Susquehannock boys' basketball program earns $83,000 in scholarships for sportsmanship

The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Foundation awarded $83,000 in scholarships to nine senior members of the Susquehannock Warriors boys’ basketball program Thursday night at the school’s annual awards presentation.

Jalen Franklin received a scholarship worth $17,000. Boys’ basketball cheerleader Andrea Hammond took home a scholarship worth $13,000, while player Ricky Ferguson was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $11,000.

Players Ezra Davis, Kaeden Ghant and William Smith, along with cheerleaders Grace Hartenstein, Marissa Mussmacher and Allisyn Walker, each received a $7,000 scholarship.

Franklin is a familiar figure to York-Adams basketball fans. He was recently named a Class 5-A second-team all-state selection by the Pennsylvania sportswriters after also earning York-Adams Division II Player of the Year honors from the division’s coaches.

The 6-foot, 1-inch senior captain stuffed the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Warriors. According to Susquehannock’s MaxPreps web page, he averaged 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 57% from the field, 67% from the foul line and 34% from 3-point range.

Franklin is also the leading scorer in program history, breaking a record that had stood for nearly half a century. He finished with 1,708 career points.

The Susquehannock boys’ and the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball programs were recognized as the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award winners at the conclusion of this year’s basketball season. As a result, the seniors from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships.

Members of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund board reviewed scholarship applications and interviewed applicants before awarding scholarships in varying amounts. With this announcement, the board has now awarded more than $845,000 in scholarships since presenting its first two scholarships – each for $1,000 – back in 2001.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor the sportsmanship she displayed throughout her playing and officiating careers.

At the conclusion of each season, York area basketball officials vote to honor a York-Adams boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, ADs and cheerleaders from junior high to varsity. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.

Delone’s scholarship winners will be announced Thursday, May 19.