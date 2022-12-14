High school roundup: York High boys' basketball outlasts Dallastown

Staff Report

York High boys' basketball escaped with a York-Adams League Division I victory Tuesday night, beating Dallastown 69-66 at home in both teams' division openers.

The Bearcats (2-1, 1-0 D-I) led 20-12 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime, but the visiting Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) closed the gap to 41-40 through three periods. York High, however, was able to hold on down the stretch.

Daveyon Lydner scored 21 points, including a 7-7 night from the charity stripe, to lead the Bearcats. Three of his teammates scored in double figures — David Warde had 15 points, Omarion Newson added 13 and Jacere Vaga knocked in 12.

For the Wildcats, Connor Barto scored a team-high 21 points, including three from behind the arc. Kenny Johnson knocked in 17 points, DJ Smith tallied 12 and Will Scott scored 10.

With the win, York High improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the division, while Dallastown falls to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the division.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central York 61, Red Lion 58: At Central York, the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) led for most of the night and withstood a late charge from the Lions (2-3, 0-1) to secure the victory. Ben Natal scored 17, while Greg Guidinger and Ethan Dodson each had 16 for the hosts. Joe Sedora led Red Lion with 22 points.

Spring Grove 62, South Western 60: At Spring Grove, Avin Myers hit a go-ahead basket in the final minute to lift the Rockets to the home win over the Mustangs.

Northeastern 65, New Oxford 58 (OT): At New Oxford, Chase Kloster scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Bobcats (3-3) to the non-divisional overtime victory. Teammates Larry Williams and Sam Walter knocked in 12 and 10 points, respectively. Brody Holmes knocked in 15 points and Nick Calvo-Perez scored 14 for the Colonials (1-4).

Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 55: At Fawn Grove, Josh Franklin scored 27 points and the Warriors narrowly beat the Rams for the second time in four days. Chase Robert added 10 points for Susquehannock (4-0, 1-0). Koy Swanson scored 16 points and Zach Orwig knocked in 12 for Kennard-Dale (1-2, 0-1).

Eastern York 73, Dover 49: At Dover, the Golden Knights used a 17-2 run to end the first quarter and never looked back. Austin Bausman led Eastern York (4-0, 1-0) with 19 points. Teammate Simon Lipsius knocked in 18 points and Carter Wamsley scored 12. Dover falls to 0-5 (0-1).

West York 54, York Suburban 40: At West York, three Bulldogs scored in double figures as the team captured the Division II home victory. David McGladrie led West York (2-2, 1-0) with 13 points, Blake Nalls hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Chase Doll scored 11. Steven Agapis scored a game-high 16 points, including four 3s, for the Trojans (0-3, 0-1).

York Catholic 79, Fairfield 23: At Fairfield, Jake Dallas scored 21 points to lead the Irish to the easy Division III road victory. Ryan Oathout knocked in 15 points, LeVan McFadden scored 11 and Quinn Brennan had 10 for York Catholic (2-1, 1-0). Fairfield falls to 1-1 (0-1).

York Tech 61, Bermudian Springs 52: At York Springs, the Spartans held a 37-36 led at the end of three quarters and pulled away in the fourth. Jordan Overton led York Tech (1-2, 1-0) with 13 points, while Anthony Torres knocked in 12 and Mike Gladney scored 11. Tyson Carpenter scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Eagles (0-6, 0-1).

Littlestown 58, Hanover 43: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts overcame an early deficit to grab the road win. Jake Bosley and Christopher Meakin each scored 19 points, while Zyan Herr added 18 for Littlestown.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 39, York High 29: At Dallastown, the Wildcats held a 23-22 lead at the end of three quarters and pulled away for the Division I home victory. Haley Jamison scored a game-high 16 points, including three from behind the arc, to lead the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0). Zykira McGee had 12 points and Cierra Gibbs knocked in 11 for the Bearcats (3-1, 0-1).

Spring Grove 37, South Western 30: At Hanover, the Rockets led 30-23 at the end of three quarters and held on for the Division I victory. Leah Kale led the Rockets (1-3, 1-0) with 17 points and went 7-of-10 from the charity stripe; teammate Kacie Boyer knocked in 12 points. For the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1), Olivia Sell scored a team-high 10 points.

York Suburban 38, West York 35: At York Suburban, the Trojans led 32-20 at the end of the third quarter and hung on for the Division II victory. Janay Rissmiller made 9 of 11 free throws and led the Suburban (3-0, 1-0) with a game-high 13 points. Faith Walker and Reagan Doll each scored nine points apiece for the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1).

Eastern York 64, Dover 32: At Wrightsville, Arianna Seitz scored 26 points to lead the Golden Knights (3-0, 1-0) to the Division II victory. Mackenzie Gamber had 19 points for the Eagles (2-3, 0-1).

Susquehannock 44, Kennard-Dale 35: At Glen Rock, Evelyn Weldon scored a game high 15 points, including four from behind the arch, to help clinch the Division II victory for the Warriors (4-0, 1-0). Teammate Dylan Elliott knocked in 13 points, including a 7-of-9 night from the charity stripe. Kylie Pietrowski knocked in 11 points for the Rams (1-2, 0-1).

York Catholic 48, Fairfield 11: At York Catholic, the Irish led 26-3 at the end of the first quarter and went on to capture the easy Division III victory. Meredith Smith and Mariah Shue each scored a game-high 10 points apiece. With the win, York Catholic improves to 2-0 (1-0), while Fairfield falls to 2-1 (0-1).

Bermudian Springs 74, York Tech 52: At Spry, Victoria Bross scored a team high 22 points to lead the Eagles (3-3) to the non-league victory. Teammates Hannah Metzger and Lily Carlson each scored 18 points apiece. For the Spartans (1-3), Rhlyn Rouse knocked in a game high 29 points.

Delone Catholic 64, Biglerville 26: At McSherrystown, Megan Jacoby led the Squirettes with a game high 19 points, including four from behind the arch to lead them to the easy Division III victory. With the win, Delone Catholic improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the division, while Biglerville falls to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Christian School of York 46, Lititz Christian 18: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown led the Defenders to the CCAC home victory by scoring a game-high 19 points. Teammate Rylie Bell scored 17 points and grabbed eight steals. With the win, Christian School of York improves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Central York 43, Red Lion 42

Hanover 51, Littlestown 25

Northeastern 51, New Oxford 30

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover 110, Spring Grove 66: At Dover, the Eagles (1-0) were led individually by John Bubb capturing first place in the 200 and 500 free, Mason Hockenberry winning the 100 back and 100 fly and Ethan Downey winning the 50 free and 100 breast. Spring Grove falls to 0-1.

Dallastown 73, York Suburban 20

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover 98, Spring Grove 86: At Dover, MaryAlice Craig led the Eagles to the non-divisional home victory by capturing first place in the 100 breast and 200 IM. For the Rockets, Madison Bortner won the 200 free and 100 fly, while teammate Sarah Czapp won the 50 and 100 free. Dover improved to 1-0, while Spring Grove fell to 0-1.

York Suburban 51, Dallastown 43

BOWLING

Spring Grove 3, Kennard-Dale 0 (Spring Grove wins 2,948-2,638 overall)

WRESTLING

South Western 36, Conrad Weiser 33