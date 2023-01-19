Arianna Seitz drops 46 points as Eastern York girls knock off Northeastern

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

WRIGHTSVILLE — The first thing that Eastern York girls’ basketball coach Jason Seitz said after his team’s 63-53 victory Wednesday over Northeastern was: “It was a total team effort.”

To some, that might seem like an odd thing to say. After all, junior standout Arianna Seitz had just torched York-Adams Division II-leading Bobcats for a career-high 46 points in the triumph.

Jason Seitz, however, did have a case to make about that.

“We didn’t set up anything different,” he said. “We were moving the ball well early on and Arianna got into transition and she got into an open area. She got off to a good start, but we collectively rebounded the ball well, got some turnovers and she was able to get her foot down on the floor and hit some early 3s for us tonight.”

Arianna Seitz, who was limited to 17 points in the 51-41 setback in Manchester last month, hit three straight triples to open up a quick 9-0 lead for the Golden Knights. By the time the first period was over, Seitz already had 16 points as the Knights held a commanding 21-5 advantage.

“This was huge for us,” Jason Seitz said. “We learned from (the first game) and we knew the importance of this game tonight. The focus during practice yesterday was that we have to jump on them early.”

The Bobcats knew they were facing the top girls' scorer in the entire York-Adams League. They practiced and prepared to try to defend Seitz like they did in the first meeting, but with little effect Wednesday.

“Our goal was to keep her under 20,” Northeastern coach Moe Coleman said. “She was absolutely ready for us, but it wasn’t just her. Their whole team was ready. That first flurry really put a damper to our beginning.”

The Bobcats were down 15-0 before Mikayla Coleman hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 left in the first quarter to get the Northeastern girls on the board. The deficit grew to as many as 20 at one point before Coleman’s crew mounted a bit of a comeback in the second half.

There was clearly additional focus by Northeastern to quickly double-team Seitz every time she touched the ball over the final 16 minutes. However, she was able to either find open teammates or draw fouls to get to the free throw line, where she tallied 14 of her points.

The Knights led 45-32 after three periods, but the Bobcats quickly cut the deficit to single-digits (45-36) with 7:03 left in the contest. The charge coincided with Seitz having to come out of the game as trainers tended to a cut below her knee at the start of the the final period. The Eastern girls, who couldn’t hold on to a lead in the first meeting with Northeastern, were this time able to keep the Bobcats at arms' length the rest of the way to claim a much-needed victory.

“I am proud of my girls for fighting back,” Coleman said. “We got close, but I knew they were going to be ready for us tonight.”

Jason Seitz was again quick to point out that scoring the ball is not the only part of playing great team basketball throughout a season. Some girls have big nights from time to time, and Wednesday just happened to be that night for his daughter Arianna.

“As a team, we’ve been having some other kids step up shooting the ball over the past few games,” Jason Seitz said. “Jillian Shank and Emerson Seitz both had four 3s for us up at Dover (Monday). And that’s what it’s going to take. This 46 points isn’t going to happen every night and we know that. It was just one of the those nights where she was on.”

The outcome was critical for the Knights in their quest to claim at least a share of a third straight Division II title. Losses to the Bobcats and York Suburban had Eastern York two games behind the Bobcats in the standings heading into the evening. Now, at 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the division, the Knights are just a game behind Northeastern (12-3, 6-1).

“That’s a very good basketball team over there,” Jason Seitz said of the Bobcats. “They’re a very well-coached team and his kids play hard. We just got on them early, shot the ball well and held the course … played good defense and stuck to the game plan and got the W.”

Colleen Finnegan led the Bobcats with 12 points, while Nylah Davis finished with 11 and Lauralye Kennedy tallied 10. Kendall Felix finished with 11 in the victory for the Knights.