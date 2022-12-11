York-Adams League basketball roundup: Susquehannock wins pair of titles

Susquehannock boys’ and girls’ basketball both defended their tournament titles at the Southern Border Shootout over the weekend.

The Warrior boys won a pair of close games against fellow York-Adams League teams at Kennard-Dale, beating potential Division III contender Littlestown on Friday before taking down the host Rams in Saturday’s tournament final.

Josh Franklin, the younger brother of Susquehannock 2022 graduate and star guard Jalen Franklin, led his team on the floor this weekend. The junior scored 16 points in Friday’s 49-41 comeback win against the Thunderbolts, then notched 18 points in the Warriors’ narrow 45-40 victory over Kennard-Dale. Levi Sharnetzka scored 11 points in both contests for the Rams.

Littlestown responded with a 69-53 victory over South Western in Saturday’s third-place game. Kennard-Dale beat South Western 55-50 on Friday.

Susquehannock hosted the girls’ Southern Border Shootout and captured the crown with a 34-31 win over Kennard-Dale on Saturday. Annie Laubach led the Warriors with 11 and 12 points in the pair of victories. Susquehannock beat Littlestown 55-18 in Friday’s semifinal, while the Rams picked up a 33-28 victory over South Western. The Mustangs then beat the Thunderbolts 59-9 on Saturday to take third place.

Two more York-Adams Division II girls' teams, Eastern York and York Suburban, earned tournament titles over the weekend, and plenty more squads from around the league had notable results. Here's the rundown:

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

At Exeter Township: Eastern York began its campaign with a pair of commanding wins en route to a championship celebration. The reigning D-II champion Golden Knights beat Garden Spot 67-32 in Friday’s semifinals before cruising past Exeter Township for a 60-42 victory in the final.

Arianna Seitz was named tournament MVP after scoring 30 and 26 points in the pair of victories. Kendall Felix was named to the all-tournament team.

At Middletown: York Suburban opened its season with a pair of victories and a tournament title. The Trojans beat Hanover 38-4 on Friday before taking down host Middletown 46-31 on Saturday. Janay Rissmiller was named tournament MVP after performances of 10 and 12 points. Lydia Powers scored 15 and Alyssa Dougherty had 11 on Saturday to earn all-tournament selections.

Hanover responded to Friday’s blowout loss with a 47-41 win over Central Dauphin East.

At Cedar Cliff: West York and Spring Grove met in the third-place game, with the Bulldogs prevailing for a 44-36 victory. Both teams lost Friday, with the Rockets falling 40-30 against Susquehanna Township and West York falling 51-17 to the host Colts. (Cedar Cliff is coming off a 27-2 season.) Reagan Doll had 23 points for the Bulldogs and Leah Kale had 19 for Spring Grove in Saturday’s meeting.

At Chambersburg: Red Lion won twice in round-robin action, beating Waynesboro 44-20 on Friday and Chambersburg 56-9 on Saturday.

At Big Spring: Biglerville’s girls topped the tournament host, 51-45, on Friday before falling 63-48 in the final against Susquenita.

Friday games: In a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 4A title game, Delone Catholic once again got the best of Berks Catholic, winning 43-33 behind Brielle Baughman’s 13 points.

York Catholic won its season opener against Camp Hill, 63-48. Mariah Shue scored 22 points, Paige O’Brien had 19 and Katelyn Bullen added 13 for the Irish.

Bermudian Springs held off Boiling Springs for a 46-43 home victory, Fairfield rolled to a 53-10 win over Columbia-Montour Vo Tech, and York Tech beat Lancaster Mennonite 58-53.

Northeastern fell, 57-55, on the road against Red Land. New Oxford suffered a 63-21 home loss to Northern York.

Saturday games: Central York improved to 4-0 by rolling past Bloomsburg, 53-34, at Elizabethtown College as part of an all-afternoon showcase between District 3 and District 4 teams.

Dallastown suffered its first loss of the season, falling 42-37 at home against Mifflin County. Praise Matthews had 19 points as her Wildcat teammates combined for 18.

Dover, which started 2-0 last weekend, fell back to 2-2 with a 46-26 loss to Manheim Township.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

At York High: The host Bearcats opened the campaign with an 85-21 thumping of Mastery Charter on Friday but fell 65-53 against Williamsport in Saturday’s championship game. Jacere Vega scored 25 points and Juelz Tucker added 24 in Friday’s win. Daveyon Lydner led York High with 22 points in the final; Tucker and David Warde followed with 10.

At Lebanon: Spring Grove defeated the host Warriors 62-37 in Friday’s semifinals but lost 64-56 against ELCO in Saturday’s final. Ethan Glass and Avin Myers earned all-tournament honors for the Rockets.

At Carlisle: West York went 0-2 against a pair of challenging foes. The Bulldogs lost 52-40 to Hempfield on Friday and fell 52-46 to Mechanicsburg on Saturday. Braedyn Detz led his team with 23 points over the weekend, 20 of which came on Friday. Jovan DeShields and Chase Doll each had 14 on Saturday.

At York Suburban: The Trojans went 0-2 in their home tipoff tournament, losing 51-40 to Red Land on Friday before falling 62-46 against Bishop McDevitt in Saturday’s consolation game.

At Chambersburg: Northeastern fell 61-39 against the hosts on Friday. No score was available for the Bobcats’ Saturday matchup with Waynesboro.

At Big Spring: Biglerville went 0-2 with losses to Newport (36-28) and Susquenita (43-32).

Friday games: Central York thumped Lower Dauphin, 83-64, on Friday for its first win of the season.

York Catholic fell to 1-1 with a 53-41 loss at Columbia. Reigning D-III Player of the Year Luke Forjan left the game in the second quarter and finished with five points; Quinn Brennan led the Irish with 10.

New Oxford fell 45-33 against Northern York, Bermudian Springs lost 51-38 to Boiling Springs and Dover suffered a narrow 69-66 defeat against Garden Spot.