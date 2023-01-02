York-Adams League big picture: Winter season heats up as new year begins

It’s 2023, and the flipping of the calendar once again signifies an intensification of the high school winter sports season.

York-Adams League basketball teams are looking to establish themselves as division contenders. Wrestling and bowling squads hope to keep their seasons in shape coming out of the holiday break. And the arrival of January means the return of division swim meets this week.

Presents have been unwrapped. Resolutions have been made. Now it’s time to see who can start the new year in the win column. Here’s a look at what lies ahead this week.

BALLERS STAY BUSY

Every York-Adams basketball team was in action last week as holiday tournaments filled the schedule, and the densely-packed season returns to division games this week. While most of those contests aren’t until Friday, there are several notable games scattered throughout the first week of January.

Many local teams will also take the floor Saturday, either in a local showcase or in a non-league tussle.

Boys: Tuesday offers a trio of interesting cross-divisional matchups, as Littlestown (7-2, 3-0 Division III) visits West York (6-2, 4-0 D-II) and Susquehannock (5-2, 1-2 D-II) visits Northeastern (4-6, 1-2 D-I). New Oxford, after improving to 4-5 overall with a Colonial Classic tournament victory at home, visits former Division I foe South Western (2-6).

On Wednesday, Littlestown hosts Bermudian Springs (2-8, 1-2 D-III) in the first Y-A divisional boys’ hoops contest of 2023. Kennard-Dale (2-4) will test itself against 7-1 Columbia, which sits atop the District 3 Class 3A power rankings at the moment. And York High (5-2) welcomes a Louis E. Dieruff squad all the way in from Allentown.

Boys’ action resumes Friday with a host of divisional games, headlined by West York hosting Eastern York (7-0, 2-0 Division II) in a matchup both teams have waited for all season. There’s a key D-I game between Dallastown (3-3, 1-2) and Spring Grove (4-4, 2-1). York Catholic, which improved to 4-0 in Division I last week after counting its holiday tournament meeting with Delone Catholic toward the standings, can reach 5-0 when it hosts Biglerville (2-5, 1-2).

Saturday’s main event is the War of the Roses at Red Lion, featuring four York-Adams teams against Lancaster-Lebanon opponents. Central York battles J.P. McCaskey at 1:30 p.m., followed by York High vs. Hempfield (3:30), West York vs. Warwick (5:30) and Red Lion vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (7:30).

New Oxford and Kennard-Dale will also meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a D-II game that was initially scheduled for Dec. 23 in Fawn Grove.

Girls: Tuesday’s non-league slate is headlined by York Catholic (5-1) hosting Wyomissing (8-0). York High (5-3) also faces a stiff test at home against McCaskey (8-3). Littlestown (1-9) visits New Oxford (2-6) in a cross-divisional contest Tuesday and Bermudian Springs (5-5) in a Division III game Wednesday.

South Western (6-4) makes a Wednesday trip to Gettysburg, which is off to a 1-6 start after losing significant production from its 2022 district championship team. Northeastern (7-2) hosts Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2) in Thursday’s lone Y-A basketball contest.

Two matchups of Division II contenders highlight Friday’s schedule, as Northeastern visits York Suburban (5-2, 2-1) and West York (5-5, 3-1) visits Eastern York (6-1, 1-1). Spring Grove is at Dallastown as both teams seek to reach 3-1 in Division I. South Western is still seeking its first D-I victory but will have its hands full with Central York (10-0, 4-0). The D-III game to watch might be Bermudian Springs at Hanover (4-5, 2-1).

Saturday’s Lady Basketball Showcase at West York features seven games tipping off between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Among the headliners are York Catholic vs. Columbia in the opener, Eastern York vs. Berks Catholic at 4 p.m. and the Bulldogs hosting Solanco at 7:30.

ON THE MATS

The wrestling schedule features two matches (York Tech at Kennard-Dale and Manheim Central at Spring Grove) on Tuesday, but Thursday’s divisional matches once again highlight the slate before another busy weekend of statewide tournaments ensues.

In a competitive, tightly-bunched Division I, New Oxford has a chance to start 3-0 when it hosts Red Lion (1-1). Spring Grove can do the same at home against South Western (0-2). Reigning division champion Dallastown, on the flip side, needs to beat Central York (1-1) to avoid an 0-3 start.

The Division II schedule features three teams without a division loss against three without a division win — York Suburban (2-0) at Susquehannock (0-2); Northeastern (1-0) at Dover (0-2); and West York (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-2). Division co-leader Eastern York is out of the rotation this week.

In D-III, last year’s top two teams collide as Biglerville (4-2, 1-0) visits Bermudian Springs (3-2, 1-1). Hanover will host Delone Catholic (0-1) in its first divisional match, while Littlestown (4-1, 1-0) and York Tech (3-2, 0-1) round out the ledger.

IN THE POOL

Tuesday brings the first four Y-A divisional swimming matches of the season. All six Division I squads are in action — Spring Grove at Central York, Dallastown at Northeastern and Red Lion at South Western — while Susquehannock and York Suburban open the D-II slate. West York visits Dover on Thursday, while New Oxford’s league opener will come next week.

With a small sample of non-division meets, it’s still early to point to particular favorites. But defending boys’ division winners Dallastown and Susquehannock are both undefeated thus far, while South Western and Dover are off to 3-0 starts on the girls’ side. Expect plenty of questions to be answered in the coming days and weeks.

ON THE LANES

The bowling standings are slowly taking shape, and another week of league matchups should further crystallize the picture. It all starts Monday when New Oxford (0-3) visits Kennard-Dale (1-2) in the first Y-A event of 2023, and it continues Tuesday with first-place Spring Grove (3-0) at Dallastown (2-1) and Kennard-Dale at Central York (3-1).

Red Lion (0-2) visits New Oxford on Thursday, and Spring Grove rounds out the weekly league slate on Friday against York Tech (1-1). Central York visits Elizabethtown for a non-league contest on Thursday.

This week also features the York-Adams League’s first-ever girls’ bowling match, as Spring Grove and Dallastown square off at Lion Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teams will meet twice this season.