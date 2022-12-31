West York boys take second at holiday tournament; Red Lion snaps skid

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The great news for the West York boys’ basketball team Friday evening was that they proved that they could stand head-to-toe with a Class 6A power from the Mid-Penn Conference.

The bad news, however, was that fact was only proven after falling quickly behind by a 9-0 margin in the first quarter.

Taking on a quick and physical Chambersburg squad in the final contest of the West York Holiday Event, the Bulldogs were able to stay within six to 13 points of the Trojans all night. And that took all that Braedyn Detz could deliver as the West York standout poured in a game-high 26 points for his squad.

Those points, however, never came in bunches. In fact, the West York boys only were able to string together back-to-back scores twice all evening, preventing any type of run that could make the game closer as the Bulldogs fell by a 55-42 margin.

“The first quarter we lost by 10, and then after that it was like a tie game,” West York coach Garrett Bull said. “We’re not really used to that type of size, speed and athleticism, so I really felt like it took us a quarter to kind of catch up.”

The Bulldogs saw the Trojans score on three of their first five possession to go up 9-0 as the West York boys committed a pair of turnovers and had some ugly contested shots that didn’t drop.

Detz took it on his own in an attempt to will the Bulldogs back as he hit several clutch shots, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to get the deficit to 26-18 at one point.

West York, however, needed to string together points. And every time they scored, the Trojans seemed to have an answer.

“We did get some looks, but we didn’t shoot the ball well tonight,” Bull said. “And that happens. We’ve shot the ball really well, but those shots tonight were really more contested than last night's game (a 63-22 victory over Northern).”

Bull looked at the positive of the night, which clearly was the emergence of Detz, whose 26 points were a season high.

“I thought Braedyn had a hell of a game,” Bull said. “He was just phenomenal and I hope that gives him some confidence to know that he can do it.”

The Bulldogs, who dropped to 6-3 overall, couldn’t find a mate to help Detz offensively. Jovan DeShields was the next-highest scorer with just six points for West York.

“That help just wasn’t there tonight,” Bull said.

Red Lion 50, Northern York 32

Coming off the heels of a York-Adams Division I championship a season ago, the Red Lion boys figured there would be some growing pains to begin 2022-23.

Those pains were more like daggers to the heart, as game after game the Red Lion boys were in position to win but came up just short.

Entering Friday with an unsightly 2-8 record, the Lions and coach Steve Schmehl hope to make good on a New Year’s resolution that includes more victories like the one they earned Friday.

Big nights from Chris Williams (16 points) and Ryan Ehrhart (13 points) lifted the Lions (3-8) to a satisfying 50-32 triumph to end the year on a high note as the team snapped a six-game losing streak.

“We have a bit of a totally new group,” Schmehl said. “It’s a young group and we’re starting to figure some things out. We’ve played a heck of a gauntlet of games, so we could certainly use a breather here.”

Schmehl will get his wish, as his program will have a week off before taking the court again. He hopes to use that time for his team to gel and learn from its setbacks so it can turn things around in the second half of the season.

“Those six losses, we were competitive in five of them,” Schmehl said. “We just have to learn how to win against good teams.”