York-Adams League big picture: Northeastern girls among season's first triumphant stories

The banners hanging on the walls in high school gyms always have stories to tell. Some have plenty to say and tell a story of tradition and excellence, be that through the names that have excelled as part of a program or the championships amassed over time. Others, meanwhile, have plenty of open space yearning to be filled in the future.

There’s a banner in Northeastern’s gym for girls’ basketball York-Adams League division championships. It has only two titles listed, with 2009 the most recent. But the Bobcats, under first-year head coach Moe Coleman, will begin to fill that open space with a loud, proud “2023” addition.

Northeastern clinched a share of the YAIAA Division II title on Friday night, as the Bobcats pulled away from York Suburban for a 57-39 victory and later found out West York had taken down Eastern York, 42-40, in overtime. Northeastern is 9-1 in the division with two games left; Suburban is 7-3, Eastern is 6-3 and West York is 7-4.

“Nobody knew what to expect from us, but I knew we had a really good group,” said Coleman, whose Bobcats have won with five-guard lineups and an incredibly balanced scoring attack. “They just needed somebody that believed in them, and I needed them to believe in themselves. That’s how we started from day one. It’s kind of how we came up with the moniker, ‘Why not us?’ That’s what we try to play by every day.”

Friday was also a triumphant night for Central York basketball, as the girls clinched the outright Division I title and the boys clinched a share of their D-I crown with wins over South Western. The Panther girls have been a perennial power but had finished second in the division despite 12-2 records in the last two seasons. Central’s boys haven’t stood atop the division since 2016, when every current Panther was in elementary school.

There will be plenty more celebrations to come this week. Littlestown’s boys can clinch the Division III crown with a win Tuesday at York Catholic, although the Irish are a game behind and can tie first place with a home victory. West York’s boys, like Central’s, have just one division game remaining (both on Friday) and are already assured at least a tie. Delone Catholic’s girls still have three D-III games left, but the Squirettes appear well on their way to another perfect run through the division field.

More:West York boys' basketball stuns Eastern York with late surge for 47-45 win

It’s also the final week of the swimming and bowling regular seasons. Spring Grove’s bowling team (9-1 YAIAA) entered Monday with a chance to clinch a share by beating York Tech (7-2) or even clinch outright if Central York (8-2) were to fall at Kennard-Dale. Considering Central York beat Spring Grove in the state final last winter, a league title will be no small achievement.

Each of the four swimming divisions has its own unique race entering the final week of the regular season. Dallastown’s boys are alone at 4-0 in Division I, while Susquehannock and Dover will meet head-to-head for the D-II title Thursday afternoon. Three girls’ teams are tied atop D-I with 3-1 records (Central York, Dallastown and South Western), while York Suburban’s girls are 3-0 in D-II with wins over 2-1 Dover and Susquehannock.

Division championships, no matter how routine they may be for some programs, are the first checkpoint in a memorable season. They often set the stage for long runs in the district and state playoffs. And they’ll always be remembered on the banners that fill those gymnasium walls.

HARDWOOD HURRY-UP

Tuesday’s Littlestown-York Catholic boys’ contest is the most directly consequential of this week regarding a division title fight, but plenty of local teams still have a lot to play for. The top three in Divisions I and II and two squads from Division III will comprise the field for the boys’ and girls’ York-Adams League tournaments, which begin next weekend. History has shown that anyone who gets in has a chance, and plenty of spots remain up for grabs.

In some cases, such as Division I on the boys’ side, several teams are competing for one of those berths. Central York (10-1) and York High (7-2) have gained separation there, but the race for third includes 5-4 Dallastown, 5-5 Red Lion and 4-6 Northeastern. Dallastown can put themselves in strong position Tuesday at Northeastern, but the Wildcats still have a makeup game against York High looming Feb. 7.

The D-II girls’ race, mentioned above, also features multiple crucial clashes this week. York Suburban and Eastern York are even in the loss column (7-3 and 6-3, respectively) entering Tuesday’s game in Wrightsville; whoever wins will have an inside track on second place. West York likely needs to reach 8-4 to earn a spot, but the Bulldogs’ final regular-season contest is at first-place Northeastern. And Eastern may have to win three times in four days, with a Thursday makeup vs. Susquehannock (5-5) mixed in.

The Dallastown and Red Lion girls are both 7-3 in D-I and lead fourth-place York High by two games apiece. Susquehannock’s boys have climbed to third place in D-II behind West York and Eastern York, although the Warriors (6-4) will match up with the second-place Golden Knights on Thursday.

District bubbles: It’s also the closing stretch for teams to lock up district tournament berths, giving extra urgency to these late-season games. Wednesday, Feb. 1, marks the freeze date past which no new contests can be hastily added to the schedule. The power ranking deadline is Feb. 15, which falls in the middle of the league tournament.

Monday morning’s rankings suggest 10 YAIAA boys’ teams and 13 girls’ squads would be in the field in their respective classifications if the postseason began today. The boys’ bubble teams include Kennard-Dale (10-9, ninth of 10 in Class 4A) and Dallastown (10-7, 10th of 12 in 6A), while New Oxford and Red Lion could climb into the 5A and 6A bracket, respectively, with strong finishes.

On the girls’ side, 6-10 Fairfield would be the third seed in Class 2A (four spots), while 15-5 York Catholic holds the fourth of six spots in 3A with several talented squads in pursuit. Bermudian Springs (11-8) holds the 10th and final spot in 4A. A loaded district in 6A sees Red Lion sixth, Dallastown 10th and York High 11th but none of those teams guaranteed to make the playoffs should they limp home.

After almost two months of action, nearly every group still has a season-long goal within reach. For some, this week presents a final chance, and they plan to play like it.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Division I swimming season closes Tuesday with Dallastown visiting Spring Grove, Central York at Red Lion and South Western at Northeastern. Dallastown’s boys will look to clinch the outright title, while the top three girls’ teams likely all need road wins to earn a share of first.

Also on Tuesday, New Oxford visits York Suburban, where the host Trojans can secure the outright girls’ D-II title. The boys’ race will come down to Thursday’s meet between Dover and Susquehannock at the Shrewsbury YMCA; while the Warriors have the home-pool advantage and stronger recent pedigree, the sides have been similarly dominant this season.

Dual postseasons: This is always an especially interesting week for high school wrestling — while the district’s best groups are competing in the team tournament, other squads are still competing as they round out their seasons and prepare their top grapplers for individual tournaments.

York Suburban, for instance, missed the District 3 Class 3A tournament after posting a 10-7 dual record, but will honor its seniors Wednesday, Feb. 1, against New Oxford. York Tech hosts Fairfield for a Division III meet that evening, while Delone Catholic visits Kennard-Dale on Thursday. West York will compete both nights, hosting Middletown before visiting Susquehanna Township.

The main attraction, of course, is the district tournament, which starts with Class 2A on Monday and continues with 3A on Tuesday. One of No. 8-seed Biglerville and No. 9 Bermudian Springs is assured a 2A quarterfinal spot, and No. 5 Eastern York has a home opportunity against Hamburg. In Class 3A, seventh-seeded Central York and No. 9 Spring Grove are in action at neutral sites Tuesday, needing to open with a win to secure a spot in Thursday’s festivities at Spring Grove, either for the semifinals or consolation meets.

Cumberland Valley will host both tournaments’ finals on Saturday afternoon. Three teams from each class will advance to states, and the rest will give way to the individual postseason. But nobody’s ready to bow out quite yet.