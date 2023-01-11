York High's Jacere Vega nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

York High boys' basketball senior guard Jacere Vega has been nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games this spring.

A total of 722 boys and girls from around the country were announced as nominees Wednesday; Vega was one of six boys nominated from Pennsylvania. A total of 24 boys and 24 girls will be selected to play in the games on March 28.

Players were nominated by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald's All-American Games Selection committee based on their athletic performance, scholastic achievement and behavior.

Vega has averaged 12.9 points in his 11 appearances this season for a 9-3 Bearcats team composed primarily of underclassmen. His scoring average ranks third on the team, and he leads York High with 17 made 3-pointers. Vega averaged 15 points and made 61 triples en route to a York-Adams Division I first team all-star selection last year.

The All-American Game selections will be announced Jan. 24 on ESPN's "NBA Today," and tickets will be available that day. The Powerade Jam Fest featuring participants will be televised on ESPN2 on Monday, March 27. The girls' game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the boys' game will follow at 9 on ESPN.