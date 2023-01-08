York-Adams League Saturday boys' basketball roundup: Mixed results for local teams at War of the Roses

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

There is little argument that the Central York boys’ basketball team has one of the most talented lineups throughout the York-Adams League, if not the entirety of District 3.

The Panthers showcased that talent Friday against South Western by racking up an impressive 100 points in a victory over South Western. Less than 24 hours later, the Central York boys were up to the task against an up-and-coming J.P. McCaskey side in the first of four contests in the War of the Roses showcase at Red Lion High School.

The Panthers played cohesive basketball throughout their clash with the Tornados while getting a huge game from standout Greg Guidinger in the process. Guidinger poured in a game-best 30 points to the lead Central York to an impressive 80-59 triumph.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster of a year to start out,” Guidinger said of his squad, which improved to 8-4 with the victory. “But we’ve just been grinding.”

It certainly has been a grind for the Panthers, so far as the team has played one of the toughest schedules in the area to date. Central's four setbacks came at the hands of unbeaten Reading in the season opener, a one-point loss at the buzzer against District 12 power Father Judge, a setback against Wilson (8-3) and a loss to Carlisle (6-5) earlier this week.

Those defeats, however, figure to help elevate both the experience and caliber of play for the Panthers, who are dealing with an injury to Ethan Dodson. The senior guard, who was hurt during the Father Judge contest back on Dec. 17, was averaging 14.2 points per game.

Guidinger, who leads the team with 18.0 points per contest, believes that he and his teammates are trending in the right direction.

“We’re getting better and better,” Guidinger said. “We have a great coaching staff and I have great teammates around me. Our potential … our ceiling is through the roof.”

Hempfield 58, York High 47: In the second game of the showcase at Red Lion, the Bearcats seemed destined for a comfortable victory heading into the intermission. Leading 32-20, York High’s defense was giving the Black Knights trouble in the first half, while the offense was effective.

After the break, however, the York High boys struggled to do the things that worked so well over the first 16 minutes of action. Shots weren’t falling and the Bearcats were getting dominated on the glass.

York High coach Clovis Gallon could only put his hands on his head in frustration as a winnable contest fell by the wayside as Hempfield outscored the Bearcats 38-15 in the second half.

“The reality is that our youth caught up to us in that second half,” Gallon said. “No doubt. Now you have to give a lot of credit to Hempfield — they stuck to their game plan and their guys stepped up and made plays in the second half.”

Chase Calabretta scored all 11 of his points in the second half for Hempfield (9-2). Kamryn Lawrence chipped in nine of his 17 after the break, while Miguel Pena poured in 10 of his game-high 18 over the final two periods.

To say it was a struggle offensively may be an understatement for the Bearcats (8-3). York High managed just four field goals over the final two stanzas. While York High got to the free throw line 14 times in the second half, the ‘Cats were only able to knock down seven of them.

“After halftime, I thought our kids got a little complacent,” Gallon said. “We talked about continuing to be unselfish with the basketball and looking for the right shot, but our guys weren’t disciplined. We have to figure that out.”

One could forgive a sluggish start for the Bearcats, who traveled to and defeated Coatesville, 58-49, Friday night in a non-league contest. The York High boys, however, scored 20 points in the second period to build a 12-point advantage by the break in that game.

“Our kids are really talented,” Gallon said. “We have some really talented guards — David Warde, Jacere Vega, Daveyon Lydner, Juju Tucker — but we really need to find a way to take all that talent and incorporate it into a team concept.

"Last year that was a struggle for us because our guys were young. Daveyon was a freshman, David was a freshman, Juju was a sophomore, but now they’re a year further along and we’ve made some great strides, but sometimes, in spurts, you see those things that end up costing us games like they did last year. Today, in the second half, that was magnified."

Lydner led the Bearcats with 17 points Saturday, while Tucker came off the bench to chip in 11 — all of which came in the first half.

WAR OF THE ROSES AT RED LION

Warwick 61, West York 59 (OT): The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs by a 9-7 clip in the extra session to earn the victory in the third game of Saturday's showcase. Trevor Evans led Warwick (8-3) with 23 points, including four in overtime. West York's David McGladrie poured in a game-high 26 points, 13 of which came in a first half in which the Bulldogs (7-5) managed just 21 points. Braedyn Detz finished with 15 points, all in the second half and overtime.

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Red Lion 61 (2OT): There was a lot of drama in this nail-biter in the nightcap. The Lions (4-9) had a chance to win it in regulation but missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds on the clock to send the contest into overtime. After the visiting Pioneers (9-2) drew even in the first OT with 6.4 seconds left, the Red Lion boys seemed to have won it on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dakari Dennis. After deliberation, however, the officials ruled the shot was released just after the buzzer, sending the contest into a second overtime. In the second OT, L-S took command by scoring the first six points to earn the triumph. No individual stats were available.

MORE SATURDAY GAMES

York-Adams Division II

Kennard-Dale 61, New Oxford 53: In a rescheduled game from December, the Rams (5-6 overall, 2-2 D-II) raced out to an early lead and survived a late-game flurry to pick up the division win in Fawn Grove. A total of three K-D players finished with double digits in scoring, led by Levi Sharnetzka’s 15 points. Brennan Holmes led all scorers on the day with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Colonials from dropping to 6-6 (2-2).

Non-league games

Penn Manor 61, Dallastown 54: The visiting Comets (5-8) outscored the Wildcats by a 38-28 margin in the second-half to rally for a non-league victory. The duo of Ethan Benne (15 points) and Dhamir Wesley (16 points) combined for 23 points after the intermission to lead Penn Manor. The Comets were aided by strong free throw shooting down the stretch, converting 12 of 15 attempts in the second half. Dallastown (4-5) finished with four players in double figures — Will Scott and Connor Barto had 12 apiece, while D.J. Smith and Michael Scott each tallied 11.

Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51: In Bensalem, the Irish nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the second half, clawing back to within four points early in the fourth period before the Firebirds (5-6) closed out the game late. York Catholic (7-3) struggled in the middle quarters, getting outscored by a 30-16 margin. No individual scoring information was available.

Bermudian Springs 56, James Buchanan 45: The visiting Eagles used a strong third-quarter to race past the Rockets in Mercersburg. Lane Hubbard led Bermudian Springs (4-9) with 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Tyson Carpenter (13 points) and Dylan Hubbard (11 points) also reached double figures for the Eagles. James Buchanan (0-8) was led by a game-best 20-point effort from Jayce Piper, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.