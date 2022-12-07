Local roundup: West York boys' basketball opens season with win

Staff Report

The West York boys' basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 52-40 home win over Manheim Central on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs, who won the York-Adams Division II title and leaguewide tournament last season, led 21-9 at halftime and kept the visitors at an arm's length in the second half to capture the non-league victory.

Braedyn Detz scored a team-high 13 points, with 11 coming in the second half. Teammates David McGladrie and Jovan DeShields each knocked in 10 points apiece. Grady Hoffman added eight and Luke Hoffman had five.

The Bulldogs return to action at the Carlisle Classic on Friday and Saturday, starting with a semifinal matchup against Hempfield.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 64, Elizabethtown 24: At Dallastown, the Wildcats led 34-11 at the half and went on to capture the easy non-league victory. Michael Scott led the Wildcats (1-0) offense with a game-high 13 points. Teammate Ziveon Kyle knocked in 10 points.

Northern York 39, Bermudian Springs 33: At Dillsburg, the Eagles led 25-20 at the half but were unable to hold on and dropped the non-league road contest. Tyson Carpenter led Bermudian Springs (0-3) with 10 points.

Waynesboro 66, New Oxford 46: At New Oxford, the Colonials trailed 31-18 at the half and were unable to recover in the non-league contest. Idriz Ahmetovic made three 3-pointers and led the Colonials (1-2) with 17 points.

Reading 87, Central York 68

South Western 40, Dover 38

Mechanicsburg 45, Red Lion 32

Hanover 56, Pequea Valley 51

Littlestown 59, Greencastle-Antrim 52

York Country Day 52, Christian School of York 34

Biglerville 50, York Country Day 47 (Monday): At York Country Day, the visiting Canners trailed 32-29 going into the final quarter but were able to rally and capture the non-league victory. Individually for the Canners, Caleol Palmer knocked in 14 points and Lukas Smelser scored 10 for the Canners (1-0). Evan Haglin scored a game-high 19 points, including three from behind the arc, for the Greyhounds (1-2).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central York 61, Governor Mifflin 34: At Central York, the Panthers' defense held the Mustangs to just 13 points at the half to help them secure the easy non-league victory. Bella Chimienti scored a game-high 17 points to lead Central York (3-0), while teammate Jaz Parker had 10 points.

Dallastown 54, Elizabethtown 14: At Elizabethtown, the Wildcats led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and went on capture the easy non-league victory. Haley Jameson and Kiara McNealy led Dallastown (2-1) with 10 points apiece.

South Western 45, Dover 20: At Dover, the Mustangs led 24-8 at the half and went on to capture the non-divisional road victory. Olivia Sell led South Western (1-0) with a game-high 14 points. Dover fell to 2-1 after winning twice on opening weekend; the Eagles' next win will surpass their total from last season.

Christian School of York 39, York Country Day 6: At Christian School of York, the Defenders led 21-3 at the end of the first half and went on to capture the easy non-league victory. Rylie Bell led the hosts with 12 points, while teammate Ellen Brown knocked in 11. With the win, Christian School of York improves to 3-0, while the Greyhounds fall to 0-3.

Boiling Springs 38, Littlestown 15

New Oxford 38, Waynesboro 31

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lebanon Valley 74, York College 67: At York College, the Spartans led 42-31 at the end of the first half but were unable to hold on and dropped the MAC Commonwealth home game. Chris Miers led the Spartans with a game-high 23 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Nick Schroeder knocked in 11 points. With the loss, York College falls to 0-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wilson College 58, Penn State York 46: At Penn State York, the visiting Phoenix outscored the Lions 24-12 in the final quarter to help them secure the non-conference victory. Desii Garcia-Hernandez led the Lions with 17 points, while Jillian Foster (West York) added 11 points. With the loss, Penn State York falls to 6-5 overall.

Lebanon Valley 49, York College 47: At York College, the Spartans trailed 29-22 at the half and came up just short in making the second-half comeback. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) tallied 19 points to lead all scorers, and also grabbed eight rebounds. Teammate Savannah Wilson knocked in 10 points. With the loss, York College falls to 1-2 in MAC Commonwealth play and 3-5 overall.