive end of the floor too.”

Both teams brought high expectations into this season. York Catholic returned five senior starters, including reigning D-III Player of the Year Luke Forjan and his twin brother John, point guard Brady Walker and physical forwards Quinn Brennan and LeVan McFadden. Littlestown, meanwhile, had all the size a small school could ask for with 6-foot-8 sophomore Christopher Meakin alongside 6-4 senior Jake Bosley and 6-2 junior guard Zyan Herr.

The Irish saw their season take a hard turn on Dec. 9, when Luke Forjan suffered a PCL tear at Columbia in the second game of the year. He missed 13 contests, including the 52-41 loss at Littlestown on Jan. 10. The Thunderbolts entered the rematch having won 16 of 17 games overall, with the lone loss coming by two points Jan. 3 at reigning York-Adams League tournament champion West York.

Bosley and Herr had nine and five points, respectively, as Littlestown jumped out to its 15-2 lead Tuesday. The Irish, though, closed the quarter on a 7-0 run capped by Walker’s long triple and were quickly back in it. York Catholic pulled ahead 22-20 at the half but encountered further uncertainty along the way, as Luke Forjan went to the locker room with an injury and did not return to action. Boeckel was uncertain of the 6-foot wing’s future status after the game.

A 7-0 run to start the third quarter made it a 29-20 lead for the hosts. Then the score held at 29-22 for what felt like hours (it was just under five minutes of game time) and sophomore Jake Dallas’ corner triple gave York Catholic a 32-25 advantage entering the final frame. The offensive slog continued — it was 37-32 with 90 seconds remaining before McFadden all but iced the victory with a layup, steal and layup in a 15-second stretch.

Herr added a 3-pointer in the final seconds to finish with 11 points, while Bosley scored a game-high 16 for the Thunderbolts (17-4, 12-1). Meakin, who entered Tuesday as the YAIAA’s third-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, battled foul trouble and was held to seven points against an undersized but feisty Irish team. Littlestown scored 21 points in the final three quarters.

“We were just not focused, not finishing,” Thunderbolts coach John Forster said. “I mean, we missed probably 17 or 18 layups. … It was just one of those nights, I guess, when the ball didn’t drop in the paint. It happens. Great job on the glass, (but) missed the second chances we got.”

Dallas, a sharp-shooting sophomore, led York Catholic (14-6, 12-1) with 14 points. Walker tallied 12 and McFadden finished with eight.

The emergence of Dallas — now averaging 18 points per game — has certainly helped ease the sting of losing Forjan (22.6 points per game in 2021-22) for the majority of the season. And no matter how much production the Irish can get from their star senior in the postseason, they’ll lean on Dallas as much as anyone.

“He’s putting all the time and energy and effort into it, and so (this breakout campaign) is well deserved. I’m proud of him,” Boeckel said. “In November, December, January, it’s hard to get a lot better because you’re focused on a lot of team stuff, and so he really does spend a lot of time in the offseason working on his skills.

“I couldn’t be happier for him and the success that he’s had, and obviously we’re the beneficiaries of all that hard work, so it’s really good to see.”

Both teams close their Division III schedules and regular seasons at home Friday, with York Catholic hosting York Tech (7-13, 6-7) and Littlestown hosting Biglerville (4-17, 2-11). After that, each side has a week off before the league tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 10.

The Thunderbolts have earned at least a share of the last five D-III crowns and need one more win to make it six. But there was plenty of frustration as they left the gym Tuesday, as they knew a win would have clinched the title outright and was well within reach had more easy shots gone down. Forster, though, believes this Littlestown team is plenty capable of a long postseason run.

“We’ll use (the loss) to hopefully energize these guys, but I have no doubt in my mind they’ll be energized themselves,” Forster said. “They’ll be ready to go — they were ready to go in the locker room, they’re ready to go now.

“I have all the trust in the world in these guys, man. I love this group. They have a lot of talent, a lot of fire. I believe we’ll see that Friday night and I believe we’ll see that next week at counties.”