Local roundup: Dallastown girls' basketball comes back to beat Red Lion

The Dallastown girls' basketball team trailed 25-21 through three quarters in a defensive battle against Red Lion on Tuesday night. But the Wildcats rallied to win, 35-30, and protect their home court in a crucial York-Adams Division I matchup.

Dallastown improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the division with the victory. Red Lion fell to 4-3 and 1-2.

Kiara McNealy led the Wildcats with 11 points. Praise Matthews scored nine and Ava Jamison added eight for the reigning division champions. Matthews and Jamison combined to score nine of Dallastown's 14 fourth-quarter points.

Bhrooke Axe scored a game-high 15 points for the Lions, while Tatiana Yirata tallied seven.

Dallastown visits South Western in a division matchup on Friday. Red Lion's last game before the holiday weekend is at home against Warwick on Thursday.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 38, York Suburban 36: At Glen Rock, the Warriors trailed 29-26 entering the final eight minutes, when they rallied to take the lead and capture the home Division II victory. Evelyn Weldon led Susquehannock (5-1, 2-1) with nine points. Lydia Powers scored a game-high 10 points for the Trojans (4-1, 2-1).

Northeastern 50, Dover 29: At Dover, Colleen Finnegan scored a game-high 11 points to lead the Bobcats (6-1, 2-0) to the easy Division II victory. Teammate Aleyah Starkes knocked in 10 points. Mackenzie Gamber led the Eagles (3-4, 0-2) with 10 points.

West York 53, Kennard-Dale 26: At Fawn Grove, Faith Walker led the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1) to the Division II victory by scoring a game-high 18 points. Kennard-Dale fell to 2-4 (0-3).

Bermudian Springs 73, Biglerville 55: At Biglerville, Victoria Bross led the Eagles (4-4, 1-1) to the Division III victory by scoring a game-high 20 points and making four 3-pointers. Teammate Lucy Peters scored 14 points. Biglerville fell to 3-4 (1-2).

Central York 59, York High 46: At York High, Liv McCaskell scored 16 points and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added 13 to lead the Panthers (7-0, 3-0) to the Division I road win. York High fell to 3-3 (0-3).

Fairfield 44, Littlestown 33

York Catholic 44, Hanover 37

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central York 68, York High 65: At Central York, Ben Natal scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Panthers to another narrow Division I victory. Greg Guidinger and Ben Rill each added 17 points for Central York (4-2, 3-0). Daveyon Lydner led York High (3-2, 2-1) with 26 points, while Juelz Tucker notched 14 and Jacere Vega had 10. The Bearcats led early and went into halftime up 31-28, but Central pulled ahead in the fourth. The Panthers' three division wins have come by a combined seven points.

Delone Catholic 49, York Tech 44: At Spry, the Squires trailed 29-25 at the end of the third quarter, but rallied in the fourth to capture the Division III road victory. Gage Zimmerman led Delone (6-1, 2-1) with a game-high 19 points, while teammate Bryson Kopp knocked in 15. Anthony Torres scored 15 points for the Spartans (2-3, 2-1).

New Oxford 78, Dover 41: At New Oxford, Brennan Holmes scored 16 points and Idriz Ahmetovic added 15 to lead the Colonials (2-5, 1-1) to the Division II victory. Jakob Smyser had 13 points for the Eagles (0-7, 0-2).

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 36: At West York, David McGlardrie led the Bulldogs to the Division II home victory with a team high 13 points. Teammate Javon DeShields knocked in 12 points. For the Rams, Zach Orwig scored a game high 15 points, while teammate Dylan Logue knocked in 11 points. With the win, West York improves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the division, while Kennard-Dale falls to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the division.

York Catholic 62, Hanover 44: At York Catholic, Jake Dallas led the Irish the Division III victory by scoring a game high 26 points, including three from behind the arch. For the Nighthawks, Ethan Killinger scored a team high 17 points. With the win, York Catholic improves to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the division, while Hanover falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Bermudian Springs 46, Biglerville 33: At York Springs, Tyson Carpenter scored 22 points to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season. Bermudian Springs improved to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in Division III with the win, while Biglerville fell to 2-4 (1-2) with the loss.

York Suburban 50, Susquehannock 49

Dallastown 61, Red Lion 50

Spring Grove 62, Northeastern 57

Littlestown 84, Fairfield 15

WRESTLING

Waynesboro 54, South Western 22

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dalllastown 109, West York 71: At Dallastown, Alexander Grega captured first place in the 200 IM and 100 breast and the Wildcats captured first place in all three relay events. Dallastown improved to 2-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 0-2 this season.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 85, West York 59: At Dallastown, Lauren Oswandel led the Wildcats (1-1) individually by taking first place in the 100 free and 200 IM. For the Bulldogs (0-2), Brianna Miller won the 50 and 100 breast. As a team, the Wildcats captured first place in all three relay events.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York College 81, Penn State Altoona 69: At York College, Kai Cipalla led the Spartans to the non-conference home victory by scoring a game high 24 points. Teammates Jayden Rowe knocked in 17 points and dished eight assists, Jackson Mascari scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Sean Kelly and Chris Miers each scored 10 points apiece. York College improves to 4-6 entering the holiday break.