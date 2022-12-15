York-Adams League weekend preview: Key division basketball matchups await

Before York-Adams League winter sports teams take a breather over Christmas weekend, they first must complete a key stretch of the schedule, with key divisional matchups on the docket.

After Tuesday featured the first full slate of division basketball games this season, Friday is more of the same. Ten boys’ games and nine girls’ games will count toward those seasonlong races. Some teams can squarely position themselves as contenders, while others hope to avoid falling behind. And there are sure to be some thrilling contests along the way.

Most York-Adams wrestling teams began their division schedules on either Wednesday or Thursday, leaving the weekend open for a wide range of holiday tournaments. Fourteen of the league’s 20 squads will be in action at a slew of different venues across the state.

On a relatively quiet weekend for local swimming and bowling teams, the sports played in gyms will be center stage. Here’s a look around the schedule. (All basketball games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Reigning champion Red Lion is back home after a 61-58 loss to Central York, and the Lions will once again have their hands full with a talented team, as York High rode four double-digit scorers to a 69-66 win over Dallastown on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Central York and Dallastown, meanwhile, face each other on the Wildcats’ home floor at 7:30. Both teams got production from their top scorers on Tuesday but may need that extra boost from the bench to win this one.

More:Central York, Red Lion both make statements in boys' basketball division opener

Tuesday roundup:York High outlasts Dallastown

Northeastern, which lost 56-55 against J.P. McCaskey on Wednesday for its second one-point loss of the season, opens its D-I slate at South Western at 6:45. The Mustangs dropped a 62-60 heartbreaker against Spring Grove on Tuesday.

Division II: West York won the division title and league tournament last year, and the Bulldogs are 1-0 in D-II play after beating York Suburban, 54-40. But Susquehannock is 4-0 this season and has shown it can win tight games, already boasting two narrow wins over Kennard-Dale and one over Littlestown.

Eastern York looks like the early favorite, though, as the Golden Knights have outscored opponents by over 20 points per game in their 4-0 start. They host New Oxford (1-4) on Friday.

Kennard-Dale and York Suburban will both be eager to enter the division win column when they square off Friday night. The Rams lost 58-55 against Susquehannock just three days after a 45-40 defeat to the same Warriors. The Trojans fell to 0-3 with Tuesday’s loss to West York.

Division III: Delone Catholic’s win over Biglerville on Monday brought the Squires to 4-0 for the first time since 2000. That mark will be put to the test with a road trip to Littlestown, which topped Hanover on Tuesday, 58-43, behind 56 combined points from Jake Bosley, Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr (all reigning first team all-stars).

York Catholic, last year’s D-III champ, routed Fairfield on Tuesday and hosts an 0-6 Bermudian Springs team on Friday night.

Hanover will look to rebound from Tuesday’s loss against Littlestown when it visits York Tech, which beat Bermudian Springs 62-52 on Tuesday.

Fairfield and Biglerville, meanwhile, both seek their second win of the season and a 1-1 division record in their Friday clash.

Crossover: Spring Grove hosts Dover on Friday with both teams idle in their divisional rotations. The visiting Eagles have struggled to an 0-5 start, while the 2-2 Rockets will look to get over .500.

South Western visits Delone Catholic in a doubleheader for the boys’ and girls’ teams on Saturday. The boys have the 7:30 tipoff.

Non-league: Red Lion visits Manheim Township at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, while Central York will make the two-hour drive to Philadelphia and battle Father Judge at 6:30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Division I: Central York hosts Dallastown at 7 p.m. in one of the headlining matchups of the night. The defending D-I champion Wildcats beat York High, 39-29, on Tuesday, while the Panthers shut down Red Lion, 43-32. There’s still a long way to go in the division race, but whoever wins this matchup will be in prime position.

Both Red Lion and York High will have a sense of urgency when the Lions visit the Bearcats for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Neither side wants to fall to 0-2 in the league, and each offense is eager to find a rhythm after shaky performances Tuesday.

South Western visits New Oxford, with both teams also coming off Tuesday defeats. The Mustangs fell 37-30 to Spring Grove, while the Colonials dropped to 1-4 with a 50-31 crossover loss to Northeastern.

Division II: Eastern York is off to a dominant 3-0 start, but Northeastern (4-1) hopes to flip the script when the teams square off in Manchester. The Golden Knights thumped Dover, 64-32, on Tuesday, while Northeastern cruised past New Oxford.

West York isn’t yet panicking after its 1-4 start, but the Bulldogs know they can’t fall too far behind the division pack. After Tuesday’s 38-35 loss to York Suburban, they host unbeaten Susquehannock on Friday. The Warriors held off Kennard-Dale 44-35 earlier this week.

York Suburban brings a perfect 3-0 record on its trip to Kennard-Dale, where the Rams will seek to snap a two-game losing streak (both losses came against Susquehannock).

Division III: York Catholic visits Bermudian Springs in a key early test for both sides. The Irish are off to a 2-0 (1-0) start, while the reigning Y-A tournament champion Eagles are 3-3 entering their first division game.

Delone Catholic follows its 64-26 win over Biglerville on Tuesday with a trip to 0-5 Littlestown. The Squirettes are 4-1, with their only loss coming to defending Class 6A state champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

Both Biglerville and Fairfield are coming off blowout losses against division contenders — the Green Knights fell 48-11 to York Catholic — but one side will right the ship Friday.

Crossover: South Western visits Delone Catholic at 6 p.m. to start Saturday’s varsity doubleheader.

Spring Grove and Dover do not have games scheduled for Friday night and will return to the court Tuesday.

Non-league: Hanover hosts York Tech on Friday, but the girls’ game won’t count toward the division standings since the Spartans are not an official league member.

No Y-A girls’ teams besides South Western and Delone Catholic are in action Saturday. The Mustangs will also play Monday, hosting Waynesboro for their third contest in four nights.

WRESTLING

Hanover hosts the Snacktown Duals on Saturday, with Delone Catholic, Kennard-Dale and Littlestown among the 11 total teams participating. Competition starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Spring Grove and Dallastown will both compete in the two-day Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College. A total of 46 teams from around the state will converge in Cresson, which will be about a three-hour trip for the two York-Adams D-I squads.

Biglerville, Bermudian Springs, South Western and West York are among 19 teams represented at the Carlisle Christmas Classic, which also starts Friday afternoon and concludes Saturday morning.

Eastern York, Susquehannock and York Suburban are part of an 18-team field at the Donegal Holiday Tournament, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Central York rounds out the lengthy list of local teams competing this weekend, as the Panthers will be among 28 teams at the King of the Mountain, hosted by Central Mountain High School, on Friday and Saturday.