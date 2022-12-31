York-Adams League weekend roundup: Eastern York boys win holiday tournament

The Eastern York boys’ basketball team knew the 2022-23 season could be special. And the Golden Knights, with a talented veteran core, are off to a perfect start.

Head coach Justin Seitz’s team improved to 7-0 overall and captured the Eastern York Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament with a 69-61 victory over Conestoga Valley on Friday night. The Knights led throughout the evening against a talented Class 6A squad and ended the evening with a trophy hoist.

Senior forward Austin Bausman, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in Wednesday’s victory over ELCO, led the scoring charge once again with 20 points and six rebounds. Center Carter Wamsley did it all, notching 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. And junior Levi Ayala added 14 points of his own in the championship game.

Carter Foote-Renwick added nine points and Brady Seitz scored seven. Griffen Rishell led Conestoga Valley (4-3) with 16 points and Chris Dukes had 15.

Wamsley earned tournament MVP honors, while Bausman, Ayala, Rishell and Dukes also made the all-tournament team. Spring Grove’s Jaden Orewiler and ELCO’s Dallas George rounded out the selections. The Rockets captured the third-place game, 42-33, to close 2022 on a high note.

Friday was the final day of York-Adams League sports in 2022 and capped a busy week of holiday basketball tournaments. Here’s the rundown.

WEST YORK HOLIDAY EVENT

Championship Game

Chambersburg 55, West York 42: Braedyn Detz scored 26 points for the host Bulldogs (6-3) but the visiting Trojans never trailed, going up 9-0 and never letting West York get back within six points. Jovan DeShields’ six points were the second-most for the home team.

Consolation Game

Red Lion 50, Northern York 32: The Lions (3-8) snapped a six-game losing streak with a comfortable victory over the Polar Bears. Chris Williams scored 16 points and Ryan Ehrhart added 13 for the Lions, who have been competitive throughout this season but struggled to close games with a new-look roster featuring four first-time starters.

List of York-Adams League holiday tournament champions

Central York girls (Central York Holiday Tournament)

Delone Catholic girls (Justin Henry Scholarship Trust Tournament at Mifflin County HS)

Eastern York girls (Wrightsville Rotary Holiday Tournament)

Eastern York boys (Eastern York Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament)

Littlestown boys (East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament)

New Oxford boys (Colonial Classic)

South Western girls (Hanover Holiday Classic)

Susquehannock boys (Garden Spot Holiday Tournament)

York Catholic boys (York Catholic Christmas Tournament)

York High boys (J.P. McCaskey Holiday Tournament)

York High girls (Donegal Holiday Tournament)

WRESTLING: MYHOUSE TROJAN WARS

Forty-eight teams competed at Chambersburg High School in a prestigious two-day event. Red Lion finished 30th with 65 points, Biglerville placed 41st (43 points) and Northeastern was 47th (34 points). South Carroll (Md.) won the team title with 162 points.

No local wrestlers placed in the top eight of their talent-packed brackets, although Red Lion’s Ethan Nelson (285) did reach the championship quarterfinals. His tournament came to an end in the sixth consolation round, as did those of Jackson Orrell (121) and Frank Gulli (152).

For the Canners, Joey Ney (145) and Mason Mentzer (215) reached the fifth consolation round, while Devan Ponce (139) and Levi Roberts (189) finished their week in the fourth consolation round.

Northeastern’s Elijah Hewitt (121) reached the third round of the winners’ bracket before falling to Red Lion’s Orrell in the fourth consolation round. Jovaughn Rump (285) advanced to the same stage.

YORK COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

At the Steel City Club Classic, hosted by Moravian University in Bethlehem, the Spartans rolled to an 86-57 win over FDU-Florham on Friday, earning a spot in Saturday afternoon’s title game against host Moravian.

York College (5-6) led 39-21 at halftime against the Devils (1-10) and cruised to the lopsided victory. Kai Cipalla made 6 of 7 field goals and led the Spartans with 14 points, while Jackson Mascari tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds. Pat Gilhool added 10 points and five more players added at least seven for York, which was able to give most of its roster extended minutes.

Saturday’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. This story will be updated.