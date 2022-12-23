High school roundup: Central York basketball teams beat Spring Grove

Staff Report

Central York and Spring Grove each entered Thursday with both their boys' and girls' basketball teams unbeaten in York-Adams Division I play. That meant first place was on the line in both matchups between the Panthers and Rockets on Thursday night.

The games played out drastically differently, but the final outcomes were the same. Central York's girls dominated from the start and rolled to a 74-34 victory at home, while the Panther boys held on to win 68-63 on the road.

The Panther girls (8-0, 4-0) led 27-8 after the first quarter and 48-18 before cruising to the finish. Bella Chimienti scored 19 points to lead Central's offense, while Mackenzie Wright-Rawls and Jazmine Parker each notched 10. Leah Kale knocked in a game-high 22 points for Spring Grove (2-4, 2-1), but the rest of the Rockets combined for 12.

In the boys' game, the Rockets led after each of the first three quarters — 20-19 through one, 37-35 at halftime and 54-50 entering the fourth — only for Central York to once again rally in the final frame. The Panthers (5-2, 4-0) have now won four division games by a combined 12 points against Red Lion, Dallastown, York High and Spring Grove (4-3, 2-1).

Each team is now off for the holiday weekend and will return to action at midseason tournaments next week.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

West York 57, Dover 33: At West York, Faith Walker led the Bulldogs to the Division II home victory by scoring a game high 15 points. Teammate Reagan Doll knocked in 14 points. For the Eagles, Makenzie Gamber scored a team high 13 points, including three from downtown, while teammate Ava Cataldi knocked in 11 points. With the win, West York improves to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the division, while Dover falls to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Red Lion 49, Warwick 18

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Lancaster Catholic 48, Kennard-Dale 47: At Lancaster Catholic, the Rams held a 39-36 lead at the end of three quarters, but were unable to hold on and dropped the non-league road contest. Zach Orwig led the Rams (2-4) with 18 points, while Brock Morris was second on the team with eight.

Executive Education Academy 66, York Catholic 29: At York Catholic, the Irish trailed 28-14 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the non-league contest. Jake Dallas eight points to lead York Catholic (4-2), which continues to play without reigning Division III Player of the Year Luke Forjan due to an injury.

West York 82, Dover 30

Manheim Central 64, York Suburban 48

WRESTLING

New Oxford 34, Dallastown 27: At New Oxford, the Colonials (2-0, 2-0 Division I) received pins from Micah Smith (Hwt.), Clayton Miller (145) and Chance Lawyer (152) to help them secure the home victory. For the Wildcats, Azarien Flowers (107), Isaiah Feeney (172) and Ben Usow (215) earned pins for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2).

Biglerville 51, York Tech 15: At Biglerville, the Canners received pins from Seth Lady (160), Levi Roberts (189), Caden Kessel (114), Brody Gardner (121) and Joey Ney to help them secure the Division III victory. With the win, Biglerville improved to 4-3 overall (1-0 Division III), while York Tech fell to 3-2 (0-1).

Littlestown 36, Bermudian Springs 35

Eastern York 45, Kennard-Dale 25

Central York 47, South Western 27

BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 122, Spring Grove 54: At Spring Grove, the Warriors (3-0) were led individually by Jackson Hollinger capturing first place in the 200 IM and 500 free, Jacob Wade won the 100 back, 50 free, while teammate Tyler Wright won the 100 breast and 100 fly. Spring Grove fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Gettysburg 111, South Western 64: At Hanover, Sean Filipovits led the Mustangs individually by taking first place in the 200 IM and 100 back. With the loss, South Western fell to 1-2.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 97, Spring Grove 89: At Spring Grove, the Warriors were led individually by Kate Kalmanowicz capturing first place in the 100 fly and 200 IM. The Rockets captured first place in two of the three relay events. Susquehannock improved to 1-2 overall, while Spring Grove fell to 0-2.

South Western 101, Gettysburg 84: At Hanover, the Mustangs were led individually by Elise Leonard capturing first place in the 200 IM and 500 free. Teammate Leah Leonard won the 100 back and 100 free, while Chloe Albrecht won the 200 free and 100 breast. With the win, South Western improves to 3-0 this season.

BOWLING

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0