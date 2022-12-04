York-Adams League basketball roundup: Eastern York boys roll to tournament title

Eastern York boys’ basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a banner weekend, winning twice at Northeastern High School to capture a tipoff tournament title.

The Golden Knights, who returned 11 players from last year’s York-Adams League tournament runner-up squad, beat Camp Hill, 67-49, on Friday evening and followed with a 56-40 victory over reigning District 3 Class 5A champion Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday night.

Reigning Division I first team all-star Austin Bausman led Eastern York with 15 points in Friday’s opener and 22 in Saturday’s final. His frontcourt partner, 6-foot-6 Carter Wamsley, added 13 and 11 points in the Golden Knights’ two wins. Brady Seitz chipped in 12 against Camp Hill, while Simon Lipsius had 11 against the Pioneers.

Lampeter-Strasburg erased a 36-20 deficit in the third quarter to stun Northeastern, 45-44, on Friday night. Pioneers senior Ben Wert — the lone returning starter from last year’s team, which started 28-0 before a state playoff loss — led the comeback effort and finished with 32 points in the game. Evan Jennings and Josh Everly had 11 and 10, respectively, for the Bobcats.

Northeastern closed the weekend on a high note, beating Camp Hill, 55-40, in Saturday’s consolation game. Head coach Jon Eyster’s team visits Manheim Township on Tuesday.

Eastern York hosts Susquehanna Township on Wednesday.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

At Red Lion: The host Lions beat Dover, 61-41, in their season opener on Friday night before losing 73-56 against Manheim Central on Saturday.

At Millersburg: Delone Catholic captured a tournament title in dramatic fashion, beating host Millersburg, 67-65, in Saturday’s championship game. The Squires, who hope to be a York-Adams Division III contender this season, beat Dayspring Christian, 68-49, on Friday.

At James Buchanan: Hanover is 1-1 under new head coach Kyle Krout. The Nighthawks beat the host Rockets, 60-51, in Friday’s first round but fell 55-40 against Greencastle-Antrim on Saturday.

At Boiling Springs: New Oxford beat Boiling Springs, 67-43, in the semifinals but lost 57-49 against Elizabethtown on Saturday. Idriz Ahmetovic scored 15 points in both games to lead the Colonials. Brennan Holmes averaged 12.5 points for the weekend.

At Costenoga Valley: Bermudian Springs dropped both of its contests, suffering a 36-27 defeat Friday against Cocalico and a 52-36 loss in Saturday’s consolation tilt with Gettysburg. The Warriors lost 62-55 against Costenoga Valley in the semifinals;

At Donegal: York Tech is off to an 0-2 start after losing 66-52 against Donegal on Friday and 51-41 against Penn Manor on Saturday.

Spring Grove was competitive into the fourth quarter but faltered late and fell 58-38 at Mechanicsburg on Friday night. Littlestown suffered a similar fate Saturday afternoon at Middletown, as the hosts pulled away for a 60-50 victory.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

At West York: Delone Catholic took down West York, 62-38, in an opening-night matchup of local teams, but both squads fell short on Saturday. The Squirettes lost to reigning PIAA Class 6A champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 37-27, in the championship game, while the Bulldogs fell 57-44 against a talented Berks Catholic group.

Megan Jacoby, Brielle Baughman, Reece Meckley and Kaitlin Schwarz all scored in double figures for Delone Catholic against the Bulldogs. Reagan Doll averaged 11.5 points in two games for West York, while Faith Walker scored eight points twice.

At New Oxford: Bermudian Springs beat the host Colonials, 58-48, in Friday’s opening round. Both teams lost Saturday, with the Eagles falling 64-44 against Lancaster Catholic and New Oxford losing 62-48 against Trinity.

At Penn Manor: Central York thumped reigning district champion Central Dauphin, 56-32, on Friday and was even more dominant in Saturday’s 62-20 win over Lampeter-Strasburg. Senior point guard Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 23 points across the two contests, while Alivia McCaskell was right behind with 22 and Marley Bond had 21 (including 17 on Friday). Mackenzie Wright-Rawls earned an all-tournament selection for her two-way play in the frontcourt.

At Gettysburg: Dover’s season is off to a roaring start. The Eagles, after going 2-19 last winter, are 2-0 after thumping St. James 51-11 on Friday and holding off reigning District 3 Class 5A champion Gettysburg for a 44-36 victory in Saturday’s final. Junior guard Mackenzie Gamber notched 19 points Friday — Dover led 27-0 after the first quarter in that game — and added 10 on Saturday. Senior forward Hannah Hayes scored 12 and 15 in the two contests.

At Cocalico: Northeastern went 2-0 to claim the tournament title, beating Conrad Weiser 58-34 on Friday night and winning a tight contest against host Cocalico, 40-38, on Saturday.

At Cumberland Valley: Dallastown opened its season with a 36-26 victory over Hempfield in Friday’s first round, but fell to host Cumberland Valley, 57-35, in Saturday’s final. Praise Matthews led the Wildcats in scoring in both contests, tallying 14 and nine points, respectively.

At Perkiomen Valley: Red Lion opened its campaign Friday with a 55-43 win over North Penn but couldn’t keep up with the tournament hosts on Saturday in a 75-35 loss.

At Millersburg: Fairfield split a pair of blowout results, beating Dayspring Christian 46-23 on Friday before losing 47-23 against Millersburg on Saturday.

York Tech lost 62-53 at Upper Dauphin on Friday, then fell 49-30 against Northumberland Christian in Saturday’s consolation game.

Spring Grove fell 52-28 against Mechanicsburg, a district finalist a year ago, in a non-tournament game on Friday. Hanover also opened its season with a road loss, falling 32-22 against Oley Valley. York High, meanwhile, topped Twin Valley 45-29 on Saturday to start 1-0.