York-Adams League big picture: Holiday basketball tournaments fill the last week of 2022

It’s the last week of 2022, and York-Adams League winter sports teams are looking to close the year on a high note.

Nearly the entire league got an early jump on Christmas weekend thanks to subfreezing temperatures causing travel concerns and ultimately event postponements last Friday. As a result, several division basketball contests will be squeezed into an already dense schedule after the turn of the calendar. Some games still don’t have a new date, and one — Northeastern at York High on the boys’ side — will actually take place this week.

Before the break, Central York’s boys and girls both improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division I with victories over Spring Grove, which now sits second on both sides at 2-1. The York High boys and Dallastown girls are also 2-1 in early division games. Expect the Dallastown boys and Red Lion girls, even with 1-2 starts, to insert themselves squarely in the mix come January.

West York’s boys beat Dover on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in Division II; the Bulldogs are a game ahead of Eastern York despite the Golden Knights also being undefeated at 2-0 (and 5-0 overall). Northeastern’s girls remained in front of a competitive D-II race at 2-0; West York is on the Bobcats’ heels at 3-1, Susquehannock and York Suburban are 2-1 and defending champion Eastern York isn’t too far behind at 1-1 with plenty of games left to play.

The Littlestown and York Catholic boys will both enter the new year 3-0 in Division III. York Catholic’s girls are 3-0 and half a game ahead of Delone Catholic; those squads were set to play Friday but will instead meet twice in 2023.

Every Y-A basketball team is in action this week, and all but one (Northeastern’s boys) are set to compete in a holiday tournament. These events feature four teams playing two games apiece, typically in a bracket format but occasionally in a round robin. Tournaments are scattered throughout the week, giving local hoops fans something to watch every night between Tuesday and Friday.

Here’s the lengthy rundown of what’s on tap.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northeastern (4-5, 1-1) and York High (3-2, 2-1) have a pivotal Division I matchup on Tuesday that could set the tone for both teams entering the heart of the league schedule. Red Lion, which has been competitive with an inexperienced roster but fallen to 0-3 in D-I and 2-6 overall, hosts Hershey the same evening. But it’s all about the holiday tournaments for the rest of the week.

York Catholic was scheduled to host a tournament of four York-Adams League teams starting Tuesday, with York Suburban (2-5) battling Delone Catholic (6-1) in one semifinal before the Fighting Irish (4-2) took on Dover (0-8). But a water main leak has forced the tournament to be called off. It is unclear if the teams will play each other elsewhere or find new opponents.

At New Oxford: Bermudian Springs (1-7) plays Middletown at 6, while New Oxford (2-5) hosts James Buchanan at 7:30. Both the Eagles and Colonials picked up their first division wins when they last played last Tuesday. Wednesday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At York Tech: The Spartans (2-4) host Big Spring at 6 p.m., with Annville-Cleona and Kutztown tipping off at 3 p.m. in the other boys’ semifinal. Wednesday’s consolation game is at 3 and the boys’ final is at 7:30.

At Gettysburg: South Western (2-5) and Biglerville (2-5) will face off in Tuesday’s first semifinal at 5:30, with Gettysburg and Catoctin to follow at 7. Wednesday’s games are also slated for 5:30 and 7.

At Hempfield: Central York (5-2) takes on Hempfield at 7:30 after Elizabethtown and Wilson play in Tuesday’s first semifinal. Wednesday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Garden Spot: Susquehannock (4-2) plays Cocalico at 4 and Hanover (3-4) takes on the host Spartans at 5:30. Wednesday’s games are also at 4 and 5:30.

At Warwick: Dallastown (2-2) and Penn Manor have the first semifinal with a 6:30 tipoff. Lancaster Catholic and Warwick will follow at 8. Wednesday’s games are also at 6:30 and 8.

At Christian School of York: Fairfield (1-5) will play the host Defenders at 8, with Coventry Christian and Juniata Christian facing off in the first semifinal at 4. Wednesday’s boys games are at 4 and 8.

Wednesday starts

At McCaskey: York High, which will be fresh off its Tuesday division game against Northeastern, takes on reigning District 3 Class 5A champion Lampeter-Strasburg at 6. McCaskey hosts Harrisburg at 8. Thursday’s games are also at 6 and 8.

At East Pennsboro: Littlestown (5-2) plays at 6 against Greencastle-Antrim, with East Pennsboro and Donegal to follow. Thursday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Solanco: Kennard-Dale (2-3) and Twin Valley square off at 1, with Solanco hosting Daniel Boone at 5. Wednesday’s consolation and championship contests are slated for the same times.

Thursday starts

At Eastern York: The Golden Knights (5-0) host ELCO at 7:30, while Spring Grove (4-3) joins the party and plays Conestoga Valley in the first semifinal at 6. Friday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At West York: The Bulldogs (5-2) will host two days of round-robin play. They play Northern York at 7:30, while Red Lion (2-6) and Chambersburg square off at 6. The local opponents are swapped on Friday, with the Lions taking on Northern and West York hosting Chambersburg, and the games will be at the same times.

At Halifax: York Country Day takes on the host Wildcats at 6, with Belleville Mennonite and Mahanoy rounding out the field. Friday’s consolation game is at 4:30 and the final is at 7:30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Tuesday starts

At Eastern York: After Spring Grove (2-4) and Bermudian Springs (4-4) open the action at 6, the Golden Knights (4-1) host Shippensburg at 7:30. Wednesday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Hanover: It’s a field of four York-Adams teams, as the Nighthawks (4-3) host the Rams (2-4) at 2 p.m. and South Western (4-4) plays Biglerville (3-4) at 3:30. Wednesday’s games are also at 2 and 3:30.

At Boiling Springs: Dover (3-5) takes on the host Bubblers at 6:30. Susquenita and James Buchanan, who tip off at 3:30, round out the field. Wednesday’s consolation game is at 3:30 with the girls’ final at 8.

At York Tech: The Spartans host Octorara at 7, while Big Spring plays Kutztown at 4:30. Wednesday’s games are at 4:30 and 6.

At Christian School of York: Fairfield (4-3) plays Juniata Christian at 2 and the Defenders host Newport at 6. Wednesday’s contests are also slated for 2 and 6.

Wednesday starts

At Central York: The unbeaten Panthers (8-0) will be the toughest test yet for Susquehannock (5-1) when the teams face off at 6. York Catholic then battles Twin Valley at 7:30. Thursday’s games are scheduled for 5:30 and 7.

At Northeastern: The Bobcats (6-1) will look to continue their strong start when they host East Pennsboro at 7:30. Conestoga Valley and Mechanicsburg tip off at 4 in the other semifinal. Thursday’s games are at 4:30 and 7:30.

At York Suburban: The Trojans (4-1) host Manheim Central at 7:30 after Greencastle-Antrim and Columbia open the evening at 6. Thursday’s games are also set for 6 and 7:30.

At Littlestown: The Thunderbolts (0-8) open the afternoon slate at 3:30 against Tulpehocken, with Schuylkill and Annville-Cleona following at 5:30. Thursday’s contests are at 3:30 and 5:30 as well.

At Manheim Township: Dallastown (4-3) takes on Central Dauphin at 6, while West York (4-4) plays the host Blue Streaks at 7:30. Thursday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Mifflin County: Delone Catholic (6-1) plays Altoona at 4 and Red Lion (5-3) plays Mifflin County at 7. Thursday’s girls’ games are at 2:30 and 5:30.

At Lebanon: New Oxford (2-5) opens the evening with a 6 p.m. semifinal against Palmyra. Lebanon and Northern Lebanon will follow. Thursday’s contests are at 6 and 7:30.

At Donegal: York High (3-3) plays Chambersburg at 6, with Donegal and Red Land to follow at 7:30. The tournament will wrap up Thursday with games at 6 and 7:30.

MORE WINTER SPORTS

The majority of last week’s York-Adams divisional wrestling matches went on as scheduled, and this week is relatively light on tournament action. Four teams, however, will send wrestlers to multi-day tournaments.

Central York, New Oxford and Delone Catholic are part of a 32-team field in the Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic at Conestoga Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Red Lion, Northeastern and Biglerville are among 49 squads in the MyHouse Trojan Wars at Chambersburg on Thursday and Friday.

Susquehannock and Eastern York will join a field of eight teams at the ELCO duals starting Thursday morning. Hanover hosts Newport for a dual match Thursday.

The swimming teams from West York and Dover will also compete Thursday at the Big Spring Invitational.