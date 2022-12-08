York-Adams League weekend preview: Basketball season kicks into high gear

It’s the second weekend of winter sports across the York-Adams League. Some teams took advantage of this year’s earlier start date and opened their 2022-23 campaigns last week, while other squads are still getting underway.

As per usual in early December, many of the local basketball teams in action are competing in four-team tournaments. York High and York Suburban are hosting on the boys’ side as both teams get their seasons underway. And plenty of eyes will be on both the boys’ and girls’ Southern Border Shootout, where four schools — Kennard-Dale, Littlestown, South Western and Susquehannock — convene every December.

Susquehannock hosts the girls’ event this season, with Kennard-Dale hosting on the boys’ side. South Western and Littlestown are also competing in the annual event. The Warriors won both tournaments last year to open the season. With the earlier start this year, both the boys’ and girls’ teams from Littlestown and South Western have already taken the floor, while the squads from Susquehannock and Kennard-Dale are 0-0.

It’s a lighter weekend of other winter sports, which are slowly ramping up their seasons. But 16 Y-A boys’ basketball teams and 17 girls’ teams are playing this weekend. And that doesn't include those playing Thursday night — Delone Catholic's boys are at Camp Hill, while Red Lion's boys host Governor Mifflin. With division games starting next week, there’s an early sense of urgency as groups look to round into form.

Here’s the rundown of a busy weekend slate:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Southern Border Shootout at Kennard-Dale: Littlestown battles Susquehannock at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with the host Rams taking on South Western at 7. Saturday’s consolation game tips off at 5:30, with the championship to follow at 7.

At York High: The Bearcats open the new season at home against Mastery Charter at 7:30 on Friday night. They’ll face either Woodland Hills or Williamsport on Saturday, when the consolation and championship games are at 6 and 7:30, respectively.

At York Suburban: The Trojans also play their first regular-season game Friday, hosting Red Land at 7:30. Fleetwood and Bishop McDevitt collide in the other semifinal at 6. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Chambersburg: Northeastern, after splitting two games at its own tournament last weekend, plays the host Trojans at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Waynesboro and reigning district runner-up Warwick complete the field. Saturday’s games are at 5 and 6:30.

At Lebanon: Spring Grove battles the host Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Friday after ELCO and North Schuylkill in the opening act. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Carlisle: West York tests itself against Hempfield at 6 p.m., with Mechanicsburg and Carlisle to follow. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Big Spring: Biglerville, which beat York Country Day 50-45 on Monday, plays Newport at 5 p.m. Friday, and Big Spring hosts Susquenita in the other semifinal. Saturday’s games are at 6:30 and 8.

Non-tournament games: Central York plays its first home game of the year at 7 p.m. against Lower Dauphin. The promising Panthers fell 87-68 against reigning district champion Reading on Tuesday, but they’ll have an opportunity to enter the win column against the Falcons.

Dover earned its first playoff football victory when it beat Garden Spot at home a month ago. Now the Spartans are coming to town for a hardwood matchup at 7:30 on Friday. The Eagles will look to rebound from an 0-3 start.

York Catholic, coming off a 54-52 home win over Lancaster Catholic on Wednesday, visits Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

New Oxford visits Northern York and Bermudian Springs visits Boiling Springs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Fairfield hosts Veritas Academy at noon and York Country Day hosts Harrisburg Christian at 1 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Southern Border Shootout at Susquehannock: The matchups are actually the same as on the boys’ side, with Kennard-Dale battling South Western and Littlestown taking on Susquehannock. The order, however, is flipped so that the host Warriors have the 7 p.m. game Friday and the first game tips at 5:30. Saturday will follow the same schedule, with the consolation game at 5:30 and the final at 7.

At Cedar Cliff: Both Spring Grove and West York are in action here. The Rockets will play Susquehanna Township at 6 p.m. Friday, with the Bulldogs and host Colts — who went 27-2 last year, only losing in the district and state semifinals — to follow at 7:30. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Middletown: Hanover and York Suburban play each other at 6 p.m., with Middletown hosting Central Dauphin East at 7:30. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Exeter Township: Eastern York, after putting together an impressive 2021-22 season, battles Garden Spot in a 3:30 p.m. Friday contest. Hershey and Exeter Township match up in the second semifinal. Saturday’s girls’ games are at 1 and 4.

At Chambersburg: Red Lion is part of a round-robin tournament for the second straight weekend after going 1-1 at Perkiomen Valley. The Lions will play Waynesboro at 4 p.m. Friday and Chambersburg at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Warwick completes the four-team field.

At Big Spring: Biglerville plays the host Bulldogs at 6:30, while Steel-High and Portage Area have the early game at 3:30. Saturday’s girls’ games are at 2:30 and 4.

Non-tournament games: Delone Catholic has looked impressive thus far, starting 2-1 with its only loss coming to reigning Class 6A champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh. The Squirettes didn’t meet Berks Catholic at West York’s tournament last weekend, but the Saints — who played Delone in last year’s District 3 Class 4A final — are coming to McSherrystown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

York Catholic hosts Camp Hill for its season opener, New Oxford hosts Northern York and Bermudian Springs hosts Boiling Springs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Northeastern visits Red Land at 7.

Central York, off to a dominant 3-0 start, plays Bloomsburg on a neutral court at Elizabethtown College at 1 p.m. Saturday. Dover hosts Manheim Township at 1:30 that afternoon and Dallastown hosts Mifflin County at 7:30.

MORE WINTER SPORTS

Spring Grove wrestling hosts the Rocket Duals starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Head coach Tyke Conover’s team, which went 12-7 a year ago, will square off against Boiling Springs (21-4 last season) and Hempfield (15-3) in the three-team event.

Dallastown bowling takes on Elizabethtown at Clearview Lanes at 3:30 p.m. Friday.