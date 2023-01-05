York-Adams League weekend preview: Division games, showcases highlight hoops slate

The first full weekend of 2023 will also be one of the busiest weekends of the York-Adams League winter regular season.

Friday will feature a full slate of division basketball games for the first time in the new year, and the action will spill over into Saturday with showcases and more. The wrestling season also picks back up, with divisional matches Thursday and a slew of dual events and tournaments over the weekend.

While plenty of local teams have opened their 2023 schedules already this week, these upcoming contests will further set the tone entering the midway point of the season. Here’s the rundown of what to watch for all weekend long.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Friday games: Central York fell to 6-4 this season with a 70-64 loss to Carlisle on Wednesday, but the Panthers have dodged haymakers to remain perfect in Division I, winning four league games by a grand total of 12 points. They host South Western (2-7, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Elsewhere in D-I, Dallastown (3-4, 1-2) visits Spring Grove (5-4, 2-1) with each side looking to make a statement. And Red Lion (3-8, 0-3) visits Northeastern (4-8, 1-2) as both teams try to energize their seasons.

The Division II headliner is Eastern York (7-0, 2-0) at West York (7-3, 4-0). The Golden Knights fell three times to the Bulldogs last year but can put an exclamation point on their unblemished record with a road victory. York Suburban (4-6, 1-2) is at New Oxford (5-5, 1-1), and Susquehannock (7-2, 1-2) travels to Dover (1-10, 0-3).

The three D-III teams with overall winning records are all playing in different places Friday. York Catholic (6-3, 4-0) hosts Biglerville (2-8, 1-2); Littlestown (8-3, 3-0) travels to York Tech (3-6, 2-1); and Delone Catholic (7-2, 2-2) visits Fairfield (2-6, 0-4). Rounding out the slate is Hanover (4-6, 1-3) at Bermudian Springs (2-9, 1-3).

Two Y-A teams have non-league road games as well, as York High (7-2, 3-1 D-I) visits Coatesville (7-4) and Kennard-Dale (3-6, 1-2 D-II) battles Garden Spot (3-7).

War of the Roses: Saturday’s showcase at Red Lion features four games among squads from York and Lancaster counties. Central York has the opener at 1:30 p.m. against J.P. McCaskey (5-4); the Panthers rolled the Red Tornado at home last February, but McCaskey is 2-1 in three close games against Y-A teams this season.

York High’s 3:30 matchup with Hempfield will certainly be worth watching, as both teams enter Friday with 7-2 records. Then West York takes on Warwick (6-3) in a battle of highly ranked District 3 Class 5A squads. In the 7:30 finale, Red Lion hosts Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2), the defending 5A district champion. Both of those sides are down four starters from last season, but the Pioneers have shown far fewer effects.

Other Saturday games: New Oxford and Kennard-Dale will make up their D-II matchup originally scheduled for Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Fawn Grove. Dallastown hosts Penn Manor (3-7), Bermudian Springs welcomes James Buchanan (0-10), and York Catholic makes the two-hour drive to Bensalem for a matchup with Holy Ghost Prep (4-6).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Friday games: The Division I slate features a battle for second place between Spring Grove (3-6, 2-1) and Dallastown (4-5, 2-1). South Western improved to 7-4 overall with Wednesday’s win at Gettysburg but is off to an 0-2 divisional start and hosts a scorching-hot Central York (10-0, 4-0). Red Lion (7-4, 1-2) will look to get back to .500 in D-I when it hosts New Oxford (3-7, 1-1).

Five girls’ teams enter Friday within a game of first place in Division II, but that could change after Northeastern (7-2, 2-0 entering Thursday’s game against Lampeter-Strasburg) visits York Suburban (6-2, 2-1) and West York (5-5, 3-1) travels to Eastern York (6-1, 1-1). Susquehannock (6-2, 2-1) can keep pace with a win at Dover (4-7, 0-3).

Two unbeatens remain in D-III; York Catholic (5-2, 3-0) visits Biglerville (4-6, 1-2), and Delone Catholic (8-1, 2-0) hosts Fairfield (5-4, 1-3) on Friday. Reigning Y-A tournament champion Bermudian Springs (6-5, 2-1) visits Hanover (4-6, 2-1) in a potentially pivotal contest. Littlestown (1-11, 0-4) hosts York Tech in a non-league game.

Lady Basketball Showcase: Saturday will be a busy, busy day at West York. Seven games featuring York-Adams teams and out-of-town antagonists are on the ledger, with the first tipoff at 9 a.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic has the early draw against Columbia (4-2), followed by Susquehannock and Lancaster Catholic (8-0) at 10:45 a.m. Delone Catholic battles Twin Valley (1-9) at 12:30 p.m., and Spring Grove matches up with Shippensburg (4-7) at 2:15.

At 4 p.m., Eastern York battles a Berks Catholic team that reached the District 3 Class 4A finals a year ago and is 5-4 against a tough schedule this season. Red Lion then takes on Cedar Cliff (9-0) at 5:45. Event host West York has the final game of the day against Solanco (2-7).

Other Saturday games: In one of the weekend’s marquee matchups, Central York hosts Cumberland Valley (5-1) in a clash of district contenders at 2:30 p.m. At the same time, York High (7-3, 0-3 D-I) hosts Central Dauphin East (2-5) and Dallastown is on the road against Penn Manor (2-8). At 6:30 p.m., York Suburban welcomes Lampeter-Strasburg (7-2) and Bermudian Springs visits James Buchanan (7-4).

AROUND THE LEAGUE

This weekend in high school wrestling prominently features dual meets rather than individual tournaments. Only one event will feature more than two York-Adams teams, as Biglerville hosts the Canner Duals and welcomes Northeastern, South Western and Delone Catholic, as well as Gettysburg and Shippensburg.

Six local teams will be at dual events outside the county starting Saturday morning. Dallastown and Littlestown will be among nine teams at the Hamburg Hawk Duals. York Suburban will compete in the seven-team Grizzly Duals at Elizabethtown; New Oxford is in the 10-team Octorara Duals; and Bermudian Springs will compete in the eight-team Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township. Spring Grove is part of the eight-team Rage in the Cage at Garnet Valley, which will feature a tournament bracket rather than set matchups.

It’ll be a quieter weekend in swimming after the first week of division meets wraps up Thursday. The South Western Diving Invitational, however, starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Spring Grove’s boys’ bowling team improved to 4-0 in York-Adams play with Tuesday’s win over Dallastown, and the Rockets will look to remain undefeated when they take on York Tech (1-1, 2-1 overall) at Suburban Bowlerama at 3:30 p.m. Friday.