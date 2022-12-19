York-Adams League big picture: Sports still in session before holiday break

Christmas is less than a week away, but the York-Adams League winter sports season isn’t taking its break just yet.

Before school lets out for the holidays, local teams have a full week of competition ahead. Divisional battles pepper the slate in basketball and wrestling, and all of the league’s swimming and bowling teams are competing this week as well.

Plenty of early-season storylines emerged from last week’s league basketball games, while local wrestlers challenged themselves against competition from all around the region. Let’s see what the last full high school sports week of 2022 has in store.

DIVISION DUELS

With full slates of division games last Tuesday and Friday, teams across the league have an early indication of where they stand. Another week of league action will paint an even clearer picture of the early pecking order.

While it often feels around this time like teams off to 2-0 starts will remain at the top and the 0-2 squads simply don’t stack up, it still won’t take much for a team to fall back or rise up to the middle. It’s when 2-0 becomes, say, 4-0 that a group truly announces itself, and it’s when losing streaks mount that teams begin to lose confidence.

In perhaps the most widely anticipated boys’ matchup this week, York High visits Central York at 7 p.m. Tuesday with both teams 2-0 in Division I. Three of those four wins, however, came by razor-thin margins — Central (3-2 overall) beat Red Lion 61-58 and needed two overtimes to outlast Dallastown, 81-80, while York High (3-1) beat Dallastown 69-66 before cruising to a 69-46 win over the Lions. Both teams’ talent levels suggest these strong starts aren’t flukes, but only one can reach 3-0 in the league.

On the other end of that four-team round robin, two-time defending division champion Red Lion (2-4 overall) will look to avoid an 0-3 start when it faces Dallastown on Tuesday. The Wildcats (1-2) are also 0-2 in D-I play, but those losses have come by a combined four points. There will be time in the season for either side to get back in the hunt, but both teams will have a sense of urgency when they take the floor.

On the girls’ side, Friday night features the week’s only matchup of teams that entered this week 2-0 in their divisions. Delone Catholic, which has dominated Division III for several years, will take its young but talented team to York Catholic. The Irish (3-0, 2-0) will first look to stay unbeaten with a win Tuesday at Hanover (3-2, 1-1), while the Squirettes (6-1, 2-0) will be coming off Saturday’s 43-29 win over South Western and nearly a full week’s rest.

Other boys’ games: Spring Grove (3-2, 1-0) visits Northeastern (4-4, 1-0) to round out Tuesday’s Division I schedule; the winner will join either York High or Central York as the division’s last unbeatens. Spring Grove hosts Central on Thursday, while Northeastern visits York High and Dallastown is at South Western on Friday.

Tuesday’s Division II games are Kennard-Dale (2-2, 1-1) at West York; Susquehannock (4-1, 1-1) at York Suburban (0-4, 0-2); and Dover (0-6, 0-1) at New Oxford (0-5, 0-1). West York visits Dover on Thursday, with Eastern York (5-0, 2-0) at Susquehannock and New Oxford at Kennard-Dale on Friday.

Division III has four games on Tuesday but only two Friday. The midweek slate includes Delone Catholic (5-1, 1-1) at York Tech (2-2, 2-0); Hanover (2-3, 0-2) at York Catholic (3-1, 2-0); Fairfield (1-3, 0-2) at Littlestown (4-2, 2-0); and Biglerville (2-3, 1-1) at Bermudian Springs (0-7, 0-2). Friday’s games are York Catholic at Delone Catholic and York Tech at Biglerville, with the other four teams off for the holiday weekend.

Other girls’ games: In Division I, New Oxford (2-4, 1-0) visits Spring Grove (1-3, 1-0) on Monday before Central York (6-0, 2-0) hosts York High (3-2, 0-2) and Red Lion (4-2, 1-1) travels to Dallastown (3-3, 1-1) on Tuesday. Spring Grove is at Central York on Thursday. Friday’s games are Dallastown at South Western and York High at New Oxford.

York Suburban will look to improve to 3-0 in Division II (5-0 overall) when it visits Susquehannock (4-1, 1-1) on Tuesday. Northeastern (5-1, 1-0) visits Dover (3-3, 0-1) and West York (2-4, 1-1) is at Kennard-Dale (1-3, 0-2) that evening. Dover visits West York on Thursday, with Susquehannock at Eastern York (4-1, 1-1) and Kennard-Dale at Northeastern on Friday.

In Division III, York Catholic-Hanover joins Bermudian Springs (3-4, 0-1) at Biglerville (2-3, 1-1) and Littlestown (0-6, 0-2) at Fairfield (3-2, 0-2) on the docket. Hanover visits Fairfield on Thursday. Friday’s Delone Catholic-York Catholic clash will run alongside Littlestown-Bermudian Springs and Biglerville-York Tech.

DIVISION DUALS

(See what I did there?)

The wrestling season has gradually ramped up throughout December, as the YAIAA had its first round of divisional contests last week before a busy weekend of tournament action. Perhaps most notably, Red Lion beat rival and longtime Division I powerhouse Dallastown for the first time since 2016. There’s still a long way to go in the division race, however, starting when the Lions take on Spring Grove this Thursday; the Rockets beat Central York last week.

The Panthers visit South Western and Dallastown visits New Oxford to round out Thursday’s D-I schedule. In Division II, York Suburban visits Dover on Wednesday before Eastern York battles Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock takes on Northeastern on Thursday. The Division III matchups, all on Thursday, are York Tech at Biglerville, Bermudian Springs at Littlestown and Hanover at Fairfield.

South Western hosts Wanyesboro in a non-league contest Tuesday. On Wednesday, West York and York Tech will compete in a tri-match alongside Archbishop Curley. Bermudian Springs hosts Northern Lebanon that evening.

MORE WINTER FUN

All 11 of the York-Adams League swim teams are in action this week as non-divisional action continues. Tuesday’s matchups include York Suburban at Central York; West York at Dallastown; Dover at Northeastern; and New Oxford at Red Lion. South Western hosts Gettysburg and Spring Grove hosts Susquehannock on Thursday.

The Y-A bowling schedule continues this week, with first-place Spring Grove (2-0 in league play) hosting Red Lion (0-1) at Colony Park North on Monday while Dallastown and Kennard-Dale (both 1-1) square off at Lion Bowl. Reigning state champion Central York (1-1) hosts York Tech (0-0, 1-0 overall) on Tuesday and visits New Oxford on Wednesday. Dallastown and Red Lion clash Thursday and Kennard-Dale faces York Tech on Friday.

After this week, both sports return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.