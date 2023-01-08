York-Adams League Saturday girls' basketball roundup: Central York improves to 12-0

Central York girls' basketball knew the 2022-23 season could be one to remember, with six seniors and a talented, experienced core group. But it's one thing to have high hopes when the season begins; it's another to deliver all season long.

The Panthers continued their dominant campaign with another stout performance Saturday afternoon, thwarting Cumberland Valley 43-27 to improve their perfect record to 12-0. Central York has won each of its games by double digits, and it was the same story against the reigning District 3 Class 6A runner-up Eagles.

Bella Chimienti scored all of her game-high 13 points in the first half, and the Panthers' array of scoring options picked up the slack after intermission. Emily Crouthamel and Jazmine Parker each scored eight points, while Mackenzie Wright-Rawls and Alivia McCaskell notched six apiece.

"I feel like the team really stepped up. As a group, we all really worked together," said Chimienti, a Shippensburg University pledge who surpassed 1,000 career points last week. "We were making the extra passes and everyone was contributing, and that's what we needed to win."

The Panthers led 14-6 after the first period and stretched their lead to 25-8 in the middle of the second quarter before Cumberland Valley (5-3) closed the half on an 8-0 run, making it 25-16 at the break. Central, however, used a 9-0 run in the third to all but ice the game. The hosts led 36-22 entering the fourth and led by as many as 19 in the final frame.

The circumstances haven't mattered much for the Panthers. Their lockdown defense and balanced scoring attack have traveled wherever they've gone. On Friday night at South Western, Central led 27-1 after the first quarter and rolled to a 46-14 victory. While the shots might fall more on one night than the next, the group's loose but determined energy has been constant.

"We don't have to say much to this team," assistant coach Sean Potts said. "They know what they need to do, they have fun doing it and they're just ready to play whenever."

Central York makes the two-hour trip to State College on Monday, then hosts New Oxford in a division game Friday.

LADY BASKETBALL SHOWCASE AT WEST YORK

The seven-game Saturday featured the first tipoff at 9 a.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. Games are listed in chronological order.

Columbia 76, York Catholic 44: The Fighting Irish (6-3) had no answer for Columbia's tandem of Brie Droege and Kailee Soto, as the standouts finished with 23 and 22 points, respectively. The Crimson Tide (4-2) led 38-25 at halftime, then outscored York Catholic 22-8 in the third period to put the game out of reach. Only four players scored for the Irish — Amanda Reed scored 14, Mariah Shue 13, Paige O'Brien nine and Meredith Smith eight.

Lancaster Catholic 56, Susquehannock 20: The Warriors simply had no answers for the unbeaten Crusaders, who reached 10-0 with their latest commanding victory. Susquehannock dropped to 7-3.

Delone Catholic 57, Twin Valley 18: The Squires, after picking up a 72-2 win over Fairfield on Friday, steamrolled their way to victory once again. After leading 19-4 at halftime, they picked up the pace and outscored the Raiders 24-9 in the third quarter to open up a 30-point advantage. Reece Meckley led all scorers with 14 points, while Brielle Baughman and Megan Jacoby each tallied 11 for Delone Catholic (10-1).

Shippensburg 63, Spring Grove 60: The Rockets fell to 3-8 with the narrow loss, while the Greyhounds improved to 5-7.

Berks Catholic 54, Eastern York 26: The Golden Knights (7-2) fell flat against the reigning District 3 Class 4A runner-up Saints (6-3). It was a 27-16 game at halftime before Berks Catholic pulled away, taking a 44-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Arianna Seitz scored 13 points, matching the combined total of her Eastern York teammates. Berks Catholic's Caraline Herb led all scorers with 21.

Cedar Cliff 44, Red Lion 39: The Lions blew a late lead and fell to 7-5, while the Colts remained unbeaten at 11-0.

West York 43, Solanco 29: In the final game of the day, the host Bulldogs (6-6) pulled away in the second half after leading 16-14 at halftime. Reagan Doll led West York with 14 points, Faith Walker added nine and Lily Weaver contributed her seven points in the first half. Sarah Landis had 10 for Solanco (2-8).

MORE SATURDAY GAMES

York High 60, Central Dauphin East 27: The host Bearcats (8-3) dominated from the opening tip, leading 32-13 at halftime and cruising to the finish. Ciarra Gibbs led all scorers with 19 points, while Zykira McGee added 14 and A'Shyia Smith had nine for York High.

Dallastown 38, Penn Manor 20: This was a 14-7 game at halftime before the Wildcats found their offensive groove in the second half and pulled away for the home victory. Dallastown is back above .500 with a 6-5 mark this season, while Penn Manor fell to 2-8.

York Suburban 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 40: The host Trojans were neck-and-neck with the Pioneers throughout the night, but were able to maintain their lead late and improve to 7-3 this season. Janay Rissmiller scored a game-high 17 points and Alyssa Dougherty added eight. Katie Ranck led Lampeter-Strasburg (7-4) with 16 points.

James Buchanan 72, Bermudian Springs 58: The visiting Eagles fell to 7-6 this season with the loss. The Rockets improved to 8-4.