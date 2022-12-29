High school roundup: Rivals reach finals at York Catholic hoops tournament

Staff Report

The York Catholic and Delone Catholic boys' basketball teams were scheduled to play each other in York-Adams Division III action on Friday night before subfreezing temperatures postponed the game. Instead, they'll square off with a holiday tournament title up for grabs.

Both the Irish and Squires took down Division II opponents in the York Catholic holiday tournament. Delone Catholic took down York Suburban 49-39 in the first of two semifinal matchups Wednesday, while York Catholic topped Dover 50-28 in the nightcap.

Bryson Kopp led the Squires (7-1) past York Suburban by scoring a game-high 20 points and sinking three 3-pointers. Teammate Aidan Bealmear knocked in 14 points Kai Stryhn led the Trojans (2-6) with 16 points. The teams were tied at 16-16 at halftime before Delone Catholic jumped ahead in the third quarter and rolled to the finish.

In the second semifinal, Jake Dallas scored a game-high 16 points as York Catholic (5-2) coasted to the victory over Dover. Teammate John Forjan knocked in 13 points. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 0-9 on the season.

This tournament was initially scheduled to begin Tuesday, but a water main leak in the building forced the games to be pushed back a day. York Catholic and Delone Catholic will square off for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while York Suburban and Dover will meet at 6 in the consolation game.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament

Championship Game

New Oxford 63, Middletown 53: At New Oxford, the Colonials had four players score in double figures as they captured the tournament title. Brody Holmes and Brennan Holmes led the way by scoring 14 points apiece. Idriz Ahmetovic knocked in 13 points, while Nick Calvo-Perez scored 11 points. New Oxford improved to 4-5 overall with the pair of holiday tournament victories.

Consolation Game

Bermudian Springs 57, James Buchanan 39: At New Oxford, Tyson Carpenter led the Eagles (2-8) to the consolation victory by scoring a game high 23 points. Teammate Gabe Kline knocked in 12 points.

Warwick Tournament

Championship Game

Warwick 55, Dallastown 52 (OT): At Warwick, the Wildcats (3-3) tied the score at the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime, but were outscored 12-9 in the extra period and fell short in the championship game. Conner Barto led the Dallastown offense with 16 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate DJ Smith knocked in 11 points.

Consolation Game: Lancaster Catholic 41, Penn Manor 32

Gettysburg Tournament

Championship Game

Gettysburg 63, South Western 48: At Gettysburg, the Warriors led 30-24 at the half and went on to capture the home championship game. For the Mustangs (3-6), Seth Sager scored a game-high 14 points and teammate Max Wisensale knocked in 10.

Consolation Game

Catoctin 53, Biglerville 35: At Gettysburg, the Canners (2-7) led 24-21 at the half but were unable to hold on and dropped the consolation game. Cameron Tyson led the Canners offense with a team high 13 points.

Garden Spot Tournament

Championship Game: Susquehannock 65, Garden Spot 59

Consolation Game: Cocalico 59, Hanover 29

Hempfield Tournament

Consolation Game: Central York 58, Elizabethtown 40

Championship Game: Wilson 52, Hempfield 36

Solanco Tournament, Semifinals

Kennard-Dale 56, Twin Valley 53: At Solanco, the Rams held a 41-39 lead at the end of the third quarter and held on for the semifinal victory. Zach Orwig led Kennard-Dale (3-4) with 15 points, including a 6-of-6 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Koy Swanson knocked in 14 points, while Levi Sharnetzka scored 11 points. Kennard-Dale moves into the championship game on Thursday against Solanco.

Solanco 59, Daniel Boone 47

McCaskey Tournament

Semifinals

York High 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 55

McCaskey 84, Harrisburg 66

East Pennsboro Tournament

Semifinals

Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43

East Pennsboro 44, Donegal 32

Christian School of York Tournament

Championship Game

Coventry Christian 57, Fairfield 39: At Christian School of York, the Green Knights (2-6) trailed 30-20 at the end of the first half and were unable to recover in the tournament final. Andrew Koons led the Fairfield offense with 11 points.

Consolation Game

Juniata Christian 40, Christian School of York 26

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hanover Tournament

Championship Game

South Western 38, Kennard-Dale 35: At Hanover, the Mustangs (6-4) held a 23-21 lead at the end of the third quarter and held on for another eight minutes to capture the tournament championship. Ashlyn Trone led the Mustangs with a game-high 18 points. Kylie Pietrowski scored 14 points for the Rams (3-5).

Consolation Game

Biglerville 42, Hanover 33: At Hanover, Brylee Rodgers led the Canners (4-5) to the consolation victory by scoring a game-high 16 points. Biglerville trailed 27-26 through three quarters but outscored the Hawkettes 16-6 in the fourth. Riley Stigler led Hanover (4-5) with 11 points.

Eastern York Tournament

Championship

Eastern York 57, Bermudian Springs 48

Consolation Game: Shippensburg 61, Spring Grove 40

Boiling Springs Tournament

Consolation Game

Susquenita 56, Dover 46: At Boiling Springs, the Eagles trailed 30-19 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the tournament consolation game. Makenzie Gamber led the Eagles (3-7) with 19 points, while Ava Cataldi knocked in 11.

Championship Game: James Buchanan 56, Boiling Springs 38

York Tech Tournament

Championship

Big Spring 52, York Tech 30

Christian School of York Tournament

Championship Game

Christian School of York 31, Juniata Christian 19: At Christian School of York, the Defenders (8-0) led 22-8 at the half and went on to capture the championship victory. Linda Brown scored a team-high 12 points, Rylie Bell knocked in 11 points and Tirzah Miller grabbed seven rebounds. Christian School of York has now won 55 of its last 59 games, with head coach Michael Graybill recently surpassing 300 wins in the process.

Central York Tournament

Semifinals

York Catholic 44, Twin Valley 16: At Central York, Katelyn Bullen scored 14 points and Mariah Shue knocked in 12 to lead the Irish (5-0) to the semifinal victory. As a team, the Irish shot 13-of-17 from the charity stripe.

Central York 50, Susquehannock 22: At Central York, Bella Chimienti led the Panthers (9-0) to the easy semifinal victory by scoring a game-high 14 points. Teammate Emily Crouthamel knocked in 12 points, while Jazmine Parker scored 10 points. Annie Laubach had seven points for the Warriors (5-2). With the win, Central moves into the championship game Thursday against York Catholic, while Susquehannock moves into the consolation game against Twin Valley.

York Suburban Tournament

Semifinals

Manheim Central 47, York Suburban 46: At York Suburban, the visiting Barons held a 36-31 lead at the end of three quarters and went on to capture the semifinal victory. For the Trojans (4-2), Lydia Powers made four from behind the arc and scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Alyssa Dougherty knocked in 13 points. With the loss, York Suburban moves into the consolation game Thursday against Columbia.

Greencastle-Antrim 59, Columbia 56

Northeastern Tournament

Semifinals

Mechanicsburg 45, Conestoga Valley 29

Northeastern 55, East Pennsboro 27

Littlestown Tournament

Semifinals

Littlestown 59, Tulpehocken 49

Annville-Cleona 43, Schuylkill Valley 37

Mifflin County Tournament

Semifinals

Delone Catholic 36, Altoona 31: At Mifflin County, the Squirettes (7-1) led 28-20 at the end of three quarters and went on to capture the semifinal victory. Megan Jacoby scored a game-high 12 points, while teammate Brielle Baughman knocked in 11.

Red Lion 53, Mifflin County 42

Manheim Township Tournament

Semifinals

West York 38, Manheim Township 37: At Manheim Township, the Bulldogs (5-4) led 28-27 at the end of the third quarter and held on for the semifinal victory. Faith Walker and Rylee Cessna led the Bulldogs with nine points apiece.

Central Dauphin 31, Dallastown 21

Donegal Tournament, Semifinals

York High 43, Chambersburg 30

Red Land 48, Donegal 17

Lebanon Tournament

Semifinals

Palmyra 49, New Oxford 37: At Lebanon, the Colonials (2-6) trailed 34-30 at the end of the third quarter and were unable to recover against the Cougars. Sydney Flesch scored nine points for New Oxford, which moves into the consolation game Thursday.

Lebanon 64, Northern Lebanon 45