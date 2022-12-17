York-Adams League basketball roundup: Central York boys survive Dallastown in 2OT

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more box scores are sent to sports@yorkdispatch.com.

Central York boys’ basketball has been pushed to the final buzzer in both of its York-Adams Division I contests this season, but the Panthers have prevailed twice to climb atop the division standings.

It took double overtime Friday night at Dallastown. It took 35 points from sophomore center Ben Rill. In the end, though, Central went back home with an 81-80 victory and a 2-0 division record (3-1 overall).

The 6-foot-8 Rill, an NCAA Division I prospect who returned to his hometown this season after playing at a charter school as a freshman, left the Panthers’ Tuesday game against Red Lion after suffering a nose injury in the first quarter. He wasted no time making his presence felt Friday, scoring seven of Central York’s 12 points in the first quarter and had 16 by halftime. The Panthers outscored Dallastown 19-9 in the second period to lead 31-20 at intermission.

The lead was 53-38 through three quarters, but Wildcats star guard D.J. Smith took over in the fourth. He scored 13 points in the period and Dallastown erased its deficit, forcing overtime with the score deadlocked at 65-65.

Smith added eight more points in the two extra periods, giving him 28 for the night. But led by Rill and guards Ben Natal and Ethan Dodson, Central York ultimately held on to win by a single point.

Natal and Dodson each tallied 14 points for the Panthers, while Greg Guidinger chipped in eight and Matthew Parker added seven off the bench. Conner Barto scored 14 points for Dallastown and teammates Kenny Johnson and Will Scott each notched 12.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-2) visits Red Lion (2-4, 0-2) on Tuesday with both teams sure to be in desperation mode. Central York makes the trip to Philadelphia to play Father Judge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will host York High (3-1, 2-0) on Tuesday night with first place on the line.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

York High 69, Red Lion 46: The visiting Bearcats left little doubt as they improved to 2-0 in division play and 3-1 overall. Red Lion fell to 2-4 and is off to an 0-2 start in division play after going 13-1 a year ago.

Northeastern 60, South Western 51: The Bobcats (4-4, 1-0) went on the road and opened division play with a victory over the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2).

Division II

West York 52, Susquehannock 42: The defending division and league champion Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0) took care of business at home, handing the Warriors (4-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season.

Eastern York 73, New Oxford 40: The Golden Knights allowed just 14 second-half points and improved to 5-0 (2-0) in commanding fashion. Carter Wamsley led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the visitors. Jack Weaver hit five 2-pointers to finish with 15 points, while Austin Bausman has 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brennan Holmes led the Colonials (1-5, 0-1) with 11 points.

Kennard-Dale 41, York Suburban 39: The visiting Rams led 24-13 at halftime and held on despite a fourth-quarter charge from the Trojans. Dylan Logue scored 13 points and Garrett McCleary added 10 for Kennard-Dale (2-2, 1-1). Kai Stryhn and Steven Agapis each had 13 for York Suburban (0-4, 0-2).

Division III

Littlestown 65, Delone Catholic 42: Christopher Meakin scored 23 points as the visiting Thunderbolts (4-2, 2-0) handed the Squires (4-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season. Littlestown led 33-21 at halftime and stretched the lead to 50-27 through three quarters. Bryson Kopp led Delone Catholic with 16 points.

York Catholic 58, Bermudian Springs 27: Jake Dallas made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Irish (3-1, 2-0) to the blowout victory at home. Brady Walker added 11 points and Sam McKim had nine. Gabe Kine and Ethan Young scored seven points apiece for the Eagles (0-7, 0-2).

York Tech 52, Hanover 43: The Spartans pulled ahead early and never looked back en route to the home win. Jordan Overton had 15 points for York Tech, which led 26-16 at halftime. Michael Gladney’s 12 points and Carter Robinson’s 11 helped the hosts improve to 2-0 in D-III (2-2 overall). Ethan Killinger led the Nighthawks (2-3, 0-2) with 15 points and Justus Feeser added 11.

Biglerville 37, Fairfield 32: The host Canners opened up a 23-13 lead at halftime but scored just one point in the fourth quarter, allowing the Green Knights to level the score at 24. However, Anthony Cervantes went 4-of-4 on free throws in the final period to finish with nine points and lead Biglerville (2-3, 1-1) to the win. Cervantes led nine Canners on the scoreboard, while Wyatt Kuhn scored 11 points for Fairfield (1-3, 0-2).

Cross-divisional

Spring Grove 77, Dover 70: The Rockets improved to 3-2 with the home victory, and the Eagles fell to 0-6 despite putting up a strong fight.

Saturday’s games

South Western makes the trip to Delone Catholic for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff after a girls’ game at 6. Red Lion visits Manheim Township at 2:30 and Central York plays Father Judge at 6:30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I

Central York 60, Dallastown 24: The Panthers have been dominant all season, improving to 6-0 overall (2-0 D-I) with the blowout home win and solidifying themselves as the division’s team to beat. Bella Chimienti notched 23 points and sank four 3-pointers, while Emily Crouthamel added 15 points and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls helped lead the defense. Praise Matthews led reigning D-I champion Dallastown (3-3, 1-1) with eight points.

Red Lion 45, York High 28: The Lions improved to 1-1 in the division and 4-2 overall with the road victory. The Bearcats, after a 3-0 start, are 0-2 against a tough start to their D-I schedule. York High has managed just 29 and 28 points against a pair of stout defenses.

New Oxford 32, South Western 19: Timberleigh Linebaugh scored 12 points to lead the host Colonials (2-4, 1-0) past the Mustangs (2-3, 0-2). New Oxford led 21-7 at halftime and 27-9 through three quarters before South Western scored 10 in the fourth. Olivia Snell led the visitors with seven points.

Division II

Northeastern 51, Eastern York 41: Despite trailing 37-32 through three quarters, the host Bobcats dominated the fourth — outscoring the Golden Knights 19-4 — to pull off the victory. Lauralye Kennedy tallied 14 points, Mikayla Coleman notched 12 and Abigail McAlexander had 10 for Northeastern (5-1, 1-0). Arianna Seitz led Eastern York (3-1, 1-1) with 17 points and Kendall Felix added 10. The Golden Knights went 12-0 in division play last year, but the Bobcats, who dropped down from Division I after Gettysburg’s departure from the league, made a massive statement Friday.

York Suburban 37, Kennard-Dale 24: The Trojans improved to 4-0 (2-0) behind 14 points from Janay Rissmiller and a defense that allowed just nine points in the second half. Lydia Powers added eight for the visitors. Lizzie Price scored 10 for the host Rams (1-3, 0-2).

West York 54, Susquehannock 38: The host Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) controlled the game from the jump, leading 20-10 after the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime. Reagan Doll scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, while West York teammates Faith Walker and Rylee Cessna each finished with 12. Annie Laubach had 12 points for the Warriors (4-1, 1-1).

Division III

Delone Catholic 56, Littlestown 19: The visitors led 22-2 after the first quarter and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory. Twelve Squirettes played and scored, led by Reece Meckley’s 12 points and Megan Jacoby’s 10, as Delone improved to 5-1 (2-0). Celi Portillo had nine points for the Thunderbolts (0-6, 0-2).

York Catholic 53, Bermudian Springs 20: The Irish have cruised in all three of their games this season and are tied atop the division standings with Delone Catholic. Defending Y-A tournament champion Bermudian Springs fell to 2-4 (0-1).

Biglerville 58, Fairfield 27: Brylee Rodgers scored 17 points, Emily Woolson and Claire Roberts each added 16 and the visiting Canners (3-3, 1-1) never looked back after taking an 18-4 lead in the first quarter. Cadence Holmberg led Fairfield (3-2, 0-2) with nine points.

Non-league

Hanover 54, York Tech 37: The host Nighthawks improved to 3-2 overall with their second win this week.

Saturday games

South Western’s girls visit Delone Catholic at 6 p.m.