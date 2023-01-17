High school roundup: South Western boys top Spring Grove for first division win

Staff Report

The South Western boys' basketball team rallied to capture its first York-Adams Division I victory of the season Monday, taking down Spring Grove 59-45 at home.

The Mustangs had stumbled to an 0-5 start in the division and entered Monday's contest 3-11 overall. South Western held a 14-12 lead after the first period and took a 31-20 lead into halftime. The visiting Rockets pulled back within six points at 43-37 through three quarters, but the hosts pulled away in the fourth.

South Western (4-11, 1-5) visits Northeastern for a division game Wednesday, while Spring Grove (5-9, 2-5) visits Gettysburg in a non-league contest.

The Rocket girls held off the Mustangs on Monday, winning 45-39 to improve to 4-10 (3-4). South Western fell to 7-8 (0-5).

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 47, York Suburban 34: At York Suburban, the visiting Bulldogs (9-5, 6-1) held a 23-17 lead at the half and went on to capture the Division II road victory. David McGladrie led West York with a game-high 10 points, while Luke Hoffman knocked in nine points. Timmon Smith led the Trojans (5-10, 2-5) with six points.

Kennard-Dale 46, Susquehannock 44: At Glen Rock, the visiting Rams trailed 35-28 going into the final quarter but rallied by outscoring the Warriors 18-9 to take the lead and capture the Division II victory. Koy Swanson and Zach Orwig led Kennard-Dale (8-7, 4-3) with 13 points apiece and combined for 15 of the 18 points in the final quarter. Joshua Franklin scored 12 points to lead Susquehannock (9-4, 3-3). The Warriors had won two close meetings earlier this season.

Eastern York 84, Dover 41: At Wrightsville, Brady Seitz led the Golden Knights (11-1, 6-0) to the easy Division II home victory by scoring a game-high 15 points, including three from behind the arc, and adding five assists. Teammate Carter Wamsley scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Simon Lipsius and Austin Bausman made four 3-pointers each and finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively. With the loss, Dover falls to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in the division.

Delone Catholic 37, Biglerville 31: At McSherrystown, Cam Keller led the Squires (11-2, 6-2) to the Division III home victory by scoring a team-high 12 points. Teammate Bryson Kopp knocked in 11 points. For the Canners (3-11, 1-6), Lukas Smelser knocked in a game high 15 points.

York Catholic 67, Fairfield 33: At York Catholic, Jake Dallas scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Irish (9-5, 7-1) to the easy Division III victory. Teammates Brady Walker and Sam McKim knocked in 12 and 11 points, respectively. Andrew Koons led the Green Knights (2-12, 0-8) with 14 points, while Wyatt Kuhn had 13.

Central York 48, Red Lion 42

Littlestown 70, Hanover 46

York High at Dallastown, postponed

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 48, West York 41: At West York, the Trojans (10-4, 5-2) led 38-34 going into the final quarter of play and held on for the Division II victory. Lydia Powers led York Suburban with 13 points, Alyssa Dougherty knocked in 12 and Janay Rissmiller and Anna Ekstrom scored 10 apiece. Faith Walker knocked in a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-9, 3-4).

Susquehannock 36, Kennard-Dale 24: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors (9-5, 4-2) led 25-16 going into the final quarter of play and held on for the Division II road victory. Elana Snyder led Susquehannock with a game-high 16 points, including a 7-of-7 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Dylan Elliott knocked in 10 points. Lizzie Price scored 12 points for the Rams (5-9, 1-6).

Eastern York 56, Dover 29: At Dover, Jill Shank made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Golden Knights (10-3, 4-2) to the easy Division II road victory. Emeron Seitz knocked in 12 points on four long balls, while Arianna Seitz scored 11 points. Mackenzie Gamber scored a game high 17 points, including three downtown, for the Eagles (4-11, 0-7).

York Catholic 50, Fairfield 20: At Fairfield, Mariah Shue led the Irish (11-3, 6-0) to the easy Division III victory by scoring a game-high 14 points. As a team, York Catholic had 10 players in the scoring column. Breana Valentine knocked in 10 points for the Green Knights (5-7, 1-6).

Delone Catholic 55, Biglerville 15: At Biglerville, Megan Jacoby led the Squirettes (13-1, 6-0) to the easy Division III road victory by scoring a game high 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Jocelyn Robinson knocked in 10 points. With the loss, Biglerville falls to 5-10 (2-5).

Central York 46, Red Lion 39

York High 41, Dallastown 36

Hanover 42, Littlestown 31

New Oxford 44, Gettysburg 20

BOWLING

Spring Grove 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At Lion Bowl, the Rockets (7-1, 7-1) dropped the first game 929-932 but bounced back to win 1,031-880 and 1,068-1,018 to capture the match. Blayze Denny, who bowled a perfect game against Central York last week, led the Rockets with a 770 for the series. Teammate Ashton Burkins rolled a 592, while Brayden Wagman scored a 582. Casey Jones rolled a 651 for the Rams (3-4, 3-4), while teammate Nick Gaumer posted a 647.

ICE HOCKEY

Central York 7, Muhlenberg 2: At Body Zone, Anthony Woodard led the Panthers (11-2) to the road victory by recording a hat trick. Teammates Jett Witte scored two goals and chipped in an assist, while Luke Steward scored and added an assist.

PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS

Hill's Maryland Classic, Level 8, Junior B: Adalyn Tuanquin (Balance Beam), 9.275, 3rd