York-Adams League Friday basketball roundup: Division leaders stay unbeaten

All six York-Adams League division leaders remained maintained and extended their advantage atop the standings on Friday night as the league schedule reached its midway point.

Central York’s boys and girls both improved to 6-0 in Division I, while Eastern York’s boys and Northeastern’s girls reached 5-0 in Division II. The Littlestown boys ascended to 7-0 in D-III and Delone Catholic’s girls matched York Catholic at 5-0.

The Central York girls held a moment of silence before their home game against New Oxford as teams and fans prayed for Panthers coach Scott Wisner, who was hospitalized this week for an undisclosed illness. With assistant coach Sean Potts at the helm, Central York continued to look dominant on the court, steamrolling New Oxford 70-21 to improve to 13-0 overall.

Central’s boys faced more drama in their victory at Northeastern, leading just 25-24 at halftime and 39-36 through three quarters before pulling away in the fourth to win 53-43 and improve to 6-0 (10-4 overall). The Panthers have been tested in five of their six D-I contests but still not stumbled yet. Northeastern dropped to 2-4 in the division and 5-10 this season.

The Bobcat girls, meanwhile, extended their Division II lead with another close victory, this time holding off West York 60-54 at home. Northeastern rode four double-digit scorers — Lauralye Kennedy 13, Nylah Davis 11, Mikayla Coleman 11 and Aleyah Starkes 11 — as the hosts overcame a 46-44 deficit through three quarters. Reagan Doll and Faith Walker co-led the Bulldogs (6-8, 3-3) with 13 points and Landyn Angell added 11.

Northeastern has another division game set for noon Saturday at Kennard-Dale.

Eastern York’s boys kept their overall record unblemished with a 56-46 home win over Kennard-Dale. Austin Bausman scored 17 points and Carter Wamsley notched 13 as the Golden Knights (11-0, 5-0) overcame a 22-20 halftime deficit. Levi Sharnetzka and Brock Morris led the Rams (7-7, 3-3) with 11 points apiece while Zach Orwig had 10.

In Division III, the girls’ teams at Delone Catholic and York Catholic are tied at the top as they still have yet to make up their scheduled Dec. 23 contest. The Squirettes concluded the rest of their first divisional round robin Friday and took down Hanover 59-22. Reece Meckley led Delone (11-1, 5-0) with 17 points, with Ella Hughes and Megan Jacoby each adding 11. Reagan Wildasin had 12 points for the Nighthawks (5-9, 3-3), who trailed 28-5 after the first quarter.

Littlestown’s boys, which took solo first place in D-III with Tuesday’s win over York Catholic, overpowered Biglerville for an 80-25 victory Friday. Cole Riley poured in 23 points for the Thunderbolts (12-3, 7-0) while Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr chipped in 15 and 11, respectively. Cameron Tyson led the Canners () with six points.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Red Lion 50, Spring Grove 25: The host Lions, after an 0-3 start in division play, are back at .500 after outsourcing the Rockets 41-14 in the final three periods. Chris Williams led all scorers with 15 points and Tyler Jordan added 10 off the bench for Red Lion (6-9, 3-3). Ethan Glass scored 11 and Avin Myers had six for Spring Grove (5-8, 2-4).

York High 77, South Western 62: The visiting Bearcats improved to 10-3 (5-1). The Mustangs dropped to 3-11 (0-5).

Division II

West York 56, New Oxford 34: David McGladrie scored 20 points and the visiting Bulldogs kept their grip on second place in the division. Braedyn Detz and Blake Nalls each added nine for West York (8-5, 5-1), which led 25-13 at halftime. Brennan and Brady Holmes scored 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Colonials (6-9, 2-4).

York Suburban 56, Dover 43: The host Trojans (5-9, 2-4) held a 37-32 lead through three periods before stretching the margin in the fourth. Ten York Suburban players found the scoresheet, led by Luke Andricos’ 14 points and Steven Agapis’ nine. Jackson Slater scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half for the Eagles (1-14, 0-6).

Division III

York Catholic 45, York Tech 39: The visiting Irish (8-5, 6-1) trailed 26-18 at halftime and 39-35 through three quarters before storming back in the final frame and avoiding a second straight division loss. Jake Dallas led all scorers with 15 points, while teammates Brady Walker and LeVan McFadden (who committed to Lock Haven for football this week) chipped in eight. Anthony Torres led the Spartans (4-8, 3-3) with 13 points.

Delone Catholic 56, Hanover 30: The Squires (10-2, 5-2) led 21-3 after the first quarter and cruised to the home victory as four players reached double figures — Cam Keller 15, Bryson Kopp 13, Aidan Bealmear 12 and Gage Zimmerman 10. Ethan Killinger had six second-half points for the Nighthawks (5-8, 2-5).

Bermudian Springs 49, Fairfield 29: Tyson Carpenter notched 11 points and Dylan Hubbard finished with 10 for the visiting Eagles (5-10, 2-4). Gabe Williams led the Green Knights (2-11, 0-7) with six points. Bermudian Springs led 17-3 after the first quarter and Fairfield closed the gap to 21-16 at halftime before the visitors pulled away after intermission.

Non-divisional

Dallastown 55, Susquehannock 51: This was a back-and-forth affair, as the host Wildcats led 20-12 after the first period but went into halftime at 29-29 and trailed the Warriors 41-40 through three periods. But DJ Smith scored five of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter to help make the difference. Conner Barto and Will Scott each added 10 for Dallastown (6-6). Joshua Franklin piled up 24 points for Susquehannock (9-3).

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

York High 55, South Western 27: The host Bearcats won their third division game in four days to improve to 3-3 (11-3 overall). The Mustangs fell to 7-7 (0-5).

Red Lion 67, Spring Grove 41: The Lions improved to 10-5 (4-2) with the lopsided road victory. The Rockets fell to 3-11 (2-4).

Division II

Eastern York 49, Kennard-Dale 41: Arianna Seitz and Jill Shank each scored 13 points as the Golden Knights (9-3, 3-2) came away with the road victory. Eastern York led 15-14 after the first quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 41-33 through three. Bella Huber led the Rams (5-7, 1-4) with 13 points, while Kylie Pietrowski and Lizzie Price added 10 apiece.

York Suburban 46, Dover 37: Janay Rissmiller finished with 20 points to lead the visiting Trojans (9-3, 4-2), who led 38-20 through three quarters. Alyssa Dougherty and Lydia Powers each scored 11 for York Suburban, while Ava Cataldi led the Eagles (4-10, 0-6) with 11 and Mackenzie Gamber had nine.

Division III

Bermudian Springs 65, Fairfield 34: The host Eagles (7-7, 4-2) led 19-14 after the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime, then outscored the Knights 27-10 in the third quarter to remove all doubt. Lucy Peters scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in that frame, while Tori Bross had nine of her 17. Breana Valentine posted 11 points and Hannah Myers had 10 for Fairfield (5-6, 1-5).

Biglerville 61, Littlestown 26: Claire Roberts scored 17 points, three teammates added nine and the Canners (5-9, 2-4) dominated the Thunderbolts (1-14, 0-6) on the road. Biglerville led 19-2 after eight minutes and was up 35-11 at halftime. Becca Lanahan scored 12 points for Littlestown.

Non-divisional

Dallastown 40, Susquehannock 24: The visiting Wildcats held a 23-13 lead through three quarters and found an offensive flow in the fourth to put the game away. Praise Matthews scored 16 points and Kiara McNealey added 12 for Dallastown (8-5). Georgie Snyder scored five in the first half and Elana Snyder had five in the fourth quarter for the Warriors (7-5).

York Catholic 57, ELCO 51: The Fighting Irish improved to 9-3 with their second narrow non-league home win in three days; they trailed 31-28 at the break and entered the fourth quarter down 38-36. But Mariah Shue (15 points), Katelyn Bullen (14) and Paige O’Brien (14) combined to score 15 points in the final frame. ELCO dropped to 5-8 with the loss.

WEEKEND GAMES

Boys

Eastern York plays its fourth game in five days Saturday afternoon at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism Showcase at Chambersburg High School. The Golden Knights take on Berlin-Brothers Valley at 1:30 p.m.

West York hosts Penn Trafford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Girls

Northeastern’s noon visit to Kennard-Dale is the lone divisional contest Saturday. The Bobcats will remain in first place win or lose thanks to their victory Friday.

York Catholic has an 11 a.m. Saturday tipoff against Linden Hall in Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Showcase. Delone Catholic will follow against Holy Redeemer at 12:30 p.m.

Susquehannock hosts Big Spring at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dallastown will be in action at Chambersburg’s Hoops for Harmony tournament against Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. York High and York Suburban are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.