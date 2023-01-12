Local roundup: York Catholic girls' basketball comes back vs. Northern York

Staff Report

The York Catholic girls' basketball team needed a last-minute comeback against Northern York on Wednesday night, but the Fighting Irish pulled ahead in the final seconds for a 49-48 home victory.

In a back-and-forth contest, the Irish held a slim 36-34 lead at the end of the third quarter but trailed 48-45 with a minute to play. But the defense forced a pair of turnovers and Paige O'Brien made four free throws, the first pair making it a one-point game with 42.8 seconds left and two more giving York Catholic the lead with 13.8 seconds remaining. The defense forced one more turnover out of the ensuing timeout and the hosts ran out the clock.

The Irish improved to 8-3, while the Polar Bears fell to 11-2.

Katelyn Bullen led the Irish (8-3) with a game-high 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Amanda Reed added 10 points, while Mariah Shue and Meredith Smith each tallied eight. O'Brien finished with six to complete the York Catholic scoring.

The Polar Bears led 15-14 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. Siena Ondecko led Northern York with 13 points, while Anna Lehman had 11 and Abby Freese scored 10.

York Catholic hosts ELCO in another non-league contest on Friday and travels to Lancaster Catholic for a showcase game against Linden Hall on Saturday.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 50, Donegal 23: At Wrightsville, Arianna Seitz led the Golden Knights (8-3) to the easy non-league victory by scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate Kendra Felix knocked in seven points.

Wyomissing 58, West York 53 (OT): At Wyomissing, the Bulldogs (6-7) came up just short in knocking off the undefeated Spartans (13-0) on the road. Reagan Doll led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Faith Walker knocked in 17 points.

Manheim Central 62, Spring Grove 38

Boiling Springs 39, Hanover 29

York Tech 54, Newport 35

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 58, York Suburban 50: At Dallastown, DJ Smith scored 31 points to lead the Wildcats (5-6) to the non-divisional home victory. The senior made four 3-pointers and amassed all of his points in the first three quarters. Dallastown The Wildcats trailed 28-24 at halftime but outscored the Trojans 20-10 in the third quarter to take the lead. Conner Barto knocked in 11 points for the Wildcats, while Kai Stryhn led the Trojans (4-9) with 18 points.

Biglerville 32, York Country Day 20: At Biglerville, the Canners (3-9) led 22-16 after three quarters of play and held on to capture the non-league victory. Robert Salazar led the Canners offense with a game high 11 points. For the Greyhounds (7-6), Evan Haglin scored a team high seven points.

Eastern York 57, Donegal 41: At Donegal, Simon Lipsius made eight 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points and lead the Golden Knights (10-0) to the non-league road victory. Teammates Austin Bausman and Carter Wamsley each scored 11 points.

McConellsburg 69, Fairfield 29: At Fairfield, Wyatt Kuhn led the Green Knights (2-10) offensively in the losing effort with a game-high 21 points.

Central York 79, Hershey 60

Hanover 67, Millersburg 51

Littlestown 63, New Oxford 42.

Manheim Central 67, Spring Grove 54

BOWLING

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 0.

ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Central York 3, Keystone Kraken 2: At Twin Ponds, William Shaver found the back of the at the 13:11 mark of the third period to break the 2-2 deadlock and help secure the victory for the Panthers (10-2). Shaver also connected earlier in the game for a second-period goal. Teammate Vincent Raineri added two assists, while Anthony Woodward scored a goal.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stevenson 53, York College 45: At York College, the Spartans trailed by just five points (48-43) with 2:20 left in the second half after a Chris Miers 3-pointer and again at the 1:04 mark (50-45) after two Kai Cipalla free throws, but were unable to come any closer. Jayden Rowe led the Spartans (7-8, 1-5 MAC Commonwealth) with 12 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stevenson 67, York College 49: At York College, the Spartans (4-11, 1-5) trailed 37-23 at the half and were unable to make a second-half comeback dropping the MAC Commonwealth matchup. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans with 15 points and Savannah Wilson knocked in 13.