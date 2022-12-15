Local roundup: Dover girls' basketball tops Littlestown

Staff Report

After going just 2-19 a season ago, Dover girls' basketball already has its third win of 2022-23.

The Eagles beat Littlestown, 64-23, at home Wednesday night to improve to 3-3 this season. Dover led 17-4 after the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime as it cruised to the York-Adams League cross-divisional victory.

Mackenzie Gamber led the Eagles by scoring a game-high 19 points, including three behind the arc. Teammate Hannah Hayes knocked in 14 points, while Nena Menard scored 10. Celi Portillo scored 15 of Littlestown's 23 points.

The Thunderbolts (0-5) are back in action Friday when they host Delone Catholic. Dover returns to the floor Tuesday against Northeastern.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Biglerville 54, Halifax 16: At Halifax, Brylee Rodgers led the Canners to the easy non-league victory by scoring a game-high 15 points. With the win, Biglerville improves to 2-3 this season.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

McCaskey 56, Northeastern 55

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alvernia 63, York College 58: At York College, the Spartans outscored the visitors 34-25 in the second half but were unable to make the comeback and dropped the MAC Commonwealth home game. Kai Cipalla led the Spartans individually with a game-high 15 points. Tate Landis added 13 points, Jayden Rowe scored 11 and Chris Miers had 10. With the loss, York College falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alvernia 72, York College 54: At York College, the Spartans trailed 36-27 at the half and were unable to recover and dropped the MAC Commonwealth home game. Bradi Zumbrum led the Spartans' offense with a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Teammate Savannah Wilson knocked in 10 points. York College falls to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs 50, Northeastern 24: At York Springs, the Eagles (2-0) received pins from Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (139), Jackson Keffer (152), Nathan Keller (160), Lyhern Keslar (189) and Brennon Ault (215). For the Bobcats (0-1), Ryan Maley (172) and Jovaughn Rump (HwtT.) each picked up pins.

Spring Grove 39, Central York 33