Local roundup: York Catholic boys' basketball holds off Lancaster Catholic

Staff Report

York Catholic boys' basketball brought high hopes into the 2022-23 season, and the Fighting Irish came out on top in a close opening contest, defeating Lancaster Catholic 54-52 at home Wednesday night.

The Irish led for most of the night, including a 41-31 advantage going onto the final frame. The visiting Crusaders made a run in the fourth quarter, but York Catholic was able to hold on.

Jake Dallas led the Irish with a game-high 23 points and made four 3-pointers. Teammate Luke Forjan knocked in 13 points, including a 7-of-8 night from the charity stripe. Brady Walker added nine points. On the other side, Thadeus Lee had 20 for Lancaster Catholic.

York Catholic visits Columbia High School on Friday.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 64, Susquehanna Township 39: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights outscored the Indians 30-19 in the second half to help them secure the non-league home victory. Austin Bausman led Eastern York with a game-high 18 points. Carter Wamsley chipped in 16 points, while Simon Lipsius made three triples and finished with 11 points. With the win, Eastern York improves to 3-0 overall.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 37, Trinity 28: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes led 31-16 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the non-league victory. Brielle Baughman led Delone Catholic (2-1) with a game-high 13 points. Teammate Megan Jacoby knocked in 10.

York High 50, Solanco 45

Fairfield 36, Gettysburg 33

WRESTLING

South Western 48, Dover 19: At Dover, the Mustangs received a pin from Robbie Sterner (215) to help them secure the non-divisional victory. For the Eagles, Eli Leiphart (121) and Bryce Morris (Hwt.) each picked up pins. As a team, South Western secured six forfeit victories. South Western is 1-0 and Dover is 0-1.

Bermudian Springs 47, Susquenita 24: At Susquenita, the Eagles received pins from Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (160) Lyhern Keslar (189) and Brennon Ault (Hwt.) to help them secure the non-league victory in their first dual match of the season.

ICE HOCKEY

Central York 6, Warwick 1: At York City Ice Arena, Vincent Raineri led the Panthers to the home victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammate Kaleb Wyman picked up two assists. With the win, Central York improves to 6-1 in the CPIHL Viola Division.

Dallastown 6, Cumberland Valley 2: At Twin Ponds, the Wildcats scored four unanswered goals to lift them to the road victory. Kurt Smock recorded a hat trick to led Dallastown's offense. Teammates Gavin Filson scored one goal and added two assists, while Preston Goshorn and Hayden Shield each picked up two assists apiece. Dallastown improves to 2-6 in the CPIHL Bears Division.