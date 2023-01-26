York-Adams League weekend preview: Full slate of hoops as season hits stretch run

The York-Adams League winter sports season is squarely in its home stretch.

This week marks the end of the wrestling regular season, with district team tournaments set to begin next week. Basketball, swimming and bowling are all in their penultimate weekends before the postseason begins, making each contest that much more crucial.

After a busy Thursday of division wrestling and swimming contests, Friday offers another full slate on the hardwood. Saturday’s schedule is rather crowded as well, with a mix of action locally and out of town.

Only one winter division champion — Spring Grove in Division I wrestling — had been decided entering this week. Eastern York wrestling entered Thursday one win away from claiming the D-II title outright, while Biglerville and Bermudian Springs were tied atop Division III. Only one basketball team (Central York’s girls) can clinch an outright title this weekend, setting up a busy week ahead.

Here’s a full look at what to watch for in the coming days. (All Friday basketball tipoffs are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, and team records will not include Thursday night games.)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York (14-5, 9-1) leads York High (14-4, 7-2) by a game and a half after completing a season sweep of the Bearcats last weekend. The Panthers can clinch at least a share of the division title with a win at South Western (4-14, 1-7) in Friday’s 6:45 p.m. tipoff. York High is idle Friday and visits Milton Hershey at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Northeastern (7-11, 4-5) visits Red Lion (8-11, 4-5) at 7:15 p.m. in a potentially pivotal clash between two teams a half-game behind third place in the standings. Dallastown (9-7, 4-4) holds that spot after Wednesday’s win at South Western; the Wildcats host Spring Grove (6-11, 2-6) at 7:30.

Division II: It’s been a frustrating week for Eastern York. The Golden Knights were undefeated two weeks ago and entered last weekend 13-1 overall, but a home loss to rival Columbia, a division upset by visiting Susquehannock and an 81-53 defeat at Octorara have dropped the group to 13-4 (7-1) in the last two days.

Friday night, however, is a chance to right the ship in a big way. First-place West York (12-6, 9-1) visits Wrightsville for a rematch from Jan. 6, when Eastern thumped the Bulldogs 60-44 on the road. Whichever side wins this one will have the upper hand for the division title entering the final week of the race.

Susquehannock (12-5, 5-4) can extend its grip on third place with a home win against Dover (1-16, 9-1). Two teams tied for fifth will also square off, as New Oxford (7-11, 3-6) visits York Suburban (6-11, 3-6).

Division III: First-place Littlestown (16-3, 11-0) hosts York Tech (5-12, 4-6); second-place York Catholic (12-4, 10-1) visits Biglerville (4-14, 2-8); third-place Delone Catholic (12-4, 7-4) hosts Fairfield (2-13, 0-11); and fourth-place Bermudian Springs (7-12, 5-6) travels to Hanover (7-11, 3-8).

York Tech visits Biglerville in a makeup game from Dec. 23, which will bring all eight teams to 12 division games entering the final week. The teams met for the first time Tuesday, with the Spartans prevailing 51-48.

More Saturday games: Delone Catholic is at New Oxford for a cross-divisional varsity doubleheader, with the boys playing at 7:30 following the girls’ game at 6. York Catholic’s teams are at Berks Catholic, with the girls at 3 and the boys at 5:30.

Susquehannock hosts Solanco (6-11) at 1:30 p.m.; York High’s visit to Milton Hershey (10-3) tips off at 2; West York hosts Wyomissing (6-9) at 3:30; and Fairfield travels to Southern Huntingdon at 7:30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York (16-1, 9-1 entering Thursday) has the lone multi-game lead of any YAIAA division leader, and the Panthers can clinch the outright division title by beating South Western (7-11, 0-8) in a 7 p.m. tipoff at home. Central led 27-1 after the first quarter and won 46-16 when the teams met in Hanover on Jan. 6.

Dallastown (11-7, 6-3) visits Spring Grove (5-13, 2-6) at 7 p.m. and Red Lion (12-6, 6-3) travels to New Oxford (6-12, 3-6) at 7:30 as both teams attempt to distance themselves from York High (14-5, 5-5) in the race for league tournament berths.

Division II: Division leader Northeastern (15-3, 8-1) faced a tough test from York Suburban (12-4, 7-2) in a road contest three weeks ago; the Trojans can tie the Bobcats at the top of the division with a win Friday in Manchester.

Eastern York (13-4, 6-2) will look to keep pace as it visits West York (9-8, 6-4). Susquehannock (10-8, 4-5) visits Dover (4-14, 0-9) to round out the slate. Kennard-Dale (5-12, 1-9) is idle Friday.

Division III: Delone Catholic, which has won 15 straight games and now has sole possession of the division lead after Tuesday’s thumping of York Catholic, visits Fairfield on Friday night. The Squirettes (16-1, 8-0) picked up a 72-2 victory over the Green Knights (5-10, 1-9) when the teams met in McSherrystown.

Second-place York Catholic (14-4, 8-1) hosts Biglerville (8-11, 3-6) and third-place Bermudian Springs (10-8, 6-3) has a home game against fourth-place Hanover (8-10, 5-4).

Littlestown (2-17, 1-9) has a non-league game at York Tech (6-11). The Spartans, who are 2-4 against D-III teams this season, also play Saturday at home against District 4’s Line Mountain.

More Saturday games: Susquehannock is on the road against Solanco (6-11) at 1:30 p.m. and York High visits Wilson (9-8) at 2:30.

York Catholic starts its varsity doubleheader at Berks Catholic at 3 p.m., while Delone Catholic and New Oxford will tip off in the final girls’ game of the day at 6.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The South Western relays, which begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, should provide a preview look at the York-Adams League swimming championships in two weeks. The Mustangs are set to host nine of the league’s 10 other teams, with only York Suburban not included.

In wrestling, Red Lion will host the Rumble in the Jungle Duals, with 10 participating teams beginning action at 8 a.m. Dallastown, York Suburban and York Tech are the other three Y-A squads present; York Tech will battle Red Lion at 9:30, while the Wildcats and Trojans will square off at 11.

Division I wrestling champion Spring Grove began its final week before the District 3 team tournament with a 42-9 loss at powerhouse Cumberland Valley on Wednesday, and the Rockets are back on the road Saturday as they take on Gettysburg at 7 p.m. The teams will have a girls’ meet at 5:30.

The league’s lone bowling match of the weekend is Red Lion at York Tech on Friday afternoon. The host Spartans remain in the hunt for the division crown, with their 6-2 record placing them behind Spring Grove (9-1) and Central York (8-2).