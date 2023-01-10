Local roundup: Kennard-Dale boys take down Gettysburg on road

Staff Report

Kennard-Dale boys' basketball prevailed in a back-and-forth battle at Gettysburg, coming from behind in the final minutes to emerge with a 54-52 victory on Monday.

The Rams (6-6) trailed 36-34 entering the final quarter of play, took the lead early in the period and still trailed with less than two minutes remaining. But a last-minute bucket made the difference.

Koy Swanson led the Rams' offense with 16 points. Teammate Levi Sharnetzka made three 3-pointers and knocked in nine points, while Zach Orwig also connected for nine points. Josh Herr tallied 18 points and Ian McLean had 10 for the Warriors (5-5).

Kennard-Dale hosts Dover on Tuesday in a York-Adams Division II matchup.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

West Shore Christian 52, York Country Day 43.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 35, Gettysburg 21: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (4-6) pulled away in the fourth quarter after leading 25-20 through three periods. Hannah Carl led all scorers with 13 points, while Bella Huber added six for Kennard-Dale. Lydia Floreck led the Warriors (1-10) with seven points.

York Tech 51, Biglerville 47

West Shore Christian 39, York Country Day 24

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Central Penn 52, Penn State York 49: At Penn State York, the Lions (7-7) missed a tying three-pointer as time expired and dropped the non-conference match up. Desii Garcia-Hernandez led the Lions offense with a team high 19 points, including four from behind the arch. Teammate Jayla Brown (New Oxford) knocked in 12 points.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 89, Central Penn 43: At Penn State York, the Lions (15-2) led 46-18 at the half and went on to capture the easy non-conference victory. Individually for the Lions, John John Gillespie knocked in a team high 15 points, including three from behind the arch, Connor Hostetter scored a team high 15 off the beach, D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) scored 14 points, while Deriq Brown (New Oxford) and Marquise McClean (York High) each scored 11 points.

WRESTLING

South Western 48, Susquehannock 21

BOWLING

Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 0: At Colony Park North, the Rockets (5-0, 5-0) won the match by the scores of 1076-942, 1053-931 and 949-897. Blayze Denny led the Rockets individually by rolling a day best 696. Teammates Landon Carl rolled a 655, while Myles Garland rolled a 588. For the Colonials (0-5, 0-5), Hunter Datolli rolled a 611.

York Tech 4, Columbia 3

ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Central Dauphin 10, Dallastown 2: At Twin Ponds, the Wildcats (5-7) trailed 3-1 after the first period and were unable to recover, dropping the Bears Division matchup. Preston Goshorn and Nicholas Horvath each scored for Dallastown

PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS

Katie Baldwin Invitational, Spooky Nook Sports Complex

Level 9, ages 8-13

Briana Revesz: vault (9.15) 2nd; uneven bars (8.85) 2nd; floor exercise (9.575) 1st; all-around (36.10) 1st ... Olivia Forbes: balance beam (8.75) 3rd ... Gavi Heller: balance beam (8.775) 2nd

Level 9, age 14

Kayla Weese: vault (9.30) 2nd; uneven bars (8.95) 3rd; floor exercise (9.275) 2nd; all-around (35.775) 1st ... Rylee Diller: balance beam (9.025) 1st

Level 9, age 15

Sierra Kratzer: balance beam (8.65) 2nd; all-around (33.275) 3rd ... Erin Marie Russo: vault (8.85) 3rd ... Team Score: (107.90) 3rd

Level 8, age 12

Adalyn Tuanquin: uneven bars (9.625) 2nd; balance beam (9.55) 1st; all-around (37.4) 2nd

Level 8, age 14

Hayley Middleton: balance beam (9.125) 1st