Local roundup: Delone Catholic boys' basketball wins York-Adams opener

Staff Report

The Delone Catholic boys' basketball team earned the first divisional victory of the York-Adams League winter sports season, holding off Biglerville for a 57-49 win Monday night on the road.

Cam Keller scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Squires to their first 4-0 start since 2012. Teammate Bryson Kopp scored 10 points. Delone Catholic led 18-8 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 38-31 through three periods en route to the win.

Cameron Tyson and Christian Shaffer each scored 10 points for the Canners, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the division. Biglerville hosts Fairfield on Friday.

The Squires (4-0, 1-0) host Littlestown on Friday.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Fairfield 67, Veritas Academy 64: At Fairfield, the Green Knights outscored the visitors 24-18 in the final quarter to help them secure the non-league victory. Wyatt Kuhn led the Green Knights offense with a team high 20 points, including four from behind the arch. Teammates Andrew Koons and Connor Joy each knocked in 16 points apiece. With the win, Fairfield improves to 1-1 overall.

Susquehannock 61, Bermudian Springs 34

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 53, Bermudian Springs 53 (OT): At Glen Rock, Dylan Elliott led the Warriors (3-0) to the non-divisional victory by scoring 14 points and teammate Kenni Galbreath added 11. Victoria Bross scored a game high 17 points for the Eagles (2-3), including a 7-of-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammates Ella Benzel and Lily Carlson each scored 10 points apiece.

York High 58, Red Land 39

ICE HOCKEY

Hershey 6, Dallastown 1: At Twin Ponds Ice Rink, the Wildcats trailed 2-0 after two periods of play and were unable to recover and dropped the CPIHL contest. Kurt Smock scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, while teammates Gavin Filson and Preston Goshorn each picked an assist on the goal. With the loss, Dallastown falls to 3-7 in the Bears Division.