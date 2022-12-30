Local roundup: York Catholic boys top Delone Catholic for tourney title

Staff Report

Thursday night's matchup between York Catholic and Delone Catholic boys' basketball had plenty on the line. Not only were the rivals squaring off for the York Catholic Holiday Tournament title, but the game also counted toward the York-Adams Division III standings after a scheduled meeting last Friday was postponed.

And the Fighting Irish took the victory and the spoils. The hosts trailed 31-30 at the end of the third quarter but rallied back to capture the championship game victory over the rival Squires.

Jake Dallas scored 16 points to lead York Catholic (6-2, 4-0 Division III), including seven in the final quarter. Teammate Brady Walker knocked in 13 points, Levan McFadden added 10 and John Forjan scored eight. As team, York Catholic shot 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.

For the Squires (7-2, 3-1), Bryson Kopp scored a game-high 19 points and made all 10 of his free throws. Gage Zimmerman added 16 points, while four players added two points apiece. Delone Catholic held a 21-19 lead at halftime.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Solanco Tournament

Championship Game

Solanco 38, Kennard-Dale 37: At Solanco, the Rams trailed 15-4 at the half but scored 24 points in the third quarter to surge back into the game before falling short in the final seconds. Koy Swanson scored 10 points to lead the Rams (3-5), while teammate Garrett McCleary knocked in eight points.

Consolation Game: Twin Valley 56, Daniel Boone 50

Eastern York Tournament

Semifinals

Eastern York 64, ELCO 41: At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights to the semifinal victory over ELCO by scoring a game-high 22 points, including recording his 1,000th career point. Teammate Carter Wamsley knocked in 13 points. With the win, Eastern York now moves into the championship game on Friday against Conestoga Valley.

Conestoga Valley 82, Spring Grove 77

West York Tournament

Semifinals

West York 63, Northern York 22: At West York, Grady Hoffman led the Bulldogs (6-2) to the semifinal victory by scoring a game high 19 points, including five from downtown. Teammate Braedyn Detz knocked in 13 points. With the win, West York now moves into the championship game on Friday against Chambersburg.

Chambersburg 61, Red Lion 53

McCaskey Tournament

Championship Game: York High 75, McCaskey 70: At McCaskey, Juelz Tucker and Jacere Vega scored 23 points apiece to lead the Bearcats (6-2) to the narrow title game victory. York High won its third game in as many days, earning a York-Adams Division I victory over Northeastern before winning a pair of tournament contests.

Consolation Game: Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Harrisburg 58

East Pennsboro Tournament

Championship Game: Littlestown 62, East Pennsboro 46

Consolation Game: Donegal 54, Greencastle-Antrim 47

Halifax Tournament

Semifinals

Halifax 64, York Country Day 25

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central York Tournament

Championship Game

Central York 57, York Catholic 29: At Central York, Bella Chimienti led four Panthers in double figures as the hosts cruised past the Irish for the tournament title. Chimienti — who surpassed 1,000 career points in Wednesday's win over Susquehannock — notched 16 points, Mackenzie Wright-Rawls scored 11 and Emily Crouthamel and Jazmine Parker each had 10 for Central York (9-0). Mariah Shue led York Catholic (5-1) with nine points.

Consolation Game

Susquehannock 49, Twin Valley 28: At Central York, Evelyn Weldon led the Warriors (6-2) with a game-high 18 points, including six from downtown. Teammate Annie Laubach knocked in nine points.

Mifflin County Tournament

Championship Game

Delone Catholic 48, Red Lion 43: At Mifflin County, the Squirettes (8-1) led 36-31 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the championship match up. Megan Jacoby led Delone Catholic with 16 points, including an 8-of-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Kaitlyn Schwarz knocked in 12 points. For the Lions (6-4), Kamauri Gordon-Bey scored a game-high 19 points, while teammate Tatiana Virata added 11.

Consolation Game: Altoona 53, Mifflin County 50

Manheim Township Tournament

Championship Game

Central Dauphin 41, West York 35: At Manheim Township, the Bulldogs (5-5) trailed by 10 at the end of the third quarter (35-25) and were unable to make the comeback. Reagan Doll and Elysa Myers led the Bulldogs 11 points apiece.

Consolation Game: Manheim Township 37, Dallastown 27

Northeastern Tournament

Championship Game: Mechanicsburg 34, Northeastern 33

Consolation Game: Conestoga Valley 39, East Pennsboro 36

Donegal Tournament

Championship Game: York High 36, Red Land 32

Consolation Game: Chambersburg 68, Donegal 34

Littlestown Tournament

Championship Game: Annville-Cleona 49, Littlestown 21

Consolation Game: Schuylkill Valley 51, Tulpehocken 19

Lebanon Tournament

Consolation Game

Northern Lebanon 38, New Oxford 36: At Lebanon, the Colonials (2-7) led 32-28 at the end of three quarters of play, but were unable to hold on and dropped the consolation game. Timberley Linebaugh led the Colonials with 12 points.

York Suburban Tournament

Championship Game: Greencastle-Antrim 41, Manheim Central 39

Consolation Game: York Suburban 59, Columbia 48

WRESTLING

Neil Turner Memorial Classic

Central York takes second in tournament: At Conestoga Valley, the Panthers notched 162.0 points and took second place at the tournament, only falling to District 3 power Central Dauphin (241.0). Individually for the Panthers, Macon Myers (172) won by tech. fall in the championship round, while Carter Davis (152) lost by major decision and Ian Scully (Hwt.) lost by way of pin in the championship round. Teammates Elias Long (133) and Wyatt Dylan (145) each won a third place match.

Littlestown (61.5) took 20th place, with Cameron Mingee losing in the championship round at 139. York Suburban (59.0) took 22nd place, with Tyler Adams (127) and Justin Adams (107) both taking third place in their classes. New Oxford (52.5) came in 25th place and Delone Catholic (25.0) finished 31st.

Newport Tournament

Corbin leads Nighthawks at tournament: At Newport, Hanover's Daniel Corbin pinned Aiden Crockett of Newport at the 1:42 mark to capture first place in the 121-pound weight class. As a team, the Nighthawks took fourth place in the eight-team tournament.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Eagles capture third place at Bulldog Invitational: At Newville, Dover tallied 155 points and took third place in the team competition, only falling to Bishop McDevitt (320) and Chambersburg (318). Mason Hockenberry led the Eagles individually by taking second place in the 100 back and third place in the 200 free. West York (59) took sixth place, with Steve Miller finishing fifth in the 100 back.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Miller and Thomas each capture first place at Bulldog Invitational: At Newville, West York's Brianna Miller and Taelyn Thomas each captured first place in individual events to help their team take eighth place in the team competition (45 points). Miller took first place in the 50 free in a time of 26.29, while Thomas took first overall in the diving event with a score of 368.75. Dover (122 points) took fifth place, led individually by Eliza Burrage taking third place in the 100 back and Nora Craig finishing fifth in the 50 free.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Washington & Jefferson 55, York College 29: At Washington, Pa., the Spartans (4-8) trailed 27-17 at the half and were unable to recover and dropped the non-conference matchup. Alyssa Hocker scored a team-high five points, while Bradi Zumbrum grabbed eight rebounds. The Presidents' defense held the Spartans to just 18.2% field goal shooting for the game.