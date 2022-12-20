High school roundup: Spring Grove girls' basketball stifles New Oxford

Staff Report

Spring Grove girls' basketball has turned an 0-3 start to the season into a 2-0 record in York-Adams Division I. The Rockets claimed a share of first place with a 42-30 home win over New Oxford on Monday.

It was a defensive showcase for Spring Grove, as the hosts held the Colonials to just two points in the first quarter and led 21-10 at halftime. Half of New Oxford's points came in the final frame.

Leah Kale knocked in a game-high 14 points to lead the Rockets, while teammate Hanna Garrison scored 10, Kacie Boyer added eight and Maddie Silver had seven. Georgia Mummert led the Colonials (2-5, 1-1) with 13 points.

Spring Grove visits Central York (6-0, 2-0) on Thursday. New Oxford hosts York High (3-2, 0-2) on Friday.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Western 36, Waynesboro 23: At Hanover, the Mustangs trailed 22-21 going into the final quarter before they rallied to take the lead and went on to capture the non-league victory. Ashlyn Trone led the Mustangs' offense with 10 points. South Western improved to 3-4 with the win.

Kennard-Dale 50, Littlestown 19: At Littlestown, Hannah Carl scored 21 points to lead the Rams to the non-divisional victory. Teammate Ella Dunbar knocked in 10 points. Kennard-Dale improved to 2-3 overall, while Littlestown fell to 0-7.

Annville-Cleona 56, York Tech 29

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 43, Solanco 24

Waynesboro 77, South Western 56

Alliance Christian 74, Christian School of York 6

BOWLING

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0: At Colony Park North, the Rockets (3-0, 3-0) won the league match by the scores of 907-689, 942-790 and 1,000-770. Denny Blayze led the Rockets with a combined 671 for the three games, while Brayden Wagman scored 654. Kailynn Jones led the Lions (0-2, 0-2) with a 554.

ICE HOCKEY

Central York 5, Susquehanna Stampede 4 (OT): At Twin Ponds, Andrew Guiddy found the back of the net at the 1:33 mark of the overtime period to secure the walk-off victory for the Panthers. Guiddy also added an assist on a first-period goal. Teammate Luke Steward scored two goals, while William Shaver scored once and added one assist. With the win, Central York improves to 9-2-0 in the Viola Division.