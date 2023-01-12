York-Adams League weekend preview: Division hoops schedules reach midway point

It may feel in some ways like local high school winter sports just started up. But the clock is already ticking toward the February postseason for York-Adams League teams.

The basketball season is in its sixth full week, teams are completing their first round of division contests and many squads are more than halfway through the season. Division swim meets only started last week, but the league championships are less than a month away. And most Y-A wrestling teams will be more than halfway through their league schedule at the conclusion of play Thursday.

The hoops schedule will accelerate even more quickly in the next week — the league will follow its full division slate this Friday with full nights of games next Monday, Wednesday and Friday. So the three-day weekend from school due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day will instead mean a quicker turnaround on the court.

In a related story, this Saturday will be much lighter on basketball than a week ago, when half of the York-Adams League had games. But a handful of showcases will still offer some contests worth watching on both Saturday and Sunday, and there’s plenty of action coming up on wrestling mats and in swimming pools as well.

Here’s the full rundown of the weekend ahead. All Friday basketball games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Behind Central York and York High, there’s now a four-way tie for third place in the division after Tuesday’s games. Dallastown, Spring Grove, Red Lion and Northeastern are all 2-3 entering Friday. Northeastern beat Dallastown 62-53 and Red Lion beat last-place South Western 59-48 to earn their second D-I victories.

Friday’s games include Central York (9-4, 5-0) at Northeastern (4-9, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m.; Spring Grove (5-7, 2-3) at Red Lion (5-9, 2-3) at 7:15; and York High (9-3, 4-1) at South Western (3-10, 0-4) at 6:45.

York High's Jacere Vega nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

Division II: Unbeaten Eastern York got a scare from York Suburban on Tuesday but prevailed late for a 43-40 win. The Golden Knights (10-0, 4-0) host Kennard-Dale (7-6, 3-2) on Friday. The Rams are tied for third place with Susquehannock.

Second-place West York (7-5, 4-1) visits New Oxford (6-8, 2-3) and Dover (1-13, 0-5) is at York Suburban (4-9, 1-4) to complete the slate.

York Suburban boys' basketball showing progress in rebuilding season

Division III: Littlestown claimed first place with Tuesday’s 52-41 win over York Catholic. Those two teams were the favorites entering the season and will look to continue pulling away from the pack before their Jan. 31 rematch in York. The Thunderbolts (11-3, 6-0) visit Biglerville (2-9, 1-4) on Friday, while the Irish (7-5, 5-1) are at York Tech (4-7, 3-2).

Hanover (5-7, 2-4) travels to Delone Catholic (9-2, 4-2) and Bermudian Springs (4-10, 2-4) is at Fairfield (2-10, 0-6).

Other games: Friday brings a cross-division match between Susquehannock (9-2, 3-2 D-II) and Dallastown (5-6, 2-3 D-I). West York hosts Penn Trafford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism Showcase at Chambersburg High School features Eastern York playing Berlin-Brothers Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, its fourth game in five days. York High was scheduled to take on Central Dauphin East at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, but that game has been postponed with a tentative makeup date of Jan. 25 in York.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: A hierarchy seems to be taking shape here. Central York is 5-0 in the division and 12-0 overall; the Panthers beat second-place Dallastown (7-5, 4-1) by 36 points when the teams met in December. But the Wildcats have beaten Red Lion (9-5, 3-2), Spring Grove (3-9, 2-3), York High (9-3, 1-3) and New Oxford (3-9, 1-3) to remain on the upper shelf.

York High visits New Oxford on Thursday in a makeup game from Dec. 23, then hosts South Western (7-6, 0-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Red Lion is at Spring Grove and New Oxford visits Central York at 7.

Division II: Northeastern now has a two-game edge in the loss column, as the Bobcats improved to 4-0 in the division and 10-2 overall with Tuesday’s 45-36 win over Susquehannock (7-4, 3-2). York Suburban improved to 3-2 (8-3) with a 47-35 takedown of reigning champion Eastern York (8-3, 2-2).

West York (6-7, 3-2) will host Northeastern at 7 p.m. Friday. York Suburban visits Dover (4-9, 0-5) and Eastern York is at Kennard-Dale (5-6, 1-3) in the 7:30 contests. Northeastern hosts Kennard-Dale at noon Saturday in a makeup division game.

Division III: Both York Catholic and Delone Catholic remain unbeaten after seeing their first scheduled meeting postponed in December. The Irish (8-3, 5-0) have a non-league game against ELCO on Friday, while the Squirettes (11-1, 4-0) visit Hanover (5-8, 3-2).

Friday’s other D-III girls’ games are Fairfield (5-5, 1-4) at Bermudian Springs (7-7, 3-2) and Biglerville (4-9, 1-4) at Littlestown (1-13, 0-5).

Other games: Dallastown is at Susquehannock on Friday, and the Wildcats will also be part of Chambersburg’s Hoops for Harmony tournament on Saturday, taking on Woodland Hills at 7:30. York High’s girls will play York Suburban at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in that event.

Both York Catholic and Delone Catholic will be in action at Lancaster Catholic for Saturday’s Crusaders Showcase tournament, as the Irish battle Linden Hall at 11 a.m. and the Squirettes play Holy Redeemer at 12:30 p.m.

Susquehannock, meanwhile, hosts Big Spring at 4 p.m. Saturday in its second game of the weekend.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Wrestling: After Thursday’s slate of nine divisional matches, a total of 12 Y-A teams will compete Saturday. The Dallastown duals will feature the host Wildcats and Susquehannock among six competing teams, while the Dave Conaway Memorial Duals at New Oxford will include Northeaster, Delone Catholic and Dover.

Central York and York Tech will both be at Red Land for the Patriot Duals. Red Lion and Bermudian Springs are in the field at the Gettysburg Duals. West York will be in action at Annville-Cleona. And Spring Grove and Biglerville will head north for the Mifflin County Duals.

Swimming: The second week of division matchups concludes Thursday afternoon, and the weekend slate includes South Western and York Suburban competing at the Wilson Relays (starting at 9 a.m. Saturday) and Dover attending the Clearfield Swim Classic (starting at 11).

Bowling: Dallastown and York Tech square off at Suburban Bowlerama at 3 p.m. Friday in the final York-Adams League match of the week. The Wildcats and Spartand are both chasing Spring Grove and Central York at the top of the standings, and this contest could be key in that race.

Tuesday roundup: Denny bowls 300, Spring Grove tops Central York again