York-Adams League begins winter season with busy weekend

The York-Adams League winter sports season is here. Basketball, swimming and wrestling are all back in action Friday.

This year’s calendar looks slightly different, as the PIAA moved the season’s opening night up one week and shortened the preseason. Some local teams won’t officially begin their seasons until next weekend, but in basketball, nine boys’ squads and 12 girls’ teams will play games that count.

As usual, the majority of opening-weekend competition comes as part of a miniature tournament. Two boys’ and girls’ hoops teams each are hosting such events, in which four teams compete in a bracket format. Early wrestling and swimming tournaments feature individual-focused competition.

Let’s look at everything going on around the league this weekend:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

At Northeastern: Two local teams are in action here, with Eastern York tipping off against Camp Hill at 6 p.m. and Northeastern taking on Lampeter-Strasburg at 7:30. The host Bobcats fell to the Pioneers in last year’s district playoffs; LS was 28-0 when it won the District 3 Class 5A title but lost in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Saturday’s consolation game is slated for 6 p.m. and the final is at 7:30.

At Red Lion: Two-time defending York-Adams Division I winner Red Lion faces its first test with a new-look group, hosting Dover at 7:30. Manheim Central plays Cedar Cliff at 6. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Millersburg: Delone Catholic tips off against Dayspring Christian at 5:30 p.m., while Millersburg and Covenant Christian will follow at 8:30 (there are also girls’ games at 4 and 7 on Friday). Saturday’s boys’ games are at 4 and 7.

At James Buchanan: Hanover plays the host Rockets at 7 p.m., with Mifflin County and Greencastle-Antrim opening the festivities at 5. Saturday’s games are at 5 and 7.

At Boiling Springs: New Oxford takes on the host Bubblers at 7:30 following a game between Elizabethtown and East Pennsboro. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Donegal: York Tech plays the hosts at 7:30. Penn Manor and Palmyra complete the field. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

Spring Grove opens its season with a non-tournament game at Mechanicsburg at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Division III contender Littlestown visits Middletown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

At West York: One of the marquee matchups of opening night features reigning York-Adams Division III champion Delone Catholic battling the host Bulldogs, who reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals last season. Tipoff is set for 7:30, with Berks Catholic (last year’s District 3 Class 4A runner-up to Delone) and Plymouth-Whitemarsh (coming off a 34-0, Class 6A championship season) in the first game.

Saturday’s consolation game is at 6 with the final to follow at 7:30.

At New Oxford: There’s another intraleague matchup at 7:30 as the Colonials host defending league tournament champion Bermudian Springs. District 3 Class 3A champion Trinity and Lancaster Catholic round out the field. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Cumberland Valley: Dallastown tips off at 6 p.m. against Hempfield, with Cumberland Valley and Governor Mifflin in the second contest. Cumberland Valley beat Governor Mifflin, Red Lion and Dallastown in last year’s district playoffs. Saturday’s games are at 1 and 2:30.

At Cocalico: Northeastern battles Conrad Weiser at 6, with Cocalico and Warwick to follow. Saturday’s games are at 6 and 7:30.

At Perkiomen Valley: Red Lion is traveling as far as any team in the league this weekend, and the Lions face North Penn at 5 p.m. Friday. This tournament features round-robin play, so Saturday’s matchups are already set, and Red Lion will play the host Vikings at 2:30 that afternoon.

At Penn Manor: Central York takes on reigning district champion Central Dauphin at 7:30 after Lampeter-Strasburg and Penn Manor open the evening. Saturday’s games are at 1 and 2:30.

At Millersburg: Fairfield will be the league’s first girls’ team to tip off when it plays Dayspring Christian at 4 p.m. Camp Hill and Millersburg complete the field. Saturday’s games are at 2:30 and 5:30.

York Tech, not an official league member on the girls’ side, begins its season at Upper Dauphin’s tipoff tournament.

York Country Day’s boys and girls are competing at Harrisburg Christian, while Christian School of York’s teams will be at West Shore Christian.

In non-tournament games, Spring Grove is at Mechanicsburg — last year’s district runner-up against Gettysburg — at 5:30 p.m. Friday, York High visits Twin Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Hanover hits the road to play Oley Valley at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

WRESTLING

Red Lion, Northeastern and Kennard-Dale will compete in a tournament at Solanco, starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday and continuing at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Central York and South Western travel to Williamsport, where action begins at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Dover and Bermudian Springs, meanwhile, will send wrestlers to Cumberland Valley for competition starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Biglerville will be among six teams competing at the Ephrata duals at 9 a.m. Saturday.

SWIMMING

The Dover Invitational begins at 4:15 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, with the Eagles hosting Northeastern, Spring Grove, West York and Susquehannock.

Dallastown will open its season at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a tri-meet at Cumberland Valley, with Wilson also competing.