York-Adams League Friday basketball roundup: Eastern York storms past West York

Eastern York boys’ basketball lost three times to rival West York last season, including in the York-Adams League tournament final. The Golden Knights are writing a much different story this year.

In a highly anticipated road game in front of a packed house, Eastern York turned on the jets in the second half and raced away from the Bulldogs, 60-44, to bring their unblemished record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Sophomore Carter Wamsley scored 25 points, including 19 in the first half, while senior Austin Bausman took control in the second half to finish with 21. The 6-foot-4 Bausman and 6-6 Wamsley have the size to bother any opponent in the league, but their versatility and unselfishness has the Golden Knights playing at another level.

David McGladrie led West York (7-4, 3-1) with 20 points, 13 of which came in a first half that saw the Bulldogs briefly lead 28-22. Braedyn Detz added 11 points.

The Golden Knights controlled the game early and led 14-8 after the first quarter. But West York erupted in the second, going on a 13-0 run to pull ahead 25-20 before Eastern closed the quarter with a flurry of its own and took a 30-28 lead into halftime. In the third period, misses and miscues from the Bulldogs turned into easy points for the Golden Knights, who went on a 10-0 run and ultimately took a 46-36 lead into the fourth.

Eastern kept the pedal down in the final frame and put the game out of reach with about four minutes remaining.

West York plays Warwick at Red Lion High School in Saturday’s War of the Roses. Eastern York’s next game is Tuesday against York Suburban; that game starts a run of five contests in seven days.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Dallastown 69, Spring Grove 57: The Wildcats (4-4, 2-2) pulled away in the second half for a key road win over the Rockets (5-5, 2-2). After leading 34-31 at halftime, Dallastown took a 52-44 lead into the fourth and padded the margin down the stretch. DJ Smith led all scorers with 19 points, while Kenny Johnson added 10 for the Wildcats. Four Rockets finished in double figures — Ethan Glass had 16, Jaden Orewiler 12, Avin Myers 12 and Misael Santana 10.

Central York 100, South Western 61: After winning four division games in December by a combined 12 points, the Panthers (7-4, 5-0) left no doubt in this road victory. The Mustangs fell to 2-8 (0-3).

Red Lion 57, Northeastern 51: The visiting Lions led 13-2 after the first quarter, but the Bobcats battled back to get within 24-23 at halftime, and the score was level at 32 through three periods before Red Lion (4-8, 1-3) pulled away late. Northeastern fell to 4-9 (1-3).

Division II

New Oxford 55, York Suburban 46: Idriz Ahmetovic scored 24 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as the host Colonials broke a 32-32 deadlock entering the final frame. The junior hit five 3-pointers in the contest, including three in the second period. Brennan Holmes chipped in 14 points for New Oxford (6-5, 2-1). Steven Agapis and Kai Stryhn each scored 13 for York Suburban (4-7, 1-3), while CJ Rissmiller had 10.

Susquehannock 71, Dover 48: The Warriors handled business on the road, improving to 8-2 (2-2). Dover fell to 1-11 (0-4).

Division III

Bermudian Springs 38, Hanover 34 (OT): The Eagles didn’t lead until overtime, but their late push was enough to win at home. Tyson Carpenter notched 13 points and Dylan Hubbard scored 12 for Bermudian Springs (3-9, 2-3), which trailed 26-19 through three quarters before sending the game into overtime at 30-30. Justus Feeser finished with 17 points to lead the Nighthawks (4-7, 1-4).

York Catholic 55, Biglerville 31: Jake Dallas poured in 20 points as the Irish (7-3, 5-0) pulled away for the home triumph. Brady Walker finished with 12 and nine York Catholic players scored in total. Caleiol Palmer scored 10 for Biglerville (2-9, 1-3), which trailed just 42-28 entering the fourth but was outscored 13-3 in the final eight minutes.

Littlestown 57, York Tech 40: Christopher Meakin and Jake Bosley nearly outscored the host Spartans as a tandem, tallying 23 and 16 points, respectively. The Thunderbolts (9-3, 4-0) led by double digits after every quarter. Michael Gladney led York Tech (3-7, 2-2) with 12 points.

Delone Catholic 74, Fairfield 42: Cam Keller scored 16 points, Bryson Kopp and Gage Zimmerman added 13 apiece and the Squires improved to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in D-III. Delone led 16-7 after one quarter, 36-21 at the half and 53-34 entering the fourth. Andrew Koons and Wyatt Kuhn each tallied 11 points for Fairfield (2-7, 0-5).

Non-league

Kennard-Dale 57, Garden Spot 46: Zach Orwig and Levi Sharnetzka scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, with Orwig piling up 11 in the first half and Sharnetzka adding 12 after intermission. The Rams (4-6) trailed 16-12 after one quarter but took a 27-23 lead into the break and took control in the second half.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Central York 46, South Western 14: The host Panthers held a jaw-dropping 27-1 lead after the first quarter and breezed through the rest of the evening, improving to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the division. Jazmine Parker led all scorers with 11 points, while Emily Crouthamel had 10 and Bella Chimienti added nine all in the first period. Savannah Brooks led the Mustangs (7-5, 0-3) with four points.

Dallastown 48, Spring Grove 34: The defending division champion Wildcats (5-5, 3-1) led 28-22 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter, taking a 42-28 advantage into the fourth. Praise Matthews notched 15 points and Haley Jamison scored 10 for the hosts. Leah Kale and Kacie Boyer each scored 16 points for the Rockets (3-7, 2-2); Hannah Garrison’s two first-quarter free throws were the only other Spring Grove points.

Red Lion 51, New Oxford 31: The host Lions climbed to 2-2 in the division and 8-4 overall. The Colonials dropped to 3-8 (1-2).

Division II

Northeastern 39, York Suburban 36: Mikayla Coleman led the visitors with 10 points and Abigail McAlexander hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the contest as the Bobcats (9-2, 3-0) held on and maintained their first-place status. Aleyah Starkes scored nine points and Lauralye Kennedy had eight for Northeastern. Alyssa Dougherty led all scorers with 14 points and Janay Rissmiller added nine for York Suburban (6-3, 2-2).

Eastern York 33, West York 27: Arianna Seitz scored nine of her 13 points in the second half as the host Golden Knights (7-1, 2-1) overcame a 25-24 deficit through three quarters to beat the rival Bulldogs (5-6, 3-2). Reagan Doll had 16 points through three quarters, but West York scored just two as a team in the fourth. Both offenses struggled early — the Bulldogs led 4-3 after one quarter and 12-8 at the half.

Susquehannock 56, Dover 31: Evelyn Weldon scored 15 points, Dylan Elliott chipped in 14 and the Warriors improved to 7-2 (3-1) with the easy road victory. Susquehannock led 32-12 at halftime. Mackenzie Gamber scored 13 points for the Eagles (4-8, 0-4).

Division III

Delone Catholic 72, Fairfield 2: The visiting Squirettes outscored the Knights 18-2 in the first quarter, 30-0 at halftime and 12-0 in each of the final two frames. Megan Jacoby scored 15 points, Kaitlyn Schwarz added 14 and Reece Meckley tallied 12 for Delone Catholic (9-1, 3-0). Cadence Holmberg scored the points for Fairfield (5-5, 1-4).

Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 16: The Eagles rolled to the road win and improved to 7-5 (3-1). Hanover fell back to 2-2 in D-III and 4-7 overall.

York Catholic 55, Biglerville 36: The visiting Irish improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the division with the win. The Canners dropped to 4-7 and 1-3.

York Tech 63, Littlestown 49 (non-league)