High school roundup: York High basketball teams grab non-league wins

Staff Report

As the majority York-Adams League basketball teams begin the calendar year with non-league games, the York High boys and girls both opened 2023 with victories on Wednesday night. The Bearcat boys came back for a 57-59 home win over Louis E. Dieruff, while the girls thrashed Muhlenberg 54-22.

In the boys' game at York High, the Bearcats (7-2) trailed 35-22 at halftime and 44-39 entering the final period but rallied to outscore the visitors from Allentown 20-13 in the fourth quarter. With the score tied in the final seconds, Juelz Tucker drove to the basket for the game-winning layup as the home crowd celebrated.

Daveyon Lydner led the scoring attack with a game-high 21 points, while Tucker scored all 13 of his points in the second-half comeback. Jacere Vega scored 11 points and Omarion Newson had 10.

The girls' team improved to 5-3 this season with the easy road victory at Muhlenburg. York High led 17-8 after the first quarter, 28-10 at halftime and 43-17 entering the fourth. Zykira McGee and Ciarra Gibbs each scored 12 points for the Bearcats and Za'Nayah Walker added 11. It was the second win in as many nights for coach Kevin Glover's team, which beat J.P. McCaskey 48-41 on Tuesday.

York High's teams do not have a York-Adams Division I game this weekend, but both will be in action. The boys play at Coatesville on Friday night and take on Hempfield in the War of the Roses on Saturday at Red Lion. The girls host Central Dauphin East on Saturday.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Littlestown 61, Bermudian Springs 41: At Littlestown, Christopher Meakin led the Thunderbolts (8-3, 4-0) to the Division III victory by scoring a game-high 24 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Zach Herr knocked in 13, including three from downtown, while Jake Bosley scored 11 points. Tyson Carpenter scored 14 points for the Eagles (2-9, 1-3).

McCaskey 62, Dallastown 56: At Lancaster, the Wildcats (3-4) trailed 41-37 at the end of three quarters of play and were unable to make the comeback. DJ Smith scored a team-high 15 points, while teammate Michael Scott knocked in 14 points.

Columbia 49, Kennard-Dale 47: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (3-6) trailed 39-38 at the end of three quarters and just came up short in final eight minutes, dropping the non-league contest against a Columbia team that improved to 9-1 with the win. Zach Orwig led Kennard-Dale with 15 points and Koy Swanson knocked in 10.

York Country Day 45, Fairfield 42: At York Country Day, the Greyhounds (7-3) led 23-12 at the half and held on for the home victory. Evan Haglin scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Greyhounds' offense. For the Green Knights (2-7), Wyatt Kuhn scored a team-high 10 points.

Big Spring 62, Biglerville 36: At Biglerville, Cameron Tyson led the Canners (2-7) in the losing effort by scoring 12 points.

Carlisle 70, Central York 64

York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32

Cumberland Valley 40, Northeastern 22

Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Western 34, Gettysburg 15: At Gettysburg, the Mustangs (7-4) outscored the Warriors 14-4 in the final quarter to seal the non-league victory. Ashlyn Trone led the South Western offense by scoring 13 points, including a 6-of-6 night from the charity stripe.

York Suburban 63, Exeter Township 50: At Exeter Township, the Trojans (6-2) led 24-16 at the half and remained ahead in a high-scoring second half to capture the non-league road contest. Janay Rissmiller led the Trojans with 22 points, Alyssa Dougherty knocked in 20 and Paige Garner scored 10.

Spring Grove 57, Chambersburg 45: At Spring Grove, Leah Kale scored 32 points and led the Rockets (3-6) to the non-league home victory.

Bermudian Springs 59, Littlestown 24

Red Land 54, York Tech 15

Fairfield 33, York Country Day 30

Linville Hill Christian 26, Kennard-Dale 25

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

York College 81, Albright 71: At Reading, the Spartans (7-6, 1-4) trailed 37-33 at the half, but rallied in the second half to take the lead and went on to capture the MAC Commonwealth victory. Kai Cipalla led the Spartans with a game-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Teammates Chris Miers knocked in 21 points, Jayden Rowe hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Jackson Mascari scored nine points and picked up nine assists.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Dallastown 9, Elizabethtown 3: At Klick Lewis Arena, Hudson Slenker led the Wildcats (5-7) to the road victory by recording a hat trick and adding an assist. Teammate Hayden Cleck scored three goals, Kurt Smock scored two goals and Gavin Filson added a goal and two assists.