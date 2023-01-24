High school roundup: Manager Stefko starts, scores as Dallastown boys win

Staff Report

Dallastown senior Jonah Stefko has been a manager for the Wildcat boys' basketball team for three years, but on Monday night against York Tech, he got the opportunity to take the floor with his teams' starters — and find the scoresheet.

The teams cleared the floor for Stefko to find the basket early in the contest before the teams settled into the game. Dallastown cruised to a 68-42 home victory over the visiting Spartans, allowing Stefko to reenter in the final minutes.

He made the most of his second chance, too, knocking down a 3-pointer as the home crowd went wild.

Kobe McNealy led the Wildcats (8-7) with a game-high 12 points on four 3-pointers. Teammate Will Scott knocked in 11 points, while Michael Scott and DJ Smith each scored 10. For the Spartans (4-12), Tyson Smith scored 11 points while teammates Anthony Torres and Ethan Shimmel scored 10 points apiece.

Dallastown visits South Western in a York-Adams Division I contest Wednesday evening. York Tech will host Biglerville on Tuesday. But both sides shared an incredible memory Monday night.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central York 63, Central Dauphin 51

Susquehannock 62, South Western 51

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 57, Milton Hershey 42: At Wrightsville, Arianna Seitz exploded for a game-high 32 points to lead the Golden Knights (12-4) over the visiting Spartans. The junior connected three times from downtown and also went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe. Teammates Alaina Neal and Molly Townsley each scored seven points.

Susquehannock 33, South Western 27: At Hanover, the Warriors (10-7) led 24-19 going into the final quarter of play and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Kenni Galbreath and Dylan Elliott each scored eight points apiece to lead the Warriors' offense. For the Mustangs (7-10), McKayla Green scored a game-high 10 points.

Susquenita 49, Biglerville 41: At Susquenita, the Canners (6-12) trailed 37-22 after three quarters of play and were unable to recover, dropping the non-league contest. Brylee Rodgers led the Canners with 20 points, while Emily Woolson knocked in 12.

Gettysburg 41, Hanover 40

BOYS' SWIMMING

New Oxford 85, Spring Grove 73: At Spring Grove, Liam Rosenbach led the Colonials (2-3) to the non-divisional victory by capturing first place in the 200 IM and 100 back. For the Rockets (1-5), Jack Wallis won the 100 and 50 free.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 133, New Oxford 48: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (2-4) were led individually by Sarah Czapp capturing first place in the 100 and 200 free. As a team, Spring Grove captured first place in 10 of the 12 events. For the Colonials (0-5), Valerie Clabaugh won the 100 breast and 50 free.

WRESTLING

Columbia 37, Hanover 30: At Hanover, the Crimson Tide led 25-24 going into the last contested bout and won by pin to clinch the non-league victory, as both teams won the final two matches by forfeit. The Nighthawks (8-7) received pins from Daniel Corbin (121), Kenneth Hernandez (127), and Aiden Kenworthy (139) in the losing effort.

ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Lower Dauphin 1, Dallastown 0: At Twin Ponds, the Falcons found the back of net in the first period to take an early lead and kept the Wildcats (5-11) off the scoreboard to capture the victory.

Central York 7, West Shore 1: At York City Ice Arena, Anthony Woodard found the back of the net four times to lead the Panthers (13-2) on their home ice over visiting West Shore (7-1). Teammates Kaleb Wyman and William Shaver each scored once and added an assist, while Vincent Raineri and Luke Steward added two assists apiece.