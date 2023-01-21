York-Adams League weekend basketball roundup: West York boys survive Kennard-Dale in OT

The West York boys’ basketball team needed overtime to hold off Kennard-Dale on the road Friday night, but the Bulldogs prevailed 50-45 in the extra period to further cement York-Adams Division II as a two-horse race.

A back-and-forth contest in Fawn Grove saw the host Rams lead 12-7 after the first quarter before West York responded and took a 26-21 advantage into halftime. The lead was 36-30 through three frames, but Kennard-Dale battled back and held the Bulldogs to five points in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime with the score tied at 41-41.

West York center Jovan DeShields scored seven of his team’s nine points in the extra session, lifting the Bulldogs to a five-point win. They held on despite missing five of eight free throws in overtime.

DeShields led the Bulldogs (11-6, 8-1) with 12 points in total. Grady Hoffman hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to 11 points, while David McGladrie finished with 10 and Chase Doll added seven. West York, which has been without point guard Mark Walker all season, was also missing senior guard Braedyn Detz on Friday.

Kennard-Dale’s Levi Sharnetzka led all scorers with 14 points, while Garrett McCleary and Zach Orwig notched 11 points apiece for the Rams (8-9, 4-5). The hosts made just one 3-pointer in the contest compared to West York’s six, and both teams struggled at the line (West York 8-of-14, Kennard-Dale 8-of-15).

West York trails only Eastern York (13-1, 7-0) in the Division II standings; the Golden Knights beat the Bulldogs 60-44 on Jan. 6 and will host the rematch next Friday. There’s a four-team fight for third place, with 4-4 Susquehannock leading 4-5 Kennard-Dale, 3-5 New Oxford and 3-6 York Suburban. The Rams had moved into third by beating Susquehannock 46-44 on Monday, but then fell against Suburban and West York to close the three-game week.

Friday featured a full slate of 19 York-Adams boys’ and girls’ division games, with three going into overtime. Here’s the rundown.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Central York 67, York High 64 (OT): This rivalry matchup with first place on the line played out with scintillating drama in front of a rambunctious York High crowd. The host Bearcats led 34-22 at halftime, but the Panthers got within 45-44 through three quarters and led 53-46 in the fourth. The game went to overtime tied at 57 and was in doubt until the final buzzer.

Greg Guidinger scored 16 of his 22 points after halftime to lead the Panthers (12-5, 8-1), while Ben Natal had 21 points and Ben Rill had 16. Daveyon Lydner finished with 19 points and Juelz Tucker added 17 for York High (11-4, 6-2). David Warde and Omarion Newson scored 11 and eight, respectively.

Red Lion 56, Dallastown 41: The Lions (7-11, 4-5) went on the road and shut down a Wildcats team coming off an emotional upset of Central York two nights earlier. Dallastown fell to 3-4 in the division (7-7 overall) as the race for third place heats up.

Northeastern 50, Spring Grove 41: The visiting Bobcats vaulted themselves into third place in the division with the victory. Northeastern (7-10, 4-4) led 34-22 at halftime and 38-31 through three periods. The Rockets (6-10, 2-6) have lost six straight division games after a 2-0 start.

Division II

New Oxford 59, Dover 47: Idriz Ahmetovic tallied 23 points and Brennan Holmes scored 18 as the visiting Colonials (7-10, 3-5) overcame a 32-30 halftime deficit. New Oxford outscored Dover 16-8 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the fourth. Jackson Slater had 20 points and Logan Schade notched 11 for the Eagles (1-15, 0-8).

Susquehannock 57, York Suburban 36: The Warriors (10-5, 4-4) snapped a three-game slide that included two division losses. The Trojans fell to 6-11 (3-6).

Division III

Littlestown 66, Fairfield 34: Thunderbolts senior Jake Bosley reached 1,000 career points and his team cruised to the lopsided road victory. Littlestown (15-3, 10-0) led 31-8 after the first quarter and 44-16 at halftime. Cole Riley scored a game-high 17 points, while Christopher Meakin had 14 and Bosley notched 13. Connor Joy led the Green Knights (2-10, 0-10) with six points.

Delone Catholic 80, York Tech 70: Cam Keller scored 34 points, including 23 in the first half, as the Squires (12-3, 7-3) prevailed in a high-scoring battle. Keller made all eight of his free throws and Delone went 15-of-16 as a team. Aidan Bealmear added 20 points and Gage Zimmerman had 10 for the visitors. On the other side, Jordon Overton amassed 27 points for the Spartans (4-11, 3-6) while Ethan Shimmel scored 12 and Tyson Smith and Anthony Torres had 10 apiece. The Squires led 45-37 at halftime and 69-54 through three frames.

York Catholic 57, Hanover 37: The visiting Irish handled business and improved to 11-4 (9-1). The Nighthawks dropped to 6-11 (2-8).

Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 36: Lane Hubbard had 13 of his 15 points in the first half, Tyson Carpenter scored 12 and the visiting Eagles improved to 5-5 in the division (7-11 overall). Bermudian Springs led 25-16 at the break and 44-26 after the third quarter. Cameron Tyson and Bearsun Zullinger scored 10 points each for the Canners (4-13, 2-7).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Red Lion 38, Dallastown 33: The host Lions faced deficits of 8-5, 19-16 and 28-27 after the first three quarters, but rallied in the fourth to snap a three-game losing streak to the rival Wildcats. Bhrooke Axe led all scorers with 12 points, while Kamauri Gordon-Bey had nine for Red Lion (12-6, 6-3). Maggie Groh’s nine points led Dallastown (10-7, 5-3). Red Lion pulled into second place in D-I with the win.

Central York 43, York High 26: The Panthers (15-1, 8-1) bounced back from their Wednesday loss at Dallastown by earning a double-digit victory at home. The Bearcats fell to 13-5 overall and 4-5 in the division, with all five losses coming to the three teams ahead of them in the standings.

New Oxford 59, Spring Grove 54: Timberley Linebaugh scored 21 points, Kelbie Linebaugh added 12 and the host Colonials (6-11, 3-5) prevailed in a back-and-forth battle. New Oxford trailed 10-5 after one quarter, led 30-21 at the half and saw the advantage cut to 41-40 in the third. Kacie Boyer tallied 21 points and Leah Kale had 18 for the Rockets (5-12, 3-5).

Division II

York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 36: The host Trojans (12-4, 7-2) took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 16-9 to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth. Janay Rissmiller scored seven in the period and finished with 15, while Alyssa Dougherty and Lydia Powers each had 10 for Suburban. Annie Laubach scored 16 points for Susquehannock (9-7, 4-4), followed by Kenni Galbreath and Dylan Elliott with eight apiece.

Northeastern 45, Dover 30: The first-place Bobcats were tested at home, but outscored the Eagles 12-4 in the final frame to ice the contest. Lauralye Kennedy led Northeastern (13-3, 7-1) with 12 points, while Mikayla Coleman had 10 and Nylah Davis tallied nine. Hannah Hayes scored 12 and Makenzie Gamber added eight for Dover (4-13, 0-8).

West York 49, Kennard-Dale 25: Faith Walker scored 17 points, Reagan Doll added 13 and the host Bulldogs (7-8, 4-4) got back to .500 in the division. West York outscored the Rams 17-6 in the third quarter to pull ahead 41-21. Bella Huber led Kennard-Dale (5-10, 1-7) with eight points.

Division III

York Catholic 46, Hanover 30: The host Irish (13-3, 8-0) took the drama out of this matchup, leading 25-13 at the break and 37-17 through three quarters. Mariah Shue had 11 of her 14 points in the first half, while Meredith Smith scored 12 for York Catholic. Alanys Perez Beltran led the Nighthawks (7-9, 4-4) with 18 points.

Bermudian Springs 63, Biglerville 33: The Eagles improved to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the division with the home victory. The Canners fell to 6-11 (3-6).

Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56 (OT): On senior night, the host Thunderbolts (2-16, 1-8) earned their first division win in dramatic fashion. Littlestown led 24-12 at the half, trailed 34-32 entering the fourth, forced overtime at 49-49 and came out on top by two in the extra period. Celi Portillo scored 24 points and Hailey Shelley had 14 for the Bolts. Breana Valentine tallied 24, Cadence Holmberg scored 11 and Maddy Fulgham added 10 for the Green Knights (5-9, 1-8).

SATURDAY GAMES

Eastern York has a varsity doubleheader against Columbia, a rival from the other side of the Susquehanna River, with the girls (11-3, 5-2 D-II) battling a 10-3 Crimson Tide squad at 6 p.m. and the boys’ team battling a 12-1 Columbia squad in a marquee matchup at 7:30.

Red Lion’s boys host Cocalico at 1:30 p.m.; York Catholic’s girls host Trinity at 4; and York High’s boys take on Chester at 5 in a quick turnaround after Friday’s wild finish.