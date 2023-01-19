Local roundup: Dallastown girls take down Central York at buzzer

Staff Report

The Dallastown girls' basketball team handed Central York its first loss of the season Wednesday night, taking down the Panthers 44-41 at home on the heels of Praise Matthews' 3-point play in the final seconds.

Matthews led the Wildcats with 15 points, McKenna Kelley added 14 and Dallastown improved to 10-6 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division I. Central York dropped to 14-1 (7-1).

The visitors led 29-24 at halftime, but Dallastown surged ahead in the third quarter and took a 38-36 advantage into the fourth. The final frame was dominated by defense, bringing the game down to the wire tied at 41-41. On the decisive play, Matthews gathered the ball on the right wing, drove inside and made the winning layup as she was fouled.

Emily Crouthamel made three 3-pointers and led Central York with nine points, while Alivia McCaskell and Marley Bond each scored eight. Bella Chimienti chipped in seven, Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had five and Jazmine Parker tallied four.

The Panthers were playing their third game without head coach Scott Wisner, who was hospitalized with a brain mass last week. Central York dominated New Oxford 70-21 last Friday in their first game under acting head coach Sean Potts, then held off Red Lion 46-39 on Monday. The group will be back home against York High on Friday, while Dallastown is set to visit Red Lion.

When these two teams first met on Dec. 16, the Panthers rolled to a 60-24 home victory. But things went wildly different the second time around, consistent with a broader theme Wednesday night. Three different first-place teams took losses, several matchups saw a different outcome and plenty of star players turned in signature performances.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 63, Northeastern 53: At Wrightsville, Arianna Seitz scored a whopping 46 points and the Golden Knights (11-3, 5-2) handed the Bobcats their first Division II loss of the season. Seitz had 16 in the first quarter as Eastern led 21-5 and was up to 29 by halftime in a 34-18 contest. Northeastern (12-3, 6-1) made a late charge led by Colleen Finnegan, who scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half. Nylah Davis had 11 and Lauralye Kennedy added 10 for the Bobcats, while Kendall Felix had 11 for Eastern York.

York Catholic 55, Bermudian Springs 40: At York Catholic, Paige O'Brien led the Irish (12-3, 7-0) to the Division III home victory by scoring a team-high 14 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Amanda Reed knocked in 12 points, while Katelyn Bullen and Meredith Smith each scored 11. Lucy Peters scored a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (8-8, 4-3).

York Suburban 47, Kennard-Dale 26: At York Suburban, Janay Rissmiller scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Trojans (10-4, 6-2) to the Division II home victory. Teammate Lydia Powers knocked in 12 points. For the Rams (5-10, 1-7), Lizzie Price finished with 12 points.

Delone Catholic 70, Littlestown 6: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (15-1, 7-0) led 22-2 after the first quarter and 47-3 at halftime as they cruised to the Division III home victory. Brielle Baughman scored a game-high 17 points, including three from behind the arc. With the loss, Littlestown falls to 1-16 overall and 0-8 in the division.

West York 56, Susquehannock 52 (2OT): At Glen Rock, Faith Walker led the Bulldogs (6-9, 3-4) to the Division II road victory by scoring a game high 22 points, including eight points in the two overtime periods. Teammate Reagan Doll knocked in 20 points, including shooting 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in extra time. Elana Snyder led the Warriors (9-6, 4-3) with 16 points, including three from downtown, while Dylan Elliott knocked in 10.

New Oxford 40, South Western 34: At Hanover, Timberly Linebaugh led the Colonials (5-11, 2-5) to the Division I victory by scoring a game high 12 points. Teammate Georgia Mummert had 11 points. For the Mustangs (7-9, 0-7), Carly Louey knocked in 10 points.

Spring Grove 48, Dover 43: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (5-10) led 40-30 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Leah Kale led Spring Grove with a game-high 16 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the contest. Teammate Kacie Boyer knocked in 13 points, while Maddie Silver scored 11. Hannah Hayes had 12 points to lead the Eagles (4-12).

Red Lion 49, York High 38

Biglerville 50, Fairfield 25

Hanover 53, York Tech 47

York Country Day 27, Octorara 18

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 67, Central York 64: At Central York, the Wildcats (7-6, 3-3) led 51-40 after three quarters of play and survived a wild final two minutes to secure the Division I victory over the Panthers (12-4, 8-0). DJ Smith led the Dallastown offense with a game-high 30 points and Will Scott knocked in 12. For Central York, Ben Natal scored a team-high 19 points, while teammates Greg Guidinger and Ben Rill each scored 18.

York Catholic 41, Bermudian Springs 30: At York Springs, the Irish (10-5, 8-1) led 33-23 going into the final quarter and came away with the Division III victory. Jake Dallas led the Irish with a game-high 13 points and Quinn Brennan knocked in nine. As a team, York Catholic shot 14-of-16 from the charity stripe. The Eagles fell to 6-11 overall and 4-5 in the division.

Biglerville 43, Fairfield 38: At Fairfield, Robert Salazar and Cameron Tyson each scored 11 points apiece to lead the Canners (3-11, 2-6) to the Division III victory. Andrew Koons scored a game-high 14 points for the Green Knights (2-13, 0-9). Biglerville led 26-20 at halftime and 32-26 through three quarters.

York High 64, Red Lion 55: At York High, the Bearcats (11-3, 6-1) held a 55-37 led at the end of the third quarter and survived a late charge by the Lions to capture the Division I victory. Juelz Tucker scored a game-high 24 points, David Warde had 13 points, Daveyon Lydner knocked in 12 and Jacere Vega scored 11 for York High in the victory. Joe Sedora led Red Lion (6-11, 3-5) with 22 points, while teammate Ryan Ehrhart knocked in 18 points, including four from downtown.

York Suburban 55, Kennard-Dale 44: At Fawn Grove, Kai Stryhn led the Trojans (6-10, 3-5) to the Division II road victory by making six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate CJ Rissmiller knocked in 17 points. For the Rams (8-8, 4-4), Koy Swanson scored a team high 14 points, including three from downtown.

Littlestown 75, Delone Catholic 60: At Littlestown, Christopher Meakin scored 23 points, Jake Bosley added 20 and the Thunderbolts (14-3, 9-0) captured the Division III home victory. Meakin went 7-of-8 from the free throw line and Bosley was 6-of-6. For the Squires (11-3, 6-3), Bryson Kopp finished with 16 points, including a 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Delone Catholic was 19-of-23 on free throws as a team. Littlestown led 32-30 at halftime and 52-45 entering the fourth.

West York 52, Susquehannock 43: At West York, the Bulldogs (10-5, 7-1) led 35-27 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the Division II victory. Jovan DeShields scored a team-high 11 points for West York. Ndiaye Abass knocked in 12 points for the Warriors (9-5, 3-4), while teammate Brooks McKnight scored 12 points on four triples.

Eastern York 82, New Oxford 54: At New Oxford, Carter Wamsley led the Golden Knights (13-1, 7-0) to the Division II road victory by scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate Austin Bausman knocked in 16 points, while Simon Lipsius scored 11. For the Colonials (6-10, 2-5), Brennan Holmes led the offense with 18 points.

Spring Grove 52, Gettysburg 50: At Gettysburg, the Rockets (6-9) trailed 23-7 after the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters before rallying past the Warriors to pick up the non-league victory. Ethan Glass led Spring Grove with a game high 17 points, including five from behind the arc. Teammate Jaden Orewiler knocked in nine points.

Northeastern 68, South Western 34

Hanover 73, York Tech 67

BOWLING

Spring Grove 5, Red Lion 0: At Lion Bowl, the Rockets (8-1, 8-1) won the road match by the scores of 902-674, 991-622 and 1,039-666. Brayden Wagman led the Rockets individually by rolling a 652 series, Blayze Denny rolled a 609 and while Landon Carl tallied 567. For the Lions (0-8, 0-8), Kailynn Jones rolled a 510 while teammate Makayla Showalter rolled a 414.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

York College 68, Hood College 65: At Frederick, Md., Sean Kelly knocked down two free throws with 32 seconds remaining to push the Spartans' (8-9, 2-6) lead to 66-63 and teammate Jayden Rowe iced the game at the line with two seconds left. Teammates Chris Miers and Jackson Mascari each scored 15 points to lead York College (8-9, 2-6 MAC Commonwealth), with Miers going 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Rowe added 12 points.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre 83, Penn State York 69: At Wilkes-Barre, the visiting Lions (16-3, 9-1) trailed 44-34 at the half and were unable to come any closer, dropping their first PSUAC contest of the season. Deriq Brown (New Oxford) led the visitors with 24 points, including three from downtown, and nine rebounds. Teammates John John Gillespie and Connor Hostetter scored 11 points apiece.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

York College 60, Hood College 52: At Fredrick, Md., the Spartans (6-11, 3-5) out scored the Blazers 22-10 in the final quarter to take the lead and capture the MAC Commonwealth road victory. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans by scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, grabbing 12 rebounds and adding seven steals. Teammate Alyssa Hocker (York Suburban) scored 13 points, while Savannah Wilson knocked in 12.

Penn State York 81, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 59: At Wilkes-Barre, Desii Garcia-Hernandez scored a game-high 27 points, including five from behind the arc, to lead the visiting Lions (9-7, 6-4) to the victory. Jayla Brown (New Oxford) knocked in 22 points, Jillian Foster (West York) scored 13 points and Jordyn Foster (Red Lion) had 10.

MEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING

York College 108, Dickinson 97: At York College, the Spartans (2-4) were led individually by Aaron Keifer capturing first place in the 100 and 50 free. As team, the Spartans won both relay events.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Dickinson 128, York College 74: At York College, the Spartans (1-5) were led by Isabella Klemm winning the 100 breast and 100 back.