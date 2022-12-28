High school roundup: Kennard-Dale, South Western girls advance at Hanover basketball tournament

Staff Report

On a busy Tuesday of high school holiday basketball tournament action, Kennard-Dale and South Western advanced past fellow York-Adams League girls' teams to advance to the finals of the Hanover Holiday Tournament.

The Rams advanced past host Hanover, 32-30, in the first game of the day. South Western followed with a 44-34 win over Biglerville.

Kennard-Dale and South Western will play at 3:30 p.m. in Wednesday's championship game. Hanover and Biglerville will play in the consolation contest at 2. That game will not count toward the Division III standings despite featuring two divisional teams.

In the first game, the Rams led 22-17 at the end of the third quarter and held on to win by two. Ella Dunbar and Lizzie Price each scored eight points apiece to lead Kennard-Dale (3-4). Riley Stigler knocked in a game-high 11 points for the Hawkettes (4-4).

Ashlyn Trone and Carly Louey led the Mustangs (5-4) to the second semifinal victory by scoring 11 points apiece, while teammate Olivia Sell had eight of her 10 points in the second half. For the Canners (3-5), Claire Roberts also connected for 11 points. South Western led throughout the contest en route to a spot in Wednesday's final.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York Tournament, semifinals

Bermudian Springs 69, Spring Grove 53

Eastern York 61, Shippensburg 38

York Tech Tournament, semifinals

York Tech 48, Octorara 17

Big Spring 46, Kutztown 27

Christian School of York Tournament, semifinals

Christian School of York 44, Newport 41 (2OT): At Christian School of York, Linda Brown led the Defenders to the double-overtime semifinal victory by scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Teammate Rylie Bell knocked in 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. With the win, Christian School of York (7-0 overall) advances to the championship game on Wednesday against Juniata Christian.

Boiling Springs Tournament, semifinals

Boiling Springs 59, Dover 43

James Buchanan 50, Susquenita 31

BOYS' BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament, semifinals

New Oxford 75, James Buchanan 42: At New Oxford, Holden Crabbs scored 13 points and Brennan Holmes added 10 as the Colonials (3-5) cruised to the semifinal victory. New Oxford received scoring from 12 different players. The Colonials will face Middletown in the championship game on Wednesday.

Middletown 47, Bermudian Springs 41: At New Oxford, Tyson Carpenter led the Eagles offense with a team high 13 points. Teammate Dylan Hubbard knocked in 11 points. With the loss, Bermudian Springs (1-8) moves into the consolation game on Wednesday and will face James Buchanan.

Warwick Tournament, semifinals

Dallastown 55, Penn Manor 40: At Warwick, Conner Barto and DJ Smith led the Wildcats to the semifinal victory by scoring 16 points apiece. Teammate Will Scott knocked in 11 points and Michael Scott scored 10. With the win, Dallastown (3-2) moves on to the championship game on Wednesday against Warwick.

Warwick 62, Lancaster Catholic 40

Garden Spot Tournament, semifinals

Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52

Garden Spot 63, Hanover 44

Hempfield Tournament, semifinals

Wilson 60, Central York 51

Hempfield 64, Elizabethtown 25

Gettysburg Tournament, semifinals

South Western 73, Biglerville 33: At Gettysburg, Aidan Littleton scored 16 points and Max Wisensale added 14 to lead the Mustangs (3-5) to the semifinal victory over the Canners. Lukas Smelser led Biglerville (2-6) with 14 points. South Western will face Gettysburg on Wednesday for the tournament title.

Gettysburg 53, Catoctin 39

York Tech Tournament, semifinals

Big Spring 49, York Tech 46

Kutztown 46, Annville-Cleona 32

Christian School of York Tournament, semifinals

Fairfield 47, Christian School of York 24: At Christian School of York, Andrew Koons scored 17 points to lead the Green Knights (2-5) to the semifinal victory. Nathaniel Murphy led the Defenders (0-9) with 15 points.

Non-Tournament Games

York High 66, Northeastern 51: At York High, four Bearcats scored in double figures to lead the team to the Division I victory in a game rescheduled from Friday. Daveyon Lydner led York High (4-2, 3-1) with 17 points, David Warde knocked in 12 points, Juelz Tucker scored 11 and Jacere Vega added 10. As a team, the Bearcats shot 14-of-17 from the charity stripe.Chase Kloster led the Bobcats (4-6, 1-2) with 14 points.

Hershey 56, Red Lion 52