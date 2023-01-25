Local roundup: Susquehannock boys hand Eastern York first D-II loss

Staff Report

The Eastern York boys' basketball team is undefeated in York-Adams Division II no longer, as Susquehannock knocked off the Golden Knights 56-52 in Wrightsville on Tuesday night.

The visiting Warriors flipped the game in the final quarter, outscoring Eastern 21-14 in the final frame to capture the victory. Susquehannock improved to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in the division, while the Golden Knights fell to 13-3 (7-1).

Sophomore Brooks McKnight had a breakout performance for the Warriors, knocking down four 3-pointers and connecting on 4 of 5 free throws to finish with 16 points. After his triple with 6:09 left put Susquehannock up 43-40, the visitors never trailed again. McKnight also hit another 3-pointer with 3:05 left that made it a 50-45 game. Eastern York didn't go away easy, but the Warriors sealed the deal at the foul line late.

Josh Franklin tallied 14 points and Will Smith had 12 to help spur the upset for Susquehannock. Eastern York's Austin Bausman led all scorers with 24 points, while Carter Wamsley and Simon Lipsius each scored 11 for the Golden Knights.

This was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, whose scheduled matchup for Dec. 23 was postponed to February.

Eastern York — which was coming off a narrow loss to Columbia on Saturday — now trails West York by a half-game in the division standings, but it'll get its chance to reclaim the top spot when it hosts the Bulldogs (8-1 D-II) on Friday. Susquehannock hosts last-place Dover that evening.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 63, New Oxford 62: At New Oxford, the Rams (9-9, 5-5) trailed 45-39 going into the final quarter but raced back in the final eight minutes to capture the Division II victory. Levi Sharnetzka led Kennard-Dale with 19 points, while Koy Swanson knocked in 17 points thanks to four 3-pointers and Zach Orwig scored 10 points. For the Colonials (7-11, 3-6), Idriz Ahmetovic scored a game-high 22 points, including three shots from behind the arch, while teammate Holden Crabbs knocked in 17 points.

York Catholic 58, Delone Catholic 49: At McSherrystown, Jake Dallas scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Irish (12-5, 10-1) to the Division III road victory. The sophomore knocked down six triples in the contest. Teammates Quinn Brennan and John Forjan scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bryson Kopp scored 15 points to lead the Squires (12-4, 7-4), while Cam Keller had 11.

Littlestown 51, Bermudian Springs 29: At York Springs, Jake Bosley led the Thunderbolts (16-3, 11-0) to the easy Division III victory by scoring a game-high 17 points. Teammate Zyan Herr knocked in 14 points. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 7-12 overall and 5-6 in the division.

York Tech 51, Biglerville 48 (OT): At Spry, the Spartans (5-12, 4-6) outscored the Canners 8-5 in the extra period to capture the Division III home victory. Michael Gladney led York Tech with a game-high 22 points, while teammate Anthony Torres knocked in 11. Bearson Zullinger had 14 points for the Canners (3-13, 2-8).

Central York 87, Spring Grove 43

York High 55, Northeastern 49

West York 65, Dover 41

Dayspring Christian 46, Christian School of York 14

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 62, York Catholic 37: At McSherrystown, Megan Jacoby scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Squirettes (16-1, 8-0) to the easy Division III showdown victory. Teammates Reece Meckley knocked in 15 points, including three from downtown, while Kaitlyn Schwarz scored 10 points. For the Irish (14-4, 8-1), Mariah Shue scored 15 points.

Eastern York 43, Susquehannock 23: At Glen Rock, the visiting Golden Knights (13-4, 6-2) led 26-3 at halftime and rolled to the easy Division II victory. Arianna Seitz scored a game-high 17 points for Eastern York, while teammates Jillian Shank and Kendell Felix scored eight points apiece. Kenni Galbreath led the Warriors (10-8, 4-5) with seven points.

Dallastown 44, South Western 24: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (10-7, 6-3) led 20-14 at the half and went on to capture the Division I victory. Haley Jamison led all scorers with nine points, which came on three shots from downtown. With the loss, South Western falls to 7-11 overall and 0-8 in the division.

Northeastern 50, Kennard-Dale 35: At Fawn Grove, Mikayla Coleman led the Bobcats (14-3, 7-1) to the Division II victory by scoring a game-high 12 points. Teammate Lauralye Kennedy knocked in 11 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Lizzie Price and Evelynn D'Arrigo each scored seven points for the Rams (5-12, 1-9).

West York 46, Dover 29: At Dover, Faith Walker led the Bulldogs (9-8, 6-3) to the easy Division II victory by scoring a game high 16 points. Teammate Reagan Doll added 12 points. Makenzie Gamber scored 10 for the Eagles (4-14, 0-9).

Christian School of York 50, Dayspring Christian 27: At Christian School of York, Rylie Bell led the Defenders (14-2, 9-1) to the easy CCAC home victory by scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Teammate Linda Brown knocked in 12 points and also secured 12 rebounds, while Cally Carpenter knocked in three from behind the arc.

Central York 56, Spring Grove 35

York High 51, New Oxford 30

Bermudian Springs 67, Littlestown 34

Hanover 55, Fairfield 33

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State York 92, Penn State Hazleton 52: At Penn State York, the host Lions (18-3, 10-1) held a 43-20 halftime lead and went on to capture the PSUAC victory. John John Gillespie led the home team with a game-high 13 points; Deriq Brown knocked in 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; Evan Brady knocked in 11 points; and Marquise McClean scored 10.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State Hazleton 75, Penn State York 67: At Penn State York, the York County Lions (9-9, 6-5) led 53-50 going into the final quarter but were outscored 25-14 in the in final 10 minutes and dropped the PSUAC contest. Jayla Brown led the hosts with a game-high 27 points, including a 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Teammates Jordyn Foster and Desii Garcia-Hernandez each scored 11 points apiece, while Jillian Foster grabbed 10 rebounds.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover 68, York Suburban 25: At York Suburban, the Eagles (5-1, 3-0) were led individually by Brogan Myers taking first place in the 200 and 100 free, John Bubb winning the 500 free and 200 IM, Mason Hockenberry nabbing the 100 back and 100 fly and Ethan Downey winning the 100 breast and 50 free. As team, the Eagles captured first place in all 11 events. With the loss, York Suburban falls to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in Division II.

West York 96, New Oxford 55

GIRLS' SWIMMING

York Suburban 60, Dover 34: At York Suburban, the Trojans (4-1, 3-0) won the Division II showdown by receiving mulitpule individual victories from Chloe Cheveaux in the 500 and 200 free. Teammate Chloe Moore captured first place in the 100 back and 100 fly, while Sarah Koller won the 100 breast and 200 IM. As a team, the Trojans captured first place in all 11 events. With the loss, Dover falls to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in in the division.

New Oxford 81, West York 76

BOWLING

Boys: Spring Grove 4, Dallastown 1

Girls: Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0