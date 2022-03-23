Latest Pennsylvania state high school basketball rankings

DON REBEL
The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)
Christian School of York's Linda Brown, left, takes the ball to the basket while Northumberland Christian's Anna Ulmer defends during PIAA Class 1-A girl's basketball quarterfinal action at Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Northumberland would win the game 59-41. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2022 season.

BOYS

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (23-4) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12) (2)

3. Lower Merion (27-4) (1) (3)

4. Fox Chapel (27-2) (7) (4)

5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Imhotep Charter (27-4) (12) (1)

2. New Castle (27-2) (7) (2)

3. Chester (21-4) (1) (3)

4. Gateway (18-7) (7) (4)

5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (22-4) (12) (2)

3. Dallas (25-4) (2) (3)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (4)

5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Devon Prep (18-7) (12) (1)

2. Aliquippa (21-8) (7) (3)

3. Holy Redeemer (24-5) (2) (2)

4. South Allegheny (20-8) (7) (4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (22-8) (12) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (24-5) (10) (3)

4. Old Forge (18-10) (2) (4)

5. Portage (28-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (24-4) (7) (1)

2. St. John Neumann (26-3) (4) (3)

3. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-7) (11) (2)

4. Elk County Catholic (25-6) (9) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

GIRLS

CLASS 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (27-1) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (23-5) (3) (3)

4. Cedar Cliff (28-2) (3) (4)

5. Easton (27-3) (11) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (28-2) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O'Hara (23-5) (12) (2)

3. Mechanicsburg (24-6) (3) (3)

4. McKeesport (23-6) (7) (4)

5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (24-5) (12) (3)

2. Lansdale Catholic (19-7) (12) (4)

3. Villa Maria Academy (24-3) (10) (1)

4. Jim Thorpe (28-2) (11) (2)

5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (16-9) (12) (2)

2. Freedom (22-5) (7) (4)

3. North Catholic (22-6) (7) (1)

4. Imhotep Charter (16-10) (12) (3)

5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (29-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (28-2) (7) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (23-6) (4) (3)

4. Bellwood-Antis (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Kennedy Catholic (25-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (23-3) (4) (2)

3. Portage (24-6) (6) (3)

4. Williamsburg (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (5)

Out: None