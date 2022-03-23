Latest Pennsylvania state high school basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

TRIB HSSN PENNSYLVANIA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2022 season.

BOYS

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (23-4) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12) (2)

3. Lower Merion (27-4) (1) (3)

4. Fox Chapel (27-2) (7) (4)

5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Imhotep Charter (27-4) (12) (1)

2. New Castle (27-2) (7) (2)

3. Chester (21-4) (1) (3)

4. Gateway (18-7) (7) (4)

5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (22-4) (12) (2)

3. Dallas (25-4) (2) (3)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (4)

5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Devon Prep (18-7) (12) (1)

2. Aliquippa (21-8) (7) (3)

3. Holy Redeemer (24-5) (2) (2)

4. South Allegheny (20-8) (7) (4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (22-8) (12) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (24-5) (10) (3)

4. Old Forge (18-10) (2) (4)

5. Portage (28-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (24-4) (7) (1)

2. St. John Neumann (26-3) (4) (3)

3. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-7) (11) (2)

4. Elk County Catholic (25-6) (9) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

GIRLS

CLASS 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (27-1) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (23-5) (3) (3)

4. Cedar Cliff (28-2) (3) (4)

5. Easton (27-3) (11) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (28-2) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O'Hara (23-5) (12) (2)

3. Mechanicsburg (24-6) (3) (3)

4. McKeesport (23-6) (7) (4)

5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (24-5) (12) (3)

2. Lansdale Catholic (19-7) (12) (4)

3. Villa Maria Academy (24-3) (10) (1)

4. Jim Thorpe (28-2) (11) (2)

5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (16-9) (12) (2)

2. Freedom (22-5) (7) (4)

3. North Catholic (22-6) (7) (1)

4. Imhotep Charter (16-10) (12) (3)

5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (29-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (28-2) (7) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (23-6) (4) (3)

4. Bellwood-Antis (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Kennedy Catholic (25-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (23-3) (4) (2)

3. Portage (24-6) (6) (3)

4. Williamsburg (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (5)

Out: None