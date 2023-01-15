York-Adams League Saturday basketball roundup: Northeastern girls remain perfect in D-II

The Northeastern girls' basketball team continued its perfect start in York-Adams Division II on Saturday, topping Kennard-Dale 42-29 at home to improve to 6-0 in division play and 12-2 overall.

The Bobcats, who won just nine games last season and went 5-9 in Division I, have made a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Moe Coleman. They've been tested several times in a competitive division, but took control early in this one, leading 18-5 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime.

Colleen Finnegan scored 10 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the hosts. Mikayla Coleman scored nine points, Aleyah Starkes tallied eight and Abigail McAlexander finished with six.

Kennard-Dale (5-7, 1-5) is back in action Monday, hosting Susquehannock as the second round of division play begins. Northeastern's next game is Wednesday at Eastern York.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Crusader Showcase at Lancaster Catholic

York Catholic 45, Linden Hall 10: The Irish improved to 10-3 this season by dominating the Lions (0-8) with primarily bench players. York Catholic led 8-3 after the first quarter, 24-6 at halftime and 37-10 through three periods before pitching a fourth-quarter shutout. Sophie Perry led the offense with 13 points, while Kathleen McKeague and Olivia Kury each had eight.

Delone Catholic 39, Holy Redeemer 36: The Squirettes, after trailing 18-16 at halftime, outscored the Royals 18-11 in the third quarter and held on for the victory. Reece Meckley notched 13 points to lead Delone Catholic (12-1). Jillian Delbalso scored 16 for Holy Redeemer (7-7).

Hoops For Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg

Dallastown 46, Woodland Hills 44: Maggie Groh scored 17 points and the Wildcats (9-5) prevailed in a back-and-forth battle at Chambersburg. Haley Jamison added 10 points and Praise Matthews chipped in six. Dallastown trailed 21-14 after the first quarter but cut the margin to 25-24 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter tied at 35-35. Jhalynn Wilson led Woodland Hills with 20 points.

Non-tournament

Susquehannock 41, Big Spring 34: The host Warriors (8-5) trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but pulled ahead to take a 20-14 lead into halftime and held off the Bulldogs (4-7) down the stretch. Elana Snyder led Susquehannock with 11 points and eight Warriors found the net in total. Big Spring's Diana Kepner led all scorers with 15 points.

York Tech 49, Millersburg 40: Rhlyn Rouse dropped 33 points as the Spartans took down the visiting Indians and improved to 6-9 this season. York Tech led 23-22 at halftime before outscoring Millersburg 12-5 in the third quarter.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hoops For Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg

Berlin-Brothers Valley 63, Eastern York 51: The Golden Knights suffered their first loss of the season as the Mountaineers (11-1) pulled away in the second half. Eastern York (11-1) led 34-32 at halftime but was outscored 17-8 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth. Austin Bausman scored 16 points and Carter Wamsley had 11 for the Golden Knights. Pace Prosser tallied 22 points, Craig Jarvis scored 18 and Ryan Blubaugh had 16 for the Mountaineers.

Non-tournament

Penn-Trafford 62, West York 54: The host Bulldogs led 12-6 after the first period and 26-25 at halftime, but the visiting Warriors dominated the third quarter and took a 45-36 lead into the fourth. David McGladrie finished with 21 points and Jovan DeShields added 20 for West York (8-6), but the Bulldogs couldn't rally in the final frame. Jason Sabol led Penn-Trafford (3-11) with 15 points.