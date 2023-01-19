York-Adams League weekend preview: What’s next after wild night of basketball?

Wednesday was the most chaotic evening of the York-Adams League basketball season by a wide, wide margin.

Three first-place teams suffered their first division losses of the year. Central York’s girls lost for the first time all season as Dallastown prevailed at the buzzer, while the Dallastown boys upset Central on the road. Northeastern’s girls had no answers for Eastern York’s Arianna Seitz in a 46-point explosion. Other games included a double-overtime thriller, a double-digit road comeback and a 1,000-point milestone.

What does Friday have for an encore?

It’s been a busy week, with most York-Adams squads playing three division games in five days for the only time this season. Teams are playing each other for the second time, and with updated game plans and changes in scenery, plenty of roles are being reversed. Expect that trend to continue as league races enter the home stretch.

Friday’s slate offers 10 division games on the boys’ side and nine for the girls, with a handful of games to follow on Saturday. Plenty of wrestling and swimming teams have key matchups Thursday before a lighter weekend schedule.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s on deck. (All Friday basketball games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York head coach Jeff Hoke called Friday’s game at York High his team’s Super Bowl. First place will be on the line between the Panthers (11-5, 7-1) and host Bearcats (11-3, 6-1). While Central prevailed 68-65 in last month’s meeting, the Panthers are coming off a 67-64 loss to Dallastown. York High has won eight of nine games overall.

Red Lion (6-11, 3-5) visits Dallastown (7-6, 3-3) and Northeastern (6-10, 3-4) is at Spring Grove (6-9, 2-5), which snapped a five-game slide with a comeback at Gettysburg on Wednesday. South Western (4-12, 1-6) is off until Monday.

Division II: York Suburban beat Susquehannock on a buzzer-beater a month ago, and the rematch between the Trojans (6-10, 3-5) and Warriors (9-5, 3-4) is Friday in Glen Rock. Susquehannock will be looking to avoid a four-game slide.

West York (10-6, 7-1) is at Kennard-Dale (8-8, 4-4), and New Oxford (6-10, 2-5) travels to Dover (1-14, 0-7).

Division III: First-place Littlestown (14-3, 9-0) visits Fairfield (2-11, 0-9); second-place York Catholic (10-4, 8-1) is at Hanover (6-10, 2-7); and third-place Delone Catholic (11-3, 6-3) hosts York Tech (4-10, 3-5).

Bermudian Springs (6-11, 4-5) has won six of its last 10 games, a stretch that started with a Dec. 20 win over Biglerville. The Eagles visit the Canners (4-12, 2-6) on Friday.

Saturday games: Three teams have home contests — Red Lion hosts Cocalico (6-8) at 1:30 p.m., York High battles Chester at 5 and Eastern York (13-1, 7-0 D-II) takes on Columbia (12-1) at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York (14-1, 7-1) remains in first place after Wednesday’s loss at Dallastown and will look to avoid a two-game losing streak when it hosts York High (13-4, 4-4) at 7 p.m. The Wildcats (10-6, 5-2) are at Red Lion (11-6, 5-3) for a 7:15 tipoff with second place up for grabs.

Spring Grove (5-11, 3-4) can reach .500 in the division with a road win over New Oxford (5-11, 2-5). Rockets junior Leah Kale reached 1,000 career points during Wednesday’s cross-division win over Dover. Spring Grove has won two straight after also holding off South Western (7-9, 0-7) this week.

Division II: The only meeting of the five teams battling in the division race is Susquehannock (9-6, 4-3) at York Suburban (11-4, 6-2). First-place Northeastern (12-3, 6-1) hosts last-place Dover, while West York (7-8, 4-4) is at Kennard-Dale (5-10, 1-7).

Division III: Delone Catholic, which improved to 15-1 (7-0) with Wednesday’s 70-6 win over Littlestown, won’t play again until Tuesday’s long-awaited showdown against York Catholic. The Irish (12-3, 7-0) host Hanover (7-8, 4-3) on Friday, while Biglerville (6-10, 3-5) visits Bermudian Springs (8-8, 4-3) and Fairfield (5-8, 1-7) travels to Littlestown (1-16, 0-8).

Saturday games: York Catholic hosts Trinity (8-6) at 4 p.m. and Eastern York (11-3, 5-2 D-II) hosts Columbia (10-3) at 6 in the first game of a varsity doubleheader.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The wrestling schedule continues Thursday, with Division I teams completing their division slate and other key matches throughout the league. Several sides had multiple division meets this week as the regular season quickly winds down.

York-Adams League wrestling roundup:Central York goes 5-0 at Patriot Duals

It’s a light slate this weekend, although Littlestown will follow up a D-III match against Hanover by participating in the two-day Winter Mills Invitational on Friday and Saturday. York Tech hosts Fairfield on Friday in its third D-III contest of the week, while South Western has a non-league bout with Donegal. On Saturday, Red Lion will compete at Cocalico’s Denver Duals, while West York and Hanover will be at Tulpehocken for the Trojan Duals.

The York Tech bowling team has slipped into second place in the league standings after its 4-1 win over New Oxford on Wednesday, which featured Cameron Tyson rolling a perfect 300. The Spartans (5-1, 4-1) battle reigning state champion Central York (5-2, 5-2) at Suburban Bowlerama at 3:30 p.m. Friday.