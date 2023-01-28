West York boys' basketball stuns Eastern York with late surge for 47-45 win

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

WRIGHTSVILLE — A difficult week that included three straight losses appeared to be coming to a positive conclusion Friday night for the Eastern York boys’ basketball team.

Despite the run of losses, which included a York-Adams Division II setback against Susquehannock, the Golden Knights looked to be in good shape to earn a much-needed victory over rival West York midway through the fourth quarter. Leading by 10 points, the home team and its fans were gearing up to start the weekend on a good note.

But before the Eastern York boys could get there, the visiting Bulldogs turned the expected celebration into a nightmare.

With 4:09 left in the contest, West York senior David McGladrie buried a 3-pointer to pull his team within seven points. McGladrie, who finished with a game-high 18 points, was also fouled on his attempt, and he knocked down the free throw to convert the rare four-point play.

McGladrie’s play ignited the Bulldogs, who shut out Eastern York over the final 4:09 of action and finished the contest on an improbable 12-0 run, delivering the Golden Knights a gut-wrenching 47-45 defeat.

“We had a game plan to try to frustrate them, but we weren’t making a lot of shots for most of the game,” West York coach Garrett Bull said. “We just had enough of a flurry there.”

That flurry began with McGladrie cutting a 45-35 deficit nearly in half with his clutch triple and free throw. A four-point contest quickly turned into a two-possession affair, and that seemed to stagger an Eastern side that was in control pretty much throughout the night to that point.

“We haven’t been in a lot of close game,” Eastern York coach Justin Seitz said. “So, that one’s on me. I didn’t have the guys prepared. We had two or three quick shots and two turnovers in that stretch, and that probably had to do with us not having enough prep work for that point.”

The Bulldogs (13-6 overall, 10-1 Division II) appeared to be aptly prepared for the late-game run. Jake Knisley made a heads-up play on a rebound, avoiding a travel call while falling to the floor by shuttering a quick bounce pass to teammate Jovan DeShields, who hit a hook shot to pull the Bulldogs within 45-41 with 3:36 left.

A minute later, McGladrie uncorked another triple from the top of the key to cut the deficit to 45-44. Then, with 1:56 left, DeShields scored an easy putback off a miss by Braedyn Detz that put West York ahead for good at 46-45.

“I give the guys credit there,” Bull said. “They didn’t panic when we got down 10. It looked pretty gloomy at that point.”

Detz, DeShields and McGladrie all have some experience in late-game miracles. Last year, the Bulldogs came back from a 52-47 deficit with 31.3 seconds left to force overtime with Dallastown before prevailing in triple-OT in the opening round of last year’s York-Adams tourney.

“To come back like that just shows the heart of the team,” McGladrie said. “We all stuck together even though it was looking kind of bad there. I think everyone has their doubts, but I trusted that we could come back.”

After a last-second shot from the hands of Eastern York standout Austin Bausman (15 points) bounded off the rim, the West York players on the floor and their teammates on the bench quickly raced towards midcourt to celebrate. It was sheer euphoria for a Bulldogs squad that clinched at least a share of the Division II crown with Friday’s victory.

In contrast, the Eastern coaches and players couldn’t believe what just hit them. On senior night, in front of a packed gym that was loud and full of energy all night, the Knights (13-5, 7-2) somehow went from almost ending a nightmare week — which included losses to Columbia on Saturday, Susquehannock on Tuesday and Octorara on Wednesday — to somehow making it much, much worse with a bitter defeat at the hands of their rivals.

“A really tough week,” Seitz said. “This is 11 games in 21 days and we’ve dealt with some injuries and some sicknesses, but no excuse there, everyone goes through that. We just have to figure it out. This snowball just keeps getting bigger and bigger and it’s rolling downhill. I felt good about tonight and how we played for, what, 28 minutes? We gave ourselves a really good opportunity to win a game.”

Simon Lipsius and Carter Wamsley had 10 and eight points, respectively, for Eastern York. Detz finished with eight and DeShields scored seven for the victorious Bulldogs.